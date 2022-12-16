ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Wednesday’ draws 2nd-largest weekly streaming viewership

In its first five days of release, “Wednesday” drew the second-largest viewership in Nielsen’s brief history of releasing streaming viewership figures, according to figures released Wednesday. Viewers spent 5.988 billion minutes between Nov. 23-27 watching the eight episodes of Netflix’s supernatural-infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ (Jenna Ortega)...

