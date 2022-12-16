Read full article on original website
Hyphens Pharma International Says Unit Entered Into License And Supply Agreements
* UNIT ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AND SUPPLY AGREEMENTS WITH CASSIOPEA S.P.A.
Luna Wins Major Contract For Levee Monitoring
* RECENTLY AWARDED A CONTRACT WITH PT FREEPORT INDONESIA, AN AFFILIATE OF FREEPORT-MCMORAN
Image Resources Nl Announces Atlas Project Ore Reserve Update
* 5.5 MILLION TONNES OF ORE RESERVES AT 9.2% TOTAL HM AT ATLAS PROJECT
HHS Increases Access To Tamiflu Through The Strategic National Stockpile
* HHS INCREASES ACCESS TO TAMIFLU THROUGH THE STRATEGIC NATIONAL STOCKPILE. * HHS- THROUGH ASPR, MAKING ADDITIONAL SUPPLY OF TAMIFLU AVAILABLE TO JURISDICTIONS TO RESPOND TO INCREASED DEMAND FOR ANTIVIRAL DURING FLU SEASON
Australia's APRA Says Grants Authority To ANZ As Non-Operating Holding Co
* APRA GRANTS AUTHORITY TO ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED AS A NON-OPERATING HOLDING COMPANY
Genmin Says Receives A$7.9 Mln Cash Following Completion Of Placement
* RECEIVES A$7.9 MILLION CASH FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF PLACEMENT. * ISSUED 39.5 MILLION FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE OF A$0.20 PER SHARE
Centuria Capital Confirms Interim Distribution Totalling 5.80 Au Cents/Stapled Security Will Be Paid For Yr
* CONFIRMS INTERIM DISTRIBUTION TOTALLING 5.80 AU CENTS/STAPLED SECURITY WILL BE PAID FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DEC 2022
Seera Holding Group Shareholders Approve Offering Of 30% Share Capital Of Lumi Rental Through IPO
* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE OFFERING OF 16.5 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES REPRESENTING 30% OF SHARE CAPITAL OF LUMI RENTAL THROUGH AN IPO ON SAUDI STOCK EXCHANGE
The Foschini Group Expands Sneaker Factory Footprint With Street Fever Acquisition
* EXPANDS SNEAKER FACTORY FOOTPRINT WITH STREET FEVER ACQUISITION. * ON COMPLETION OF DEAL, 114 STREET FEVER STORES & THEIR LEASES WILL BE TAKEN OVER BY TFG
RingCentral - To Record Non-Cash Asset Write-Down Charge Of Substantially All Of Remaining Prepaid Sales Commission Balance Of Up To About $160 Million For 2022 - Filing
* RINGCENTRAL-TO RECORD NON-CASH ASSET WRITE-DOWN CHARGE OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF REMAINING PREPAID SALES COMMISSION BALANCE OF UP TO ABOUT $160 MILLION FOR 2022. * RINGCENTRAL-EXPECTS TO TAKE WRITE DOWN OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF REMAINING FAIR VALUE OF CO’S HOLDINGS OF AVAYA’S PREFERRED STOCK OF ABOUT $28.9 MILLION.
Precinct Properties (NZX: PCT) enters into new segment, shares down
Precinct Properties, a developer of commercial office spaces, has entered into a new segment. It announced that it would develop multi-unit residential properties with Lamont & Co. In the beginning, the new business will deliver Lamont's existing strategy. Precinct Properties New Zealand Limited (NZX: PCT) announced on Tuesday (20...
Arizona Lithium Says Acquisition Of Canada's Highest Grade Lithium Brine Resource
* ACQUISITION OF CANADA'S HIGHEST GRADE LITHIUM BRINE RESOURCE. * SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF PRAIRIE LITHIUM CORPORATION. * ACQUISITION INCLUDES PROPRIETARY DIRECT LITHIUM EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY THAT REMOVES LITHIUM FROM BRINES AND ORE BODIES
Hungary's Richter signs letter of intent with Mithra for commercialisation of Donesta
Dec 20 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt SAYS:. * IT HAS SIGNED A BINDING LETTER OF INTENT WITH MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS FOR COMMERCIALISATION OF PRODUCT DONESTA. * DONESTA IS AN ESTETROL-BASED PRODUCT CANDIDATE FOR HORMONE REPLACEMENT THERAPY IN POSTMENOPAUSAL WOMEN. * TERRITORIES COVERED BY THE AGREEMENT ARE EUROPE INCLUDING...
Jesper Eigen Møller Takes Over As Chairman
* REG-JESPER EIGEN MØLLER TAKES OVER AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS. * JESPER EIGEN MØLLER HAS ACCEPTED POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS. * SØREN INGERSLEV HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
U.S. poised to become net exporter of crude oil in 2023
HOUSTON (Reuters) - The United States has become a global crude oil exporting power over the last few years, but exports have not exceeded its imports since World War II. That could change next year. Sales of U.S. crude to other nations are now a record 3.4 million barrels per...
Cognyte Software Ltd <CGNT.O>: Losses of 25 cents announced for third quarter
20 December 2022 02:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Cognyte Software Ltd in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -25 cents per share, 46 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 21 cents. Losses of -20 cents per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -28 cents to -8 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -20 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $71.25 million, which is lower than the estimated $78.93 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Six analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $71.25 million from $118.72 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jul. 31 2022 -0.17 -0.04 Beat Apr. 30 2022 0.10 -0.79 Missed Jan. 31 2022 0.22 0.16 Missed Oct. 31 2021 0.10 0.21 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 20 at 02:31 p.m.
Crypto tycoon Bankman-Fried could be extradited Wednesday: source
Onetime crypto-king Samuel Bankman-Fried could be extradited from the Bahamas to New York on Wednesday to stand trial for fraud, a source familiar with his case said Tuesday. The former head of the FTX group, which was worth some $32 billion before it imploded in November, is planning to appear in Nassau court Wednesday with signed papers agreeing to his extradition, the source told AFP.
Precious metals rally as U.S. dollar extends losses
(Reuters) - Gold prices climbed more than 1% to their highest levels in a week on Tuesday and other precious metals also rallied on the back of a sliding dollar, as markets remained focused on the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy. Spot gold was up 1.5% to $1,814.68 per ounce...
International trade union body suspends chief over 'Qatargate' link
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) suspended its general secretary on Wednesday over links to the criminal investigation into corruption that has rocked the European Parliament. Luca Visentini, who became ITUC general secretary a month ago, has said he is innocent. ITUC said it had decided at...
Gold rises, but firmer U.S. dollar caps advance
(Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Wednesday, holding above the key $1,800 level, as expectations of slower U.S. rate hikes lent support, but a rise in the dollar capped any further gains in the non-yielding bullion. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,822.63 per ounce by 10:38 a.m. ET (1538 GMT)...
