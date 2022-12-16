Read full article on original website
Related
WCVB
Thousands of Massachusetts residents need a lifesaving gift this holiday season
BOSTON — Nearly 3,600 people in Massachusetts need a kidney, but many of us at WCVB-TV were surprised to learn that Channel 5 news photographer Steve Menard is one of them. "I'm always on the other side of the camera," Menard said. "I'm not very comfortable in front of the camera."
WCVB
Pharmacies limiting children's medicine purchases amid rough cold, flu season
BOSTON — People looking for over-the-counter children's medicine will likely find empty shelves at many pharmacies. CVS and Walgreens are enacting purchasing limits due to the shortage, which is being caused by an outbreak in respiratory illness. Independent pharmacists in Massachusetts are also feeling the strain of that shortage.
WCVB
New data reveals Massachusetts shark trends from 2022
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — This past beach season saw plenty of Great White sharks coming close to Cape Cod beaches, albeit "it felt a little quieter." That's according to Bryan Legare from the Center for Coastal Studies, who has been studying the data provided by multiple receivers that tracked dozens of tagged sharks along five outer Cape beaches.
WCVB
Deadline looms for Massachusetts residents to start the new year with coverage through Health Connector
BOSTON — The last day for Massachusetts residents to enroll with Massachusetts Health Connector for coverage starting in January is Friday. The Health Connector’s Open Enrollment runs through Jan. 23, but the busiest deadline annually is the December date leading to January coverage. Residents who need coverage can...
WCVB
How airlines are accommodating passengers as holiday storm approaches
BOSTON — The holiday travel season this year is expected to rival the busiest seasons before the pandemic, with millions of people expected to travel by air, land or train. According to AAA, 2022 is expected to be the third busiest year for holiday travel since the travel agency began tracking in 2000.
WCVB
Giving back through acts of kindness
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Power A Dream is a program that helps makes dreams come true for residents of Hebrew SeniorLife communities. Among the wishes granted: a couple's first trip to a New England Patriots game, and one resident's first-ever spa facial. The Wonderfund helps meet the needs of children...
WCVB
Video: Indiana school principal goes all in as 'Elf On The Shelf'
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (Video above: WTHR via CNN) — A principal at an elementary school in Indiana has made herself into a human ice cream cone and taped herself to a wall, all to bring smiles to her students. Beth Hoeing's ice cream stunt was the result of the Indianapolis-area...
WCVB
Mass. HHS Secretary Marylou Sudders, center of state's COVID-19 response and plan, retiring
Marylou Sudders, who oversaw COVID-19 response efforts and helmed the sprawling health and human services secretariat, plans to retire from public service early next year. Sudders notified state employees Monday of her plans in her monthly newsletter, which she said would be her last. "Having entered state service in 1978,...
WCVB
Naming new MBTA general manager is top priority for Gov.-elect Maura Healey
EVERETT, Mass. — Massachusetts Gov.-elect Maura Healey plans to name a general manager for the MBTA in a matter of weeks after she takes office. Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll toured an MBTA repair facility in Everett on Wednesday and spoke about the search for a new head of the MBTA.
WCVB
Healey plans to name former top aide Melissa Hoffer as climate chief
Massachusetts could become the first state in the nation to create a climate chief on the governor's Cabinet, and Gov.-elect Maura Healey on Monday plans to fill that slot with EPA Principal Deputy General Counsel Melissa Hoffer. The Cabinet-level position envisioned by Healey will be responsible for overseeing climate policy...
Comments / 0