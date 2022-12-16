ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Loyola (Ill.) all business in taking on Stanford

Two national champions from long ago head to the California coast for one last nonconference tune-up when Loyola of Chicago and Stanford duel in a men’s college basketball game Thursday night in Santa Cruz. Loyola (6-5) won the NCAA championship in 1963 and has been back to the NCAA...
STANFORD, CA
Minnesota hosts Chicago State as storm hastens tipoff

When Chicago State visits Minnesota for a 1 p.m. tipoff Thursday — moved up from a night game to get ahead of an impending winter storm — the big question will be whether rust or rest wins out. Chicago State won’t have much rest, given it suffered a...
CHICAGO, IL

