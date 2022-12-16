Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.WestloadedKentucky State
KY Court of Appeals Issues Stinging Rebuke: City of Bardstown Acted Improperly In Historic District MatterThe Kentucky News-SentinelBardstown, KY
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
BARDSTOWN JUSTICE WATCH: Speculation Charles Simms To Retire After John Kelly Re-Opens Law OfficeThe Kentucky News-SentinelBardstown, KY
Related
Wave 3
LFD investigating cause of Russell neighborhood strip mall fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Arson investigators are working to determine what caused a Russell neighborhood strip mall fire to start early Wednesday morning. MetroSafe confirmed the fire was in the 1800 block of West Jefferson Street at the intersection of South 18th Street in the Russell neighborhood, right there by Western Cemetery.
WLKY.com
Hardin County 7-year-old killed in tree cutting accident
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 7-year-old was killed in a tree-cutting accident over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday. Police and EMS responded to a residence about a person being injured...
wdrb.com
Fire destroys vacant house in Louisville's west end, damages 3 other homes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A two-alarm fire destroyed a vacant home in Louisville's west end Tuesday morning and damaged three others. According to Louisville Division of Fire Major Bobby Cooper, the fire started around 6 a.m. on South 38th Street, not far from Southern Avenue and the Shawnee Expressway. Charly...
Wave 3
Crews battling large fire in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News is working on getting more information on an early morning fire in West Louisville. MetroSafe confirmed the fire is in the 1800 block of West Jefferson Street at the intersection of South 18th Street in the Russell neighborhood, right there by Western Cemetery. Louisville...
Wave 3
Shawnee neighborhood house total loss in fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A vacant house in the Shawnee neighborhood is now being described as a total loss by the Louisville Fire Department. The fire occurred in the 600 block of South 38th Street. LFD was dispatched at 6:09 a.m. and firefighters got there at 6:12 a.m. They noticed...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! 12/20
LMPD investigates 4 deadly shootings that killed 5 people over the weekend. Louisville’s Homicide Unit is investigating several homicides since Friday. Training helped mitigate Taylorsville Lake Marina fire. Updated: 22 hours ago. A fire started by a smoker falling asleep with a lit cigarette destroyed four boats. $11 million...
wdrb.com
Confused neighbor in Shepherdsville calls 911 about 'Cousin Eddie' Christmas display
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- Just because the decorations go out, doesn't mean police officers can mail it in. Duty still calls at Christmas time in Bullitt County. "Never a dull moment," said Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin. "We have a male standing outside," a dispatcher told officers. "He is naked. He...
wdrb.com
15-year-old boy identified as victim in fatal Chickasaw Park shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old Louisville boy was shot and killed at Chickasaw Park on Sunday afternoon. Ja'Maury Johnson was identified as the victim of the shooting by the Jefferson County Coroner's office. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a person down in the park just after 4 p.m. on Dec. 18.
Wave 3
Captain Dick Tong, former WAVE traffic reporter, dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who guided WAVE radio listeners to and from work from his airborne perch in the skies above Louisville has died. Captain Dick Tong passed away December 17 at age 86. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Tong joined the former Louisville Police Department in...
Wave 3
Nonprofit encourages sending Christmas cards to WWII veteran in Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nonprofit organization Honor Flight Bluegrass is encouraging people to send Christmas cards to a 105-year-old World War II veteran who lives in Oldham County. Veteran Horace Harrod is one of only 160,000 of the 16 million WWII veterans who are still with us today. He doesn’t...
Wave 3
LMAS giving away straw for outdoor cats, dogs ahead of possible winter weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Animal Services will distribute straw to Jefferson County residents who have cats and dogs they cannot bring inside ahead of possible winter weather. LMAS posted information about the giveaway on their Facebook Tuesday. (Story continues below) The giveaway will be held 12 p.m. to...
Wave 3
Hardin County cities work to provide shelter from cold temperatures
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Hardin County residents looking for assistance from the cold will have several resources for shelter available. According to Elizabethtown Police Department spokesman Chris Denham, the City of Elizabethtown, City of Radcliff and City of Vine Grove are working together to help residents in need find shelter.
WBKO
Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from UPS in Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Park City man is arrested in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts across Kentucky. Court records state Charles Matlock was charged with stealing catalytic converters from 10 UPS cars in Louisville in September. Officials say the Jeffersontown Police Department was contacted by the Bowling...
Wave 3
LFD crews at the scene of Park Hill neighborhood fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department crews are at a residential fire in the Park Hill neighborhood. The fire was reported on Monday just before 5:10 a.m. in the 2100 block of Dumesnil Street. MetroSafe confirmed that no injuries were reported and traffic was blocked in the area.
Wave 3
Master P, associates provide Christmas party and presents to Louisville children
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Inside the Chestnut Street YMCA on Wednesday, 300 kids got the chance to celebrate Christmas a little early this year. Hip-hop mogul and entrepreneur Master P teamed up with the YMCA’s before and after school program and Chris 2X’s Game Changers to make sure the kids got a party.
WLKY.com
70-year-old woman brutally attacked during carjacking in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 70-year-old Louisville woman was brutally attacked during a carjacking outside a local restaurant. It was Karen Graham's first day as a part-time DoorDash driver when she stopped to pick up an order at a McDonald's in Jeffersontown when she was attacked. "They came up from...
Wave 3
Kentucky troopers identify Columbus woman killed in Owen County 34 years ago
OWENTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A “Jane Doe” homicide victim in a 1988 cold case has been identified through advanced DNA testing, according to the Kentucky State Police. Troopers say that in May 1988, a couple in Owenton was walking along a road when they spotted an unresponsive woman, now identified as Linda Bennett, of Columbus, Ohio.
Wave 3
Man charged with murder in connection to fiery crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man in connection to a fiery wrong-way crash early Sunday morning on Hurstbourne Parkway. Profirio Cruz Hernandez, 26, was charged with murder, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence and driving without a license. Police were called to a multi-vehicle collision...
Wave 3
St. Matthews eatery bringing NOLA flavor to Nulu
LMPD investigates 4 deadly shootings that killed 5 people over the weekend. Louisville’s Homicide Unit is investigating several homicides since Friday. Training helped mitigate Taylorsville Lake Marina fire. Updated: 21 hours ago. A fire started by a smoker falling asleep with a lit cigarette destroyed four boats. $11 million...
Wave 3
Crews battle heavy structure fire in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS responded to a heavy structure fire in east Louisville on Monday which was caused by a kerosene heater. Fire crews said they were called to a fire in the 4000 block of Machupe Drive, near I-71, on Monday afternoon, according to AMFEMS spokesman Jordan Yuodis.
Comments / 0