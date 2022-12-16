ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood, CA

Still Going Strong: Redding's historic Pine Street School turns 100

REDDING, Calif. — It has long since been repurposed, but a step inside Redding's Pine Street School is a step back in time. The 28,000-square-foot building was originally built as the "Redding Grammar School." Registered as both a national and state landmark, it celebrated its 100th birthday this month and has actually had other purposes longer than it was a school.
REDDING, CA
Bethel responds to neighbors' concerns over new campus

REDDING, Calif. — A bit of a controversial topic lately has been the expansion of the Bethel campus off of Collyer Drive. Before Bethel’s campus expansion was approved last week by the planning commission, we heard concerns from residents that live across the street from the construction site.
REDDING, CA
UPDATE: Superintendent of Gateway Unified fired by school board on Tuesday night

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Update on Tuesday, 12/20/22 after 9 pm:. In a 3-2 vote (Elias Haynes, Lindsi Haynes, and Cherrill Crawford voting in favor) the board of trustees has elected to terminate the contract of Superintendent Jim Harrell. Harrell has been the Superintendent since 2012 and has one...
Redding City Council approves micro-shelter off S. Market Street

REDDING, Calif. — — Redding City Council voted 3-1 Tuesday night to establish the first pallet shelter village in Redding, and some city leaders say it’s time. This will create the Market Street Emergency Housing site at 3211 Mark Street. It will consist of eight single-occupancy pallet shelters. Vise Mayor Mark Mezzano said the city is paying $150,000 for the shelters but they will be staffed and run by United Way.
REDDING, CA
Tickets officially on sale for 75th annual Redding Rodeo

REDDING, Calif. — Tickets for the 75th annual Redding Rodeo went on sale on Monday. The rodeo is set for May 17-20, 2023 at the rodeo grounds behind the Civic Auditorium. Tickets start at $20 for the first events on Wednesday, May 17, and increase to $35 for events on Saturday, May 20.
REDDING, CA
Billy Aldridge promoted to City of Chico Police Chief

CHICO, Calif. — After being promoted to interim chief in August, Billy Aldridge has been officially named the chief of Chico police and began his tenure on Sunday. Aldridge, a former staff sergeant in the Air Force, has been with the Chico Police Department since 2005, moving from his native North Carolina.
CHICO, CA
BREAKING: Firefighters respond to house fire in Happy Valley

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — BREAKING, DEC. 21, 6 PM:. Firefighters are currently responding to a residential structure fire in the Happy Valley area. CAL FIRE officials in Shasta County said their crews are working on a fully-involved residential structure fire on the 1600 block of Scout Street in the Happy Valley area. They said there are possible fire exposures from the main structure.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Local Karate school named 'Best of the Northstate'

A karate dojo was voted best of the Northstate by a local newspaper. Blain Cort's Total Self Defense in Anderson has been crowned the number one karate/martial arts school in the Northstate. They were voted the best by locals over six other schools. This was the first time Cort has...
ANDERSON, CA
Local mom raising money for inclusive playground in Corning

CORNING, Calif. — A local mother is teaming up with other mothers and city leaders to help raise money to build an inclusive playground in Corning. Justine Reddish says it's a project dear to her heart as her four-year-old son has cerebral palsy. Reddish has an autoimmune disease and...
CORNING, CA
Camper trailer destroyed in early morning Shasta County fire

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE DEC. 19, 8:20 A.M.:. As of this morning, Cal Fire dispatch revealed to KRCR that a heating unit caused the fire. Crews with Cal Fire were on the scene of a camper fire early Monday morning in western Shasta County on Keswick Dam Road near Iron Mountain Road.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Former Joined Inc. CEO from Shasta County sentenced to prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The former CEO of Joined Inc. was sentenced to federal prison for embezzlement from his employees' retirement funds, according to the U.S. Attorney Eastern District of California. Fifty-nine-year-old Maurice "Buddy" Shoe, formerly from Palo Cedro, pleaded guilty in May. Prosecutors say he stole $124,902 from the...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Anti-Semitic flyers pop up in Redding again as Hanukkah begins

REDDING, Calif. — Anti-Semitic flyers have been distributed in neighborhoods throughout Redding again. The flyers last popped up in the area about a month ago—and again a few months before that. Now, they've appeared again just as the local Jewish community began celebrating Hanukkah. Temple Beth Israel Board...
REDDING, CA
Investigation into narco sales within the City of Redding leads to two arrests

REDDING, Calif. — Two local men were arrested at a home in Redding on Wednesday following an investigation into narcotics trafficking within the city. The Redding Police Department (RPD) said their Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) and Bike Team officers began investigating large amounts of narcotics being distributed throughout the Redding area back in November of this year.
REDDING, CA
Man using Tesla autopilot feature arrested for drunk driving

PARADISE, Calif. — A man was arrested late Sunday night after officers say he wrecked his car and provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration nearly three times over the legal limit, according to the Paradise Police Department (PPD). Just before 11:30 p.m., the PPD says officers...
PARADISE, CA
Drugs found, arrest made after Chico woman leads Paradise Police on chase

PARADISE, Calif. — A Chico woman was arrested early Sunday morning for several charges after failing to yield to a police officer for a traffic stop, according to the Paradise Police Department (PPD). The PPD says an officer attempted to pull over Samantha Witte, 29, of Chico, for speeding...
CHICO, CA

