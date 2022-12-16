Read full article on original website
Austin Packers boys swimming and diving team 7th at Cougar Relays in Mankato Saturday
The Austin Packers boys swimming and diving team was on the road at Mankato East High School Saturday for the Cougar Relays, and it was the Packers taking 7th place with a total of 122 team points. Lakeville South edged out rival Lakeville North for first place 163-161, followed by Rochester Century in third with 159 points, Northfield was fourth with 147 team points, followed by host Mankato East/Loyola in fifth with 135 points, Rochester Mayo took sixth with 124 points, followed by Austin and then Mankato West in eighth with 118 points. Owatonna took ninth and Faribault tenth to round out the standings.
Austin Packers Dance Team competes at Belle Plaine Invitational Saturday
The Austin Packers Dance Team competed at the Belle Plaine Invitational on Saturday, and the Packers varsity and JV teams both took first in high-kick, while varsity jazz finished in fourth place. Next up for the Packers will be a performance at Grand Meadow on Thursday, December 22nd, and their...
Four MCHS nurses in Austin and Albert Lea win DASY Award
Four nurses from the Mayo Clinic Health Services campuses in Ausitn and Albert Lea recently received the DAISY Award, an international recognition that honors and celebrates the skillful and compassionate care nurses provide. To receive the DAISY Award, nurses who provide extraordinary care are nominated by patients, patient families or...
Funeral announcements for 12/20/22
A funeral mass will be celebrated for Genevieve Mae Moeykens, age 105 of Austin at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 22nd at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.
Current Austin High School Assistant Principal Matt Schmit named interim Principal at Austin High School
Austin Schools Superintendent Dr. Joey Page announced in a press release Wednesday that current Austin High School Assistant Principal Matt Schmit has been named the interim Principal at Austin High School after a reorganization process that started in January of this year to help better align Austin’s administravie team with the district’s curriculum, instruction and assessment goals.
Austin man injured in one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County Saturday evening
An Austin man was injured in a one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County Saturday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2012 Chrysler 200 being driven by 37-year old Allen James Iverson of Austin was southbound on Highway 218 at approximately 7:27 p.m. Saturday evening when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled near milepost 18 in Lansing Township.
One injured in two-vehicle accident in Southwest Austin Monday morning
One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident involving a Palmer school bus and a sedan in southwest Austin Monday morning. The Austin Police Department reported that the accident occurred at the intersection of 6th St. and 11th Ave. SW at approximately 8:12 a.m. Monday morning. The driver of the school bus, which was carrying three students from Woodson Kindergarten Center, told police that he was traveling eastbound on 11th Ave. SW and entered the uncontrolled intersection after not seeing any other vehicles. He went on to tell authorities that when he was almost through the intersection, he observed another vehicle, a Kia Forte traveling north on 6th Street. The school bus driver told police that the other driver attempted to avoid the bus and turned right, but because of snow and ice in the intersection, the Kia ultimately still struck the bus on the passenger side just in front of the rear wheels, and then spun and struck the bus again just behind the rear wheels before coming to a stop in a snowbank.
Iowa woman injured in one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Sunday morning
An Iowa woman was injured in a one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on southbound Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Sunday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2011 Ford Escape being driven by 30-year old Marissa Irene Zazueta of Northwood, Iowa was southbound on Interstate 35 at approximately 10:09 a.m. Sunday morning when her vehicle left the road and rolled at mile marker 9 in Albert Lea.
Two suspects involved in beating death of an Austin man sentenced to prison time in Mower County District Court
Two of three suspects involved in the beating death of an Austin man at his residence in October of 2021 have been sentenced to prison time in Mower County District Court. 19-year old Nickalos Dewayne Taylor and 22-year old Tyrone James Williams, both of Austin, both pleaded guilty on September 16th to a felony charge of second-degree manslaughter, culpable negligence, creating unreasonable risk in the death of 75-year-old William Hall.
Austin man sentenced to prison time on felony burglary charge in Mower County District Court
One of two suspects involved in the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles belonging to a business in Austin has been sentenced to prison time in Mower County District Court. 22-year old Christopher Eric Oleson of Austin was convicted and sentenced Friday to 21 months in prison after pleading guilty...
