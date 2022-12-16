Read full article on original website
Harold Tooker
Harold Tooker, 88, of Merrill, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society of Le Mars. Celebration of Life Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Reverend Tim Geitz from Grace Lutheran Church in Le Mars will officiate. Private family burial will be in Resthaven Memory Gardens in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Mary Jean “Jeanie” Schmitz
Mary Jean “Jeanie” Schmitz, age 82 of Ankeny, IA, passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 at The Suites of Ankeny where she resided for almost the past three years. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Remsen, IA with Father Timothy Pick officiating and Deacon Doug Heeren assisting. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Remsen, IA. Visitation with family present will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Services have been entrusted to the Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Online condolences may be sent at www.fischfh.com.
KLEM News for Tuesday, December 20
The Le Mars city council held a public hearing on the 24th St SW bridge repair project. The east abutment of the bridge was damaged by a fire in February, and the council considered a motion to publish plans, specifications to bidders, and form of contract on the project. Councilman Clark Goodchild moved that the matter be tabled, while another inspection of the bridge be done. The city council approved the motion. Taking up the matter at the next council meeting won’t disrupt the schedule for collecting bids, and awarding a contract for the project. The estimated cost of the repair project is 140-thousand dollars, paid through the city’s road use tax fund.
Lenny Flack – Citizen of the Day
Sergeant Lenny Flack of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Sergeant Flack has service 34 years with Law Enforcement and the last 27 years with Le Mars Police Department. He will be retiring in December. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
Jill Rutledge, the LCSD Employee of the Month
Jill is in 7th Grade Special Education. This is her eighth year in the Le Mars Community School District. She was nominated by her co-worker, Cole Berkanpas. Here are some of Cole’s comments:. “Jill is the best coworker a person could ask for. She has been a blessing to...
Le Mars Boys Basketball Drops Ranked Matchup with Bishop Heelan
The Le Mars boys basketball team lost their first ranked matchup of the year on Monday night by a final of 53-30 to the sixth-ranked Crusaders of Bishop Heelan. The performance by Le Mars was not fitting of a matchup with a top team in the state. The Bulldogs turned it over and were not intense throughout the matchup. Head Coach Dave Irwin says it was a rough showing all throughout the game.
Remsen St. Mary’s Basketball Teams Stay Unbeaten with Sweep of Gehlen Catholic
Gehlen Catholic and Remsen St. Mary’s met up for a much-anticipated War Eagle Conference basketball doubleheader on Tuesday night. The fourth-ranked St. Mary’s girls got the first win of the night in commanding fashion over the Jays by a 64-29 final score. It was evident right from the...
Le Mars Girls Basketball Wins Fifth Straight Behind Skov’s 32 Points
The Le Mars girls are playing some outstanding basketball, and they continued that with a win on Saturday over Dakota Valley by a score of 74-51. The win was Le Mars’ fifth win in a row. The Bulldogs put together a list of milestones at the beginning of the year, and one of them was to win five games in a row. Head Coach Cody Dyhrkopp says getting that checked off the list fired the team up.
