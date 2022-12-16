Read full article on original website
WLUC
Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly looks for volunteer drivers and cookie donations for annual Christmas meals
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Christmas Day, Little Brothers and Friends of the Elderly (LBFE) will host its annual Christmas senior dinners for five U.P. counties. Offering delivery and sit-down options, this is the Upper Michigan Chapter’s 40th year providing these meals. Sit-down meals will begin starting at 1 p.m.
WLUC
Room at the Inn sings Christmas carols around Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette homeless shelter is spreading holiday cheer. Room at the Inn offers food, shelter and other assistance to Marquette’s unhoused neighbors. Members of the shelter’s staff and board of directors sang Christmas carols around town Wednesday. The group went up and down Washington Street stopping at businesses like the Marquette Food Co-op and Fire Station Cannabis.
WLUC
Iron Mountain businesses share holiday spirit, Christmas holiday hours
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Maxx Entertainment Complex in Iron Mountain has a special visitor from the North Pole. Santa and Mrs. Claus are meeting with children, as well as decorating cookies and planting a spruce tree. “It’s fun and inexpensive. Everybody seems to be staying at home a...
WLUC
Last push for Shannon’s Home Cooking angel tree donations
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Shannon’s Home Cooking and Dis N’ Dat thrift store in Gwinn are helping families in need this Christmas. Inside Shannon’s Home Cooking there is an angel tree that lists the ages and interests of children whose families need help giving them Christmas gifts.
WLUC
Battle of the Bells continues
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - TV6 anchors are going head-to-head to see who can do the most good. The TV6 Morning News Team challenged the Evening News Team to see who can collect the most money while ringing a bell for the Salvation Army. The Battle of the Bells began Tuesday when Tia, Elizabeth, Alyssa, and Producer Nathan Larsh rang the bell in front of the Negaunee SuperOne. Cody Boyer, Jesse Wiederhold, and Digital Content Manager MK DiVirgilio represented the Evening News Team Wednesday.
WLUC
JJ Packs provides food for Marquette families in need
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette non-profit is making sure students have the food they need this holiday season. For the last eight years, JJ Packs has provided food to Marquette Area Public School families in need. Around 175 families are receiving assistance from the program. It provides food year-long, but during Christmas break families will get an extra-large pack of food and a gift card to buy groceries.
WLUC
Earl E. Byrds celebrates 1st anniversary
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - In the heart of downtown Munising at 202 E. Superior St., Earl E. Byrds diner has been serving breakfast for one year, as of Wednesday. To celebrate the first anniversary, staff served free pancakes and coffee to customers. “When we held our grand opening a year...
WLUC
Big Freeze Fishing Derby registration now open
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Registration is now open for the second annual Big Freeze Fishing Derby. It’s hosted by Visit Escanaba and this time, it’s a two-day event. It begins Friday, Feb. 17 in the Ruth Butler Building. There will be a fire and ice-themed warm-up party. Fishing...
WLUC
Earl E. Byrds to celebrate one year anniversary with free pancakes and coffee
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Earl E. Byrds in Munising is celebrating one full year of business. Wednesday, Dec. 21, they’re offering free pancakes and coffee from their sister business Gallery Coffee. Earl E. Byrds’ owner says they’ve really been happy with the community support during their first year in...
WLUC
Room At the Inn receives generous donation from DTE
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Room at the Inn in Marquette said it’s blessed to receive 10 emergency sleeping bags and winter apparel from the DTE Energy Foundation. This was made possible was made by DTE’s Regional Manager for Corporate and Government Affairs Christopher Hack. The organization also received...
WLUC
Marquette Alternative High School delivers ‘Rock the Socks’ donations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Since the beginning of November, students at Marquette Senior High School collected over 6,000 all-new adult, youth, and infant socks for the Rock the Socks Campaign. Monday, they made deliveries all around Marquette at St. Vincent de Paul, the Janzen House, the Women’s Center, Room at...
WLUC
‘I love it here’: New Escanaba DDA director focuses on city promoting
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba has a new Downtown Development Authority (DDA) Director and he’s focusing on new marketing and promotions. Craig Worpel is a lifelong yooper and he’s taken on this new role to help grow the city. Worpel has already increased the DDA’s online presence and...
WLUC
Mather Playground Committee looking for last fundraising push
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Munising Public School District, is calling on the public to help them raise the remaining funds, for a new playground. The playground at Mather Elementary in Munising is 27 years old and in need of replacement. The Mather Playground Committee has already raised more than...
WLUC
Upper Michigan Today judges Negaunee Middle School’s door decorating contest
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today took Tuesday’s show on the road to Negaunee Middle School for its door decorating contest’s wrap-up. With much to see in little time, Principal Mike McCollum guides Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon through the school to look at the displays. The...
WLUC
Little Agate to change locations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette clothing store is changing locations. Little Agate is a children’s consignment boutique that opened in the Westwood Mall this summer. It offers gently used children’s clothing and gear, as well as resources to help parents get the support they need. The new store is located at 1015 N. Third St. where the Stitch Witch used to be located.
WLUC
The Ryan Report - Dec. 18, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the third Sunday of December speaking with Chuck Nelson, chief business and strategy officer for Marshfield Clinic Health System. This week on the Ryan Report, Don sits down with Nelson to discuss his new role, the uptick in respiratory illnesses, and Marshfield’s impact in the Upper Peninsula.
WLUC
Munising Public Schools to close Wed, Thurs due to illness
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Munising Public Schools are canceling school Wednesday, Dec. 21 and Thursday, Dec. 22 due to pervasive student and staff illness. The superintendent has said a significant percentage of the student body and teaching staff is absent and the effectiveness of instruction has been compromised. Neighboring districts have reported experiencing similar illness issues with students and staff.
WLUC
‘Cudighis and cannabis’: Fire Station opens dispensary 8 in Ishpeming
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, the Fire Station Cannabis Dispensary opened its eighth Upper Michigan location in Ishpeming. Staff explain Ishpeming’s city limits allowed for two dispensaries to open. Fire Station was quick to snatch one of those spots. The building is near the roundabout in Ishpeming and...
WLUC
Psychic medium to hold gallery reading at Island Resort and Casino
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday’s episode of Upper Michigan Today... Pavlina Osta joins Tia Trudgeon as co-host to share stories of the day. The two talk about their experiences at Marquette Mountain Resort during its opening weekend, the new Gogebic County updated snowmobile trail and shipping deadlines. Psychic...
WLUC
Wells, Escanaba Townships to hold special meetings to consider Renaissance Zone
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Wells Township Board will hold a special meeting on Monday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. to consider a Forest Products Processing Renaissance Zone. Another meeting will be held by the Escanaba Township Board on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 3 p.m. Both of the meetings will...
