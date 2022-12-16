Publisher’s note: Letters to the Editor posted here are unedited, and solely express their authors’ views, and are unaffiliated with A News Cafe. Just days before the upcoming December 20th Redding City Council meeting, local residents have learned Councilmembers will once again be discussing the Redding Rancheria’s Casino Expansion Project. This is the same Project our City Council unanimously opposed three years ago. Those that have followed this Project since its origins 6 years ago, will hear a similar echo in a last-minute hearing the week of Christmas, when businesses are winding down and families are focused on the holidays. The Rancheria’s very first “scoping meeting” on this Project was ALSO held just days before Christmas, on December 21 st 2016 – presumably in an attempt to lower public awareness and participation. So like Groundhog Day, but on Christmas, Shasta County residents will once again be asked to set aside time with loved ones to trudge to a public meeting to voice opposition to this Project. The timing of Tuesdays Council Meeting aside, nothing has changed in Rancheria’s Project Proposal that would suggest the City Council should even remotely reconsider its strong opposition. The reasons that more than 6,000 residents have petitioned against this Project are as clear as they were 6 years ago.

