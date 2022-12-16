ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericktown, OH

Bellville man killed in Wednesday crash on Ohio 13

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP – A Bellville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning on Ohio 13 in Washington Township, according to the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Bryan Flynn, 30, of Bellville, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Patrol stated.
BELLVILLE, OH
Ashland City School District posts superintendent opening

ASHLAND – The Ashland City School District, located in Ashland County, is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Superintendent. Current Superintendent Dr. Doug Marrah plans to retire later this year after more than a decade with the district. The Ashland City Schools Board of Education approved a contract...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
3 Ashland County athletes on All-Area Girls Soccer squad

ONTARIO — Her statistics may not be as eye-popping as those belonging to some of her teammates, but Adi Turnbaugh’s value isn’t measured in goals or assists. The area's Girls Soccer Player of the Year is the glue that held the Ontario Warriors together.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
West Holmes prevails over Zanesville

West Holmes' offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Zanesville 50-25 at West Holmes High on December 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time West Holmes and Zanesville played in a 45-35 game on December 20, 2021. For more, click here.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Fredericktown nips Northmor in taut scare

A tight-knit tilt turned in Fredericktown's direction just enough to squeeze past Northmor 55-47 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 20. Last season, Fredericktown and Northmor faced off on January 11, 2022 at Fredericktown High School. For more, click here.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH

