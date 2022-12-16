ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bardstown, KY

Wave 3

LFD investigating cause of Russell neighborhood strip mall fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Arson investigators are working to determine what caused a Russell neighborhood strip mall fire to start early Wednesday morning. MetroSafe confirmed the fire was in the 1800 block of West Jefferson Street at the intersection of South 18th Street in the Russell neighborhood, right there by Western Cemetery.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Hardin County 7-year-old killed in tree cutting accident

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 7-year-old was killed in a tree-cutting accident over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday. Police and EMS responded to a residence about a person being injured...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Crews battling large fire in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News is working on getting more information on an early morning fire in West Louisville. MetroSafe confirmed the fire is in the 1800 block of West Jefferson Street at the intersection of South 18th Street in the Russell neighborhood, right there by Western Cemetery. Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Shawnee neighborhood house total loss in fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A vacant house in the Shawnee neighborhood is now being described as a total loss by the Louisville Fire Department. The fire occurred in the 600 block of South 38th Street. LFD was dispatched at 6:09 a.m. and firefighters got there at 6:12 a.m. They noticed...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! 12/20

LMPD investigates 4 deadly shootings that killed 5 people over the weekend. Louisville’s Homicide Unit is investigating several homicides since Friday. Training helped mitigate Taylorsville Lake Marina fire. Updated: 22 hours ago. A fire started by a smoker falling asleep with a lit cigarette destroyed four boats. $11 million...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

15-year-old boy identified as victim in fatal Chickasaw Park shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old Louisville boy was shot and killed at Chickasaw Park on Sunday afternoon. Ja'Maury Johnson was identified as the victim of the shooting by the Jefferson County Coroner's office. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a person down in the park just after 4 p.m. on Dec. 18.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Captain Dick Tong, former WAVE traffic reporter, dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who guided WAVE radio listeners to and from work from his airborne perch in the skies above Louisville has died. Captain Dick Tong passed away December 17 at age 86. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Tong joined the former Louisville Police Department in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Hardin County cities work to provide shelter from cold temperatures

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Hardin County residents looking for assistance from the cold will have several resources for shelter available. According to Elizabethtown Police Department spokesman Chris Denham, the City of Elizabethtown, City of Radcliff and City of Vine Grove are working together to help residents in need find shelter.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from UPS in Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Park City man is arrested in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts across Kentucky. Court records state Charles Matlock was charged with stealing catalytic converters from 10 UPS cars in Louisville in September. Officials say the Jeffersontown Police Department was contacted by the Bowling...
PARK CITY, KY
Wave 3

LFD crews at the scene of Park Hill neighborhood fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department crews are at a residential fire in the Park Hill neighborhood. The fire was reported on Monday just before 5:10 a.m. in the 2100 block of Dumesnil Street. MetroSafe confirmed that no injuries were reported and traffic was blocked in the area.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky troopers identify Columbus woman killed in Owen County 34 years ago

OWENTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A “Jane Doe” homicide victim in a 1988 cold case has been identified through advanced DNA testing, according to the Kentucky State Police. Troopers say that in May 1988, a couple in Owenton was walking along a road when they spotted an unresponsive woman, now identified as Linda Bennett, of Columbus, Ohio.
COLUMBUS, OH
Wave 3

Man charged with murder in connection to fiery crash on Hurstbourne Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man in connection to a fiery wrong-way crash early Sunday morning on Hurstbourne Parkway. Profirio Cruz Hernandez, 26, was charged with murder, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence and driving without a license. Police were called to a multi-vehicle collision...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

St. Matthews eatery bringing NOLA flavor to Nulu

LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Crews battle heavy structure fire in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS responded to a heavy structure fire in east Louisville on Monday which was caused by a kerosene heater. Fire crews said they were called to a fire in the 4000 block of Machupe Drive, near I-71, on Monday afternoon, according to AMFEMS spokesman Jordan Yuodis.
LOUISVILLE, KY

