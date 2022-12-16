Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Frisco Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFrisco, TX
11 Crazy Idaho Airbnb Rentals - Stay In A Giant PotatoIdaho UncoveredIdaho State
Best Pho In Boise (Must Try Places In The Emerald City)Idaho UncoveredBoise, ID
Related
Post Register
Boise State Men's basketball closes nonconference at Santa Clara
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Boise State men's basketball heads west to take on Santa Clara, Thursday Dec. 22 at 3pm MT. This will be the fifth meeting all-time between the two Bronco teams. Last season Boise State hosted Santa Clara and won 72-60 for their first victory in the series.
Post Register
Idaho Lottery looking for Ada County Mega Millions winner
Idaho Lottery is looking for the winner of a $1,000,000 Mega Millions ticket that was sold in Ada County over a month ago. The winning numbers were announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, Mega Millions draw were 6,19,28,46,61 and the mega ball was 18. "Idaho continues to be a lucky...
Post Register
Fairmont Jr. High and Morley Nelson lockdown lifted
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — ---Update--- Boise Police responded to a fight involving juveniles and possible weapons on the 800 block of S. Aurora Dr. BPD reports the investigation is ongoing. Police are not looking for additional suspects and no serious injuries have been reported. The nearby schools were placed into lockdown as a safety precaution.
Post Register
Therapy dogs at the Boise Airport for holidays
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Go Team Therapy and Crisis Dogs will be at the Boise Airport during this busy holiday season offering some stress relief for travelers. Thursday, Dec. 22 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m....
Post Register
Challis native to celebrate 100th birthday
Challis native Lillian Black MacFee will celebrate her 100th birthday on Dec. 22 and folks who wish may send greeting cards to her at 4890 Cloverdale Road #320, Boise, ID 83713. Lillian Edwina Emily Mariah Black was born Dec. 22, 1922, in a small cabin on the river just south...
Post Register
Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit make two arrests in eastern Idaho
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — According to a recent release from the Caldwell Police Department, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit made two arrests last week in eastern Idaho. On Dec. 13, investigators arrested an Idaho Falls man for alleged...
Post Register
Meridian man sentenced to prison for Boise shooting incident
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Ada County Prosecutor's Office released a statement that Daniel Bondar, 32, was sentenced to prison on Monday for shooting and injuring his ex-girlfriend. In March 2021, Bondar showed up at his ex-girlfriend's residence in Boise and demanded she entered his vehicle. While Mr. Bondar...
Post Register
Bundy, Rodriguez uncooperative in St. Luke's lawsuit
BOISE — When the phones rang at St. Luke’s in mid-March, the slew of callers on the other end were on a mission. They told hospital employees they would be coming, that there would be hell to pay, and that they would be killed if an infant was not returned to his parents, according to a recent court filing in a lawsuit St. Luke’s filed against Ammon Bundy and Diego Rodriguez.
Post Register
Frigid temps and snow: Caldwell Police urge people to drive safe
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Winter is officially here this week, and while the snow makes a perfect winter wonderland for this holiday season, it can be dangerous for drivers out on the road. "The moment we get fresh snowfall, we try to stay very central in the city because...
Comments / 0