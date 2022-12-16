ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinn, MI

WLUC

Room at the Inn sings Christmas carols around Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette homeless shelter is spreading holiday cheer. Room at the Inn offers food, shelter and other assistance to Marquette’s unhoused neighbors. Members of the shelter’s staff and board of directors sang Christmas carols around town Wednesday. The group went up and down Washington Street stopping at businesses like the Marquette Food Co-op and Fire Station Cannabis.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Last push for Shannon’s Home Cooking angel tree donations

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Shannon’s Home Cooking and Dis N’ Dat thrift store in Gwinn are helping families in need this Christmas. Inside Shannon’s Home Cooking there is an angel tree that lists the ages and interests of children whose families need help giving them Christmas gifts.
GWINN, MI
WLUC

Battle of the Bells continues

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - TV6 anchors are going head-to-head to see who can do the most good. The TV6 Morning News Team challenged the Evening News Team to see who can collect the most money while ringing a bell for the Salvation Army. The Battle of the Bells began Tuesday when Tia, Elizabeth, Alyssa, and Producer Nathan Larsh rang the bell in front of the Negaunee SuperOne. Cody Boyer, Jesse Wiederhold, and Digital Content Manager MK DiVirgilio represented the Evening News Team Wednesday.
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

JJ Packs provides food for Marquette families in need

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette non-profit is making sure students have the food they need this holiday season. For the last eight years, JJ Packs has provided food to Marquette Area Public School families in need. Around 175 families are receiving assistance from the program. It provides food year-long, but during Christmas break families will get an extra-large pack of food and a gift card to buy groceries.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Earl E. Byrds celebrates 1st anniversary

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - In the heart of downtown Munising at 202 E. Superior St., Earl E. Byrds diner has been serving breakfast for one year, as of Wednesday. To celebrate the first anniversary, staff served free pancakes and coffee to customers. “When we held our grand opening a year...
MUNISING, MI
WLUC

Big Freeze Fishing Derby registration now open

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Registration is now open for the second annual Big Freeze Fishing Derby. It’s hosted by Visit Escanaba and this time, it’s a two-day event. It begins Friday, Feb. 17 in the Ruth Butler Building. There will be a fire and ice-themed warm-up party. Fishing...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Room At the Inn receives generous donation from DTE

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Room at the Inn in Marquette said it’s blessed to receive 10 emergency sleeping bags and winter apparel from the DTE Energy Foundation. This was made possible was made by DTE’s Regional Manager for Corporate and Government Affairs Christopher Hack. The organization also received...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette Alternative High School delivers ‘Rock the Socks’ donations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Since the beginning of November, students at Marquette Senior High School collected over 6,000 all-new adult, youth, and infant socks for the Rock the Socks Campaign. Monday, they made deliveries all around Marquette at St. Vincent de Paul, the Janzen House, the Women’s Center, Room at...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Mather Playground Committee looking for last fundraising push

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Munising Public School District, is calling on the public to help them raise the remaining funds, for a new playground. The playground at Mather Elementary in Munising is 27 years old and in need of replacement. The Mather Playground Committee has already raised more than...
MUNISING, MI
WLUC

Little Agate to change locations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette clothing store is changing locations. Little Agate is a children’s consignment boutique that opened in the Westwood Mall this summer. It offers gently used children’s clothing and gear, as well as resources to help parents get the support they need. The new store is located at 1015 N. Third St. where the Stitch Witch used to be located.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

The Ryan Report - Dec. 18, 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the third Sunday of December speaking with Chuck Nelson, chief business and strategy officer for Marshfield Clinic Health System. This week on the Ryan Report, Don sits down with Nelson to discuss his new role, the uptick in respiratory illnesses, and Marshfield’s impact in the Upper Peninsula.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Munising Public Schools to close Wed, Thurs due to illness

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Munising Public Schools are canceling school Wednesday, Dec. 21 and Thursday, Dec. 22 due to pervasive student and staff illness. The superintendent has said a significant percentage of the student body and teaching staff is absent and the effectiveness of instruction has been compromised. Neighboring districts have reported experiencing similar illness issues with students and staff.
MUNISING, MI
WLUC

‘Cudighis and cannabis’: Fire Station opens dispensary 8 in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, the Fire Station Cannabis Dispensary opened its eighth Upper Michigan location in Ishpeming. Staff explain Ishpeming’s city limits allowed for two dispensaries to open. Fire Station was quick to snatch one of those spots. The building is near the roundabout in Ishpeming and...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Psychic medium to hold gallery reading at Island Resort and Casino

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday’s episode of Upper Michigan Today... Pavlina Osta joins Tia Trudgeon as co-host to share stories of the day. The two talk about their experiences at Marquette Mountain Resort during its opening weekend, the new Gogebic County updated snowmobile trail and shipping deadlines. Psychic...
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI

