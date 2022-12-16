Read full article on original website
Martha's Vineyard Times
MVC demo lawsuit put on hold
Homeowners who were denied their request to demolish a historic East Chop house by the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, and later filed a lawsuit against the planning agency, filed a motion to put the lawsuit in Dukes County Superior Court on hold while they seek a joint resolution. After the...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Stop the bleeding — regionalize
Someone dared utter the word “regionalize” on the Vineyard, and fires did not ignite spontaneously, massive waves did not crash over the Island, and locusts did not emerge to terrorize us. At a recent meeting between the Tisbury select board and the finance committee, finance committee chair Nancy...
Martha's Vineyard Times
O’Keefe’s office deemed Sgt. Day unusable
A Vineyard police sergeant’s alleged misconduct ruined his value as a witness, and may have damaged the reputations of the two departments where he worked. Following a credibility attack by Edgartown defense attorney Ryan Searle, Tisbury Police Sgt. Jeff Day was found to be unusable as a prosecution witness last winter, records recently obtained by The Times show.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Search begins for Klaren’s replacement
Chilmark’s select board voted unanimously Friday night to adopt a timeline for the evaluation and selection of a replacement for retiring Police Chief Jonathan Klaren. As part of their vote, the board also reconstituted the four-member evaluation committee that selected Klaren for the job in 2017. Phase one, from...
Martha's Vineyard Times
SSA fails to move on off-Cape freight
At its last meeting of the year, the Steamship Authority’s board recently failed, again, to demonstrate new thinking, initiative, or leadership in support of off-Cape freight service to the Islands. Freight service between Falmouth and Martha’s Vineyard increased 13 percent year-to-year in October 2022, and set a record high...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Square Rigger gets new management
The Edgartown select board approved the renewals of a slate of liquor, entertainment, and common victualler licenses for town businesses Monday, in addition to the nonrenewal of Sharky’s Cantina Edgartown, which is set to close by the end of the year. The board also approved the surrendering of alcohol...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Cribbage results
The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday night at the American Legion Club in Edgartown, with 19 members coming together to play our favorite game. The results are as follows:. First place, Tricia Bergeron with a 10/4 +107 card. Second place, George Giosmas with a 9/4 +93 card. Third place,...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Islanders support Riley Ignacio-Cameron’s grieving family
A GoFundMe campaign created by Wenonah Madison to support the family of Riley (A-Kah-Chooch) Ignacio-Cameron skyrocketed past its $15,000 goal in a matter of days. So far, the campaign raised $47,600. The fundraising page can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3YvUN5A. Ignacio-Cameron was a 20-year-old Maine Maritime Academy cadet from Aquinnah who...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Real Estate Transactions: Dec. 12 – 16
Dec. 15, Gary Friedman sold 8 Coffins Field Road to D. Orlando Keise and Lydia Keise for $2,975,000. Dec. 12, Dianne R. Sylvia and Arthur J. Bailow sold 10 Lagoon Road to Tammy Bolden and Todd W. Bolden for $909,000. Dec. 13, Robert Tabares and Meghan Montesion sold 107 Pennsylvania...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Aquinnah: Riley Ignacio-Cameron’s service, library book group, and New Year’s party hats
Riley Ignacio-Cameron’s service was this past Sunday; there must have been about 500 people there. The room was packed wall-to-wall with people. A room “full of broken hearts,” as Noli Taylor described it. I was surrounded by so many people that I couldn’t see who was speaking, but I could hear the love and the loss in their voices. Theresa Manning organized the food and the setting up; she was an amazingly calm and steady presence throughout the day. People stayed after and helped clean up. Prior to the service, a fire was tended in Riley’s honor throughout the week. Many, many people have done small and large acts of service this week. I have seen a few, but I know there are many more.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Heart for Sofia Hart
A community fundraiser for a 29-year-old Vineyard resident who is on the waiting list for a heart transplant garnered roughly $25,000 on Dec. 18. In November, Sofia Hart was diagnosed with idiopathic dilated cardiomyopathy, an irreversible heart condition — the same disease that her twin sister, Olivia was diagnosed with just over six years earlier. Olivia later underwent a successful heart transplant in 2016.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Cheer by the forkful from Edgartown PD
On Saturday, Dec. 17, Vineyard seniors got a holiday treat from the Edgartown Police Department, a filet mignon dinner. Police officers traded in their badges and uniforms for aprons and skillets, and served nearly 80 seniors high-end holiday meals at the Edgartown School. Edgartown Police Sgt. William Bishop led the event with help from a core group that included Special Police Officer Mike Gazaille, former longtime organizer of the event, Sgt. Michael Snowden, school head cook Gina Debettencourt, Officer Dodi Klingensmith, and 19 Raw owner Joe Montero. The event was funded by the Edgartown Patrolman’s Association, Sgt. Bishop said, and included a raffle of poinsettias and several types of pies. The whole department helped, he said, with officers doing everything from serving to busing. The kids of many officers helped too. The annual event has gotten bigger over the past decade, Sgt. Bishop said.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Riley Ignacio-Cameron
Riley (A-KAH-CHOOCH) Ignacio-Cameron, 20, of Aquinnah died in a car accident on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Castine, Maine. He was the son of Ona Ignacio and Benjamin Cameron. His funeral service was held at the Aquinnah Tribal Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, and burial followed in the Gay Head Cemetery. A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. Visit.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Alfred C.W. Daniels
Alfred C.W. Daniels passed away peacefully on Nov. 26, 2022, in Falmouth Hospital, with his daughter Alfie and son Jerry close by his side. He was 88. Born on March 22, 1934, Alfred spent his early years in Philadelphia, where his father, Albert Daniels, owned a dry-cleaning business, and his mother, Princess Wynder Daniels, worked as an interpreter for the U.S. government. He went on to become president of the class of 1951 at Eastern District High School in Brooklyn, N.Y., graduating with honors at age 17.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Shining the light on utility’s solar stalling
Eversource is standing in the way of its customers trying to utilize solar energy, and currently is not approving solar systems over 15kW. Every solar panel that goes up on a home is money out of their pockets. Of course alternative energy is not in Eversource’s best interest. To accommodate and take full advantage of what solar and other alternative energy can offer as a solution, the outdated infrastructure on our grid needs to be upgraded immediately.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Douglas West
Douglas West, a year-round resident of Martha’s Vineyard since 2017, born Sept. 24, 1945, in Bellaire, Ohio, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Dec. 16, 2022, in Falmouth, Mass. He was 77. He first came to the Island in 1954 at the invitation of Phil and Anita Buddington,...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Academic honors
Cian Davis of Chilmark, at Falmouth Academy. Gabriel Murray of Chilmark, at Falmouth Academy. Emme Carroll of Chilmark, at Falmouth Academy. Mira Davis of Chilmark, at Falmouth Academy. Oona Carroll of Edgartown, at Falmouth Academy. Amelia Russell Schaeffer of Edgartown, at Falmouth Academy. Katharine Conover of Edgartown, at Falmouth Academy.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs: Ocean Park lights, Lip Synch Workshop, and YMCA Child Watch
“I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all year long.” –Ebenezer Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol,” by Charles Dickens. “A Christmas Carol” has some of the best Dickens lines. For example, “There is nothing in this world so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good humor.” And of course, “Bah! Humbug!” Someone pointed out that it is basically a story of a miserly employer who has to be scared by three ghosts before he will pay his workers a living wage. But I thought it was magical when I first read it and saw it performed. Michael Caine was my favorite human Scrooge, but the best version of all is “The Muppets Christmas Carol.” I mean, Kermit as Bob Cratchett, with little Kermit as Tiny Tim? It doesn’t get any better!
Martha's Vineyard Times
Veterans are appreciative
The Martha’s Vineyard Veterans Transitional and Affordable Housing Committee, initiated by the Martha’s Vineyard Community Services (MVCS) Veterans Services Program and facilitated by Dr. Robert Tankard, outreach worker/advocate, and Tom Bennett, director of veteran services, are grateful that the town of Oak Bluffs has designated a parcel of land to build 12 units of housing for Island veterans. MVCS and team wish to thank the town, which will soon be issuing an RFP to begin construction and operation of the units.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Christopher Francis
Christopher Stephen Francis, 48, of Vineyard Haven, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 13, 2022. Born in New Bedford, the son of Stephen Francis of Vineyard Haven and the late Colleen Ann (Davis) Francis, he had resided on Martha’s Vineyard for the past 20 years. He was a graduate of New Bedford High School. Christopher worked as a line chef in the restaurant industry for many years. During his childhood, he was a BMX champion, and in his adult years, his life revolved around work.
