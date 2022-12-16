ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WCVB

Pharmacies limiting children's medicine purchases amid rough cold, flu season

BOSTON — People looking for over-the-counter children's medicine will likely find empty shelves at many pharmacies. CVS and Walgreens are enacting purchasing limits due to the shortage, which is being caused by an outbreak in respiratory illness. Independent pharmacists in Massachusetts are also feeling the strain of that shortage.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

New data reveals Massachusetts shark trends from 2022

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — This past beach season saw plenty of Great White sharks coming close to Cape Cod beaches, albeit "it felt a little quieter." That's according to Bryan Legare from the Center for Coastal Studies, who has been studying the data provided by multiple receivers that tracked dozens of tagged sharks along five outer Cape beaches.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

How airlines are accommodating passengers as holiday storm approaches

BOSTON — The holiday travel season this year is expected to rival the busiest seasons before the pandemic, with millions of people expected to travel by air, land or train. According to AAA, 2022 is expected to be the third busiest year for holiday travel since the travel agency began tracking in 2000.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Giving back through acts of kindness

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Power A Dream is a program that helps makes dreams come true for residents of Hebrew SeniorLife communities. Among the wishes granted: a couple's first trip to a New England Patriots game, and one resident's first-ever spa facial. The Wonderfund helps meet the needs of children...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Healey plans to name former top aide Melissa Hoffer as climate chief

Massachusetts could become the first state in the nation to create a climate chief on the governor's Cabinet, and Gov.-elect Maura Healey on Monday plans to fill that slot with EPA Principal Deputy General Counsel Melissa Hoffer. The Cabinet-level position envisioned by Healey will be responsible for overseeing climate policy...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

