Still Going Strong: Redding's historic Pine Street School turns 100
REDDING, Calif. — It has long since been repurposed, but a step inside Redding's Pine Street School is a step back in time. The 28,000-square-foot building was originally built as the "Redding Grammar School." Registered as both a national and state landmark, it celebrated its 100th birthday this month and has actually had other purposes longer than it was a school.
Tickets officially on sale for 75th annual Redding Rodeo
REDDING, Calif. — Tickets for the 75th annual Redding Rodeo went on sale on Monday. The rodeo is set for May 17-20, 2023 at the rodeo grounds behind the Civic Auditorium. Tickets start at $20 for the first events on Wednesday, May 17, and increase to $35 for events on Saturday, May 20.
Redding Park Rangers nab wanted parolee at Nur Pon Open Space on Tuesday
A wanted parolee-at-large was caught by officers with the Redding Police Department's Park Rangers unit during their patrol of the Nur Pon Open Space Area on Tuesday. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said Park Rangers Jason Rhoads and Eddy Gilmette found 38-year-old Stephen Ashe of Shasta Lake, Calif. They learned Ashe had been wanted for absconding from his parole registration in Red Bluff since Nov. 18, 2022.
Temporary free parking in downtown Redding ahead of new parking program
REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding says metered parking downtown will be free of charge starting on Monday, ahead of the launch of a new parking program, which is set to start in early 2023. The first pay stations for the new program arrived and will be installed...
Anti-Semitic flyers pop up in Redding again as Hanukkah begins
REDDING, Calif. — Anti-Semitic flyers have been distributed in neighborhoods throughout Redding again. The flyers last popped up in the area about a month ago—and again a few months before that. Now, they've appeared again just as the local Jewish community began celebrating Hanukkah. Temple Beth Israel Board...
How flying local during the holidays can impact Redding economy
REDDING. Calif. — Traveling this holiday season? Consider flying out of the Redding Regional Airport (RDD). RDD sees a spike in flights during the holidays, but this is always to be expected. Though it may be busy this time of year, flying out of RDD might be cheaper than...
Good News Rescue Mission to hold memorial for homeless who passed away in 2022
REDDING, Calif. — Redding's Good News Rescue Mission (GNRM) will hold a memorial on Wednesday morning honoring homeless in the community who have passed away in 2022. It will be held at 11 a.m. at the missions at 2842 South Market Street in Redding. The ceremony lines up with...
BREAKING: Firefighters respond to house fire in Happy Valley
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — BREAKING, DEC. 21, 6 PM:. Firefighters are currently responding to a residential structure fire in the Happy Valley area. CAL FIRE officials in Shasta County said their crews are working on a fully-involved residential structure fire on the 1600 block of Scout Street in the Happy Valley area. They said there are possible fire exposures from the main structure.
DUI/Driver's License checkpoint planned in Redding on Thursday
REDDING, Calif. — Planning on driving through Redding this Thursday? Then you should make sure your driver's license is up to date. And, most importantly, make sure you are sober. The Redding Police Department (RPD) announced on Wednesday that their officers will be setting up a DUI/Driver's License checkpoint...
Redding City Council approves micro-shelter off S. Market Street
REDDING, Calif. — — Redding City Council voted 3-1 Tuesday night to establish the first pallet shelter village in Redding, and some city leaders say it’s time. This will create the Market Street Emergency Housing site at 3211 Mark Street. It will consist of eight single-occupancy pallet shelters. Vise Mayor Mark Mezzano said the city is paying $150,000 for the shelters but they will be staffed and run by United Way.
301 drivers pass through Anderson DUI checkpoint Sunday night
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department, along with the Redding Police Department, conducted a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on McMurry Drive Sunday night. Police say that 301 cars passed through the checkpoint. One driver was arrested for DUI, and two others were arrested for driving on a suspended license.
Camper trailer destroyed in early morning Shasta County fire
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE DEC. 19, 8:20 A.M.:. As of this morning, Cal Fire dispatch revealed to KRCR that a heating unit caused the fire. Crews with Cal Fire were on the scene of a camper fire early Monday morning in western Shasta County on Keswick Dam Road near Iron Mountain Road.
High-speed motorcycle pursuit ends with arrest at The Home Depot in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, DEC. 20, 5:25 PM:. Officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed additional details regarding the arrest of a pursuit suspect at The Home Depot in Redding on Tuesday night. CHP Sergeant John Murphy said the incident began at 4:34 p.m. on Tuesday when a...
Bethel responds to neighbors' concerns over new campus
REDDING, Calif. — A bit of a controversial topic lately has been the expansion of the Bethel campus off of Collyer Drive. Before Bethel’s campus expansion was approved last week by the planning commission, we heard concerns from residents that live across the street from the construction site.
One person sent to hospital after early-morning RV fire in Shasta County
KESWICK, Calif. - One person was taken to the hospital after an early morning fire in Shasta County. The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. Monday in the Keswick area west of Redding. A camping trailer caught fire near Keswick Dam Road and Iron Mountain Road. The trailer was destroyed....
The Casino Doesn’t Belong at Strawberry Fields
Publisher’s note: Letters to the Editor posted here are unedited, and solely express their authors’ views, and are unaffiliated with A News Cafe. Just days before the upcoming December 20th Redding City Council meeting, local residents have learned Councilmembers will once again be discussing the Redding Rancheria’s Casino Expansion Project. This is the same Project our City Council unanimously opposed three years ago. Those that have followed this Project since its origins 6 years ago, will hear a similar echo in a last-minute hearing the week of Christmas, when businesses are winding down and families are focused on the holidays. The Rancheria’s very first “scoping meeting” on this Project was ALSO held just days before Christmas, on December 21 st 2016 – presumably in an attempt to lower public awareness and participation. So like Groundhog Day, but on Christmas, Shasta County residents will once again be asked to set aside time with loved ones to trudge to a public meeting to voice opposition to this Project. The timing of Tuesdays Council Meeting aside, nothing has changed in Rancheria’s Project Proposal that would suggest the City Council should even remotely reconsider its strong opposition. The reasons that more than 6,000 residents have petitioned against this Project are as clear as they were 6 years ago.
Highway 32 in Tehama County reopens following crash
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 10:34 A.M. UPDATE - Highway 32 is back open in Tehama County after a crash Tuesday morning, according to Caltrans District 2. The crash was about five miles east of Deer Creek Bridge. The highway reopened around 10:30 a.m. Caltrans did not provide information about injuries.
Redding police find stolen loaded handgun during traffic stop
REDDING, Calif. — Just after midnight on Wednesday, Redding Police conducted a traffic stop which led to a vehicle search. After the search, police said they found a loaded handgun under the front passenger seat. The passenger, 19-year-old Naomi Melendez of Redding, said she claimed ownership of the gun.
Investigation into narco sales within the City of Redding leads to two arrests
REDDING, Calif. — Two local men were arrested at a home in Redding on Wednesday following an investigation into narcotics trafficking within the city. The Redding Police Department (RPD) said their Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) and Bike Team officers began investigating large amounts of narcotics being distributed throughout the Redding area back in November of this year.
City Council to vote on adding more Crisis Intervention Response Team officers in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Redding City Council members will meet on Tuesday night to discuss a variety of topics, ranging from new emergency housing and trail repair to adding additional police positions. They will vote to approve the addition of two new Redding Police Department (RPD) Crisis Intervention Response Team...
