Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Local Mexican Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FGlendale, AZ
Massage therapist in Scottsdale agrees to surrender license after allegations of inappropriate touchingEdy ZooScottsdale, AZ
Major Announcement Made In The NBAOnlyHomersPhoenix, AZ
A Group In Scottsdale Will Make the Largest Private Rainwater Harvesting Site in the U.S. in its New Luxury CondosMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
Details about Brittney Griner's 18-hour flight back to the USMargaret MinnicksPhoenix, AZ
Related
azbigmedia.com
Northmarq sells Mesa build-to-rent community for $53 million
Northmarq’s Phoenix Investment Sales team of Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson, Ryan Boyle and Logan Baca brokered the $53 million (±$368,055/per unit) sale of the 144-unit Build-to-Rent Community located at 250 North Ellsworth Road in Mesa, Arizona. Northmarq represented the seller, Taylor Morrison from Scottsdale, Arizona. The buyer was Ellsworth Housing Partners, LLC from San Diego and intends to brand the community as The Logan at Ellsworth.
fox10phoenix.com
3D-printed homes now on sale in Arizona; builders say it's affordable and sustainable
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - The housing market has been a tricky one to navigate lately in Arizona, but a new kind of home is coming to Casa Grande that the builders say is affordable, as well as sustainable. "It's a mix between concrete, foam insulation and steel," said Genji Nakata...
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix leads nation with biggest decrease in new home listings
November begins a stretch of four months with typically the lowest home sales of the year – including December, January and February – and this November followed suit, according to the RE/MAX National Housing Report for November. Seasonality was just one factor contributing to November’s 12% drop in home sales from October in the report’s 53 metro areas as fluctuating interest rates and ongoing economic uncertainty weigh on the market. And Phoenix distinguished itself by leading the nation with the biggest decrease in new home listings.
azbigmedia.com
$1B Optima McDowell Mountain Village will break ground in 2023
Award-winning real estate development firm, Optima, announced today plans to move ahead with its next Arizona residential development, Optima McDowell Mountain Village, in North Scottsdale after receiving the city’s approval for the $1 billion sustainable mixed-use community. Breaking ground spring/summer 2023, the 22-acre site, located on the southeast corner...
azbigmedia.com
Liv+ Union Peak 55+ community breaks ground in N. Phoenix
Liv Communities, a seasoned provider of luxury apartment homes, recently broke ground on a ground-breaking 55+ age- qualified rental community in the Norterra area in North Phoenix. The upscale community, Liv+ Union Peak, 25400 N. 21st Ave., Phoenix, will boast 145 units and will be ready for occupancy in late summer/early fall of 2024.
Two new hotels planned for fast-growing West Valley cities
Two new hotels are being planned by Aberdeen, South Dakota-based Performance Capital Partners LLC for growing cities on the west side of the Phoenix metro.
azbigmedia.com
Banyan brings single-family rental pipeline to $400M
Banyan Residential, a Los Angeles-based private real estate investment firm, announces the acquisition of Banyan Preserve, a single-family rental community with 38 luxury homes in Phoenix. The deal comes on the heels of Banyan’s acquisition of the project’s sister property, Banyan at South Mountain — which features 72 luxury single-family rental homes. Both communities are located within Phoenix’s emerging South Mountain submarket.
10 Phoenix Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Phoenix, Az. - Over the last several years, Phoenix has become one of the most popular cities that continues to attract new residents. Many people are moving to the Phoenix area because of its strong economy and job market.
Arizona among the states with the largest increase in homelessness. Experts explain why
ARIZONA, USA — More people are experiencing homelessness in Phoenix and Arizona than two years ago, while some other major cities have seen a decrease. According to data compiled from point-in-time counts of people experiencing homelessness across the country by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the number of people experiencing homelessness in the Phoenix metro area has increased by 21% since 2020.
Historic Underground Bowling Alley Uncovered In Phoenix
"There was kind of these myths about where it was, what it was."
Historic basement bowling alley unearthed in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX — A construction project in central Phoenix has recently allowed a century-old piece of Valley history to be uncovered. "We knew it was there," Marshall Shore, the Valley's "Hip Historian" said looking at a hole in downtown Phoenix. "We didn't know how big it was. There was kind of these myths about where it was, what it was."
azbigmedia.com
Peoria implements vacation/short-term rental ordinance
Peoria City Council recently adopted a Vacation/Short Term Rental (STR) Ordinance that requires rental property owners to apply for and obtain a free permit with the City of Peoria and comply with neighbor notification and health and safety requirements. “Putting important safeguards in place provides a path for short term...
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best expensive restaurant.
East Valley Tribune
Jinxed downtown Mesa parcel bitten again
Much has gone right for the redevelopment of downtown Mesa in 2022, but a critical part of its hoped-for renaissance appears in danger of going back to the drawing board. The 27 acres of vacant land at Mesa and University Drives were once a neighborhood of 63 homes acquired by the city starting in the 1990s and leveled at a taxpayer cost of $6 million, in part through eminent domain.
Popular Local Mexican Restaurant Opens New Location
A local Mexican chain has opened a new location.Photo byTai's CapturesonUnsplash. While metro Phoenix might be the land of the taco, some Mexican restaurants have managed to stave off extreme competition and remain on the food scene for decades. For a restaurant to last this long, let alone in one of the most competitive ethnic food groups, it’s saying something. It demonstrates a strong connection with locals while ensuring guests receive quality food at an affordable price. One local Mexican restaurant has proven itself time and time again. And now, the popular local chain is opening its sixth location in the Valley.
AZFamily
Glendale firefighter who died of brain cancer had his claim denied
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Firefighters across the Valley are mourning the death of longtime Glendale firefighter Mark Fowl, who died from brain cancer on Monday. Under state law, brain cancer is presumed to be occupational cancer for firefighters, but officials confirm his claim has not been covered yet. It’s hard enough for the Fowl family to grieve the loss of Mark, but Glendale’s third-party insurer ‘CorVel’ denied his insurance claim.
azbigmedia.com
AZ Big Spotlight: Scottsdale Princess, Stevens-Leinweber, Ballet Arizona
Jack Miller earns Drinkwater Spirit of Community Award. Jack Miller, regional vice president and general manager of the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, has been honored by Scottsdale Leadership with the Drinkwater Spirit of Community Award. The award, named for former Scottsdale mayor Herb Drinkwater, is given annually to a member of the community who exemplifies leadership and community engagement.
Arizona Eatery Lands Among New York Times' Top 25 Restaurant Dishes Of 2022
The New York Times released their list of the top 25 restaurant dishes of 2022.
East Valley Tribune
No dice, mayor tells Rio Verde Foothills
Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega said he will not be ruled by compassion for approximately 700 Rio Verde Foothills households that are likely to lose their water source Jan. 1, when the city shuts the stand pipe servicing the community. “There is no Santa Claus,” Ortega said in a written statement...
East Valley Tribune
New SR24 interchange could have big impact on town
The commute could get even quicker with yet another access point to State Route 24 now open to traffic. Construction crews have wrapped up their work and opened the newest connection to the expressway at Signal Butte Road. The new interchange could not only make rush hour traffic a little...
Comments / 1