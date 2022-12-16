Read full article on original website
MetalNRG Says Chairman Christopher Latilla-Campbell Bought 10.6Mln Co's Ordinary Shares At £0.0008 Per Share
* METALNRG: NOTIFIED BY CHAIRMAN CHRISTOPHER LATILLA-CAMPBELL THAT HE BOUGHT 10.6 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.01P EACH IN CO'S CAPITAL AT £0.0008 PER SHARE
Seera Holding Group Shareholders Approve Offering Of 30% Share Capital Of Lumi Rental Through IPO
* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE OFFERING OF 16.5 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES REPRESENTING 30% OF SHARE CAPITAL OF LUMI RENTAL THROUGH AN IPO ON SAUDI STOCK EXCHANGE
The Foschini Group Expands Sneaker Factory Footprint With Street Fever Acquisition
* EXPANDS SNEAKER FACTORY FOOTPRINT WITH STREET FEVER ACQUISITION. * ON COMPLETION OF DEAL, 114 STREET FEVER STORES & THEIR LEASES WILL BE TAKEN OVER BY TFG
RingCentral - To Record Non-Cash Asset Write-Down Charge Of Substantially All Of Remaining Prepaid Sales Commission Balance Of Up To About $160 Million For 2022 - Filing
* RINGCENTRAL-TO RECORD NON-CASH ASSET WRITE-DOWN CHARGE OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF REMAINING PREPAID SALES COMMISSION BALANCE OF UP TO ABOUT $160 MILLION FOR 2022. * RINGCENTRAL-EXPECTS TO TAKE WRITE DOWN OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF REMAINING FAIR VALUE OF CO’S HOLDINGS OF AVAYA’S PREFERRED STOCK OF ABOUT $28.9 MILLION.
Australia's APRA Says Grants Authority To ANZ As Non-Operating Holding Co
* APRA GRANTS AUTHORITY TO ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED AS A NON-OPERATING HOLDING COMPANY
Luna Wins Major Contract For Levee Monitoring
* RECENTLY AWARDED A CONTRACT WITH PT FREEPORT INDONESIA, AN AFFILIATE OF FREEPORT-MCMORAN
Arizona Lithium Says Acquisition Of Canada's Highest Grade Lithium Brine Resource
* ACQUISITION OF CANADA'S HIGHEST GRADE LITHIUM BRINE RESOURCE. * SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF PRAIRIE LITHIUM CORPORATION. * ACQUISITION INCLUDES PROPRIETARY DIRECT LITHIUM EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY THAT REMOVES LITHIUM FROM BRINES AND ORE BODIES
HHS Increases Access To Tamiflu Through The Strategic National Stockpile
* HHS INCREASES ACCESS TO TAMIFLU THROUGH THE STRATEGIC NATIONAL STOCKPILE. * HHS- THROUGH ASPR, MAKING ADDITIONAL SUPPLY OF TAMIFLU AVAILABLE TO JURISDICTIONS TO RESPOND TO INCREASED DEMAND FOR ANTIVIRAL DURING FLU SEASON
Wall St opens flat, Tesla rises on Musk poll outcome
(Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes were subdued at the open on Monday after two straight weeks of losses on recession worries, while Tesla shares rose after a poll showed Elon Musk should quit as Twitter's CEO. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.99 points, or 0.00%, at the...
Carnival Corp reports results for the quarter ended in November - Earnings Summary
* Carnival Corp reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 85 cents per share for the quarter ended in November. The mean expectation of twelve analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 87 cents per share. * Revenue rose 198.3% to $3.84 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $3.91 billion. * Carnival Corp's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of $1.27. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 220.6% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days five analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * Carnival Corp shares had risen by 15.2% this quarter and lost 59.7% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $1.6 billion. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Carnival Corp is $10.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 7 "strong buy" or "buy," 9 "hold" and 5 "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 21 at 03:15 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Nov. 30 2022 -0.87 -0.85 Beat Aug. 31 2022 -0.15 -0.58 Missed May. 31 2022 -1.17 -1.64 Missed Feb. 28 2022 -1.26 -1.66 Missed.
Precinct Properties (NZX: PCT) enters into new segment, shares down
Precinct Properties, a developer of commercial office spaces, has entered into a new segment. It announced that it would develop multi-unit residential properties with Lamont & Co. In the beginning, the new business will deliver Lamont’s existing strategy. Precinct Properties New Zealand Limited (NZX: PCT) announced on Tuesday (20...
Euro zone almost closed current account deficit in October
FRANKFURT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The euro zone almost closed its current account deficit in October, European Central Bank data showed on Wednesday, likely thanks to cheaper energy imports. The euro zone's current account deficit narrowed to 400 million euros from 8 billion euros in September and over 20 billion...
Jesper Eigen Møller Takes Over As Chairman
* REG-JESPER EIGEN MØLLER TAKES OVER AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS. * JESPER EIGEN MØLLER HAS ACCEPTED POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS. * SØREN INGERSLEV HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Australian shares likely to rise; US consume confidence rebounds
The Australian share market is poised to rise on Thursday. According to the latest SPI futures, the ASX 200 would open 52 points or 0.75% higher. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 1.6%, the S&P 500 surged 1.55%, and the NASDAQ ended 1.54% higher. The Australian share market is...
Precious metals rally as U.S. dollar extends losses
(Reuters) - Gold prices climbed more than 1% to their highest levels in a week on Tuesday and other precious metals also rallied on the back of a sliding dollar, as markets remained focused on the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy. Spot gold was up 1.5% to $1,814.68 per ounce...
Investor L&G says change of Capricorn directors 'warranted'
LONDON (Reuters) -Capricorn Energy investor Legal & General Investment Management is in favour of changing Capricorn's directors, it said on Tuesday, after another investor's call for a vote to oust seven of them including the CEO. "We believe there has been a substantial breakdown in relations between the current Capricorn...
Hungary's Richter signs letter of intent with Mithra for commercialisation of Donesta
Dec 20 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt SAYS:. * IT HAS SIGNED A BINDING LETTER OF INTENT WITH MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS FOR COMMERCIALISATION OF PRODUCT DONESTA. * DONESTA IS AN ESTETROL-BASED PRODUCT CANDIDATE FOR HORMONE REPLACEMENT THERAPY IN POSTMENOPAUSAL WOMEN. * TERRITORIES COVERED BY THE AGREEMENT ARE EUROPE INCLUDING...
