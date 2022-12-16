“I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all year long.” –Ebenezer Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol,” by Charles Dickens. “A Christmas Carol” has some of the best Dickens lines. For example, “There is nothing in this world so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good humor.” And of course, “Bah! Humbug!” Someone pointed out that it is basically a story of a miserly employer who has to be scared by three ghosts before he will pay his workers a living wage. But I thought it was magical when I first read it and saw it performed. Michael Caine was my favorite human Scrooge, but the best version of all is “The Muppets Christmas Carol.” I mean, Kermit as Bob Cratchett, with little Kermit as Tiny Tim? It doesn’t get any better!

OAK BLUFFS, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO