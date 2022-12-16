The Le Mars city council held a public hearing on the 24th St SW bridge repair project. The east abutment of the bridge was damaged by a fire in February, and the council considered a motion to publish plans, specifications to bidders, and form of contract on the project. Councilman Clark Goodchild moved that the matter be tabled, while another inspection of the bridge be done. The city council approved the motion. Taking up the matter at the next council meeting won’t disrupt the schedule for collecting bids, and awarding a contract for the project. The estimated cost of the repair project is 140-thousand dollars, paid through the city’s road use tax fund.

LE MARS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO