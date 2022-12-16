ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

China limits how it defines COVID deaths in official count

ZHUOZHOU, China (AP) — China only counts deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official COVID-19 death toll, a Chinese health official said, a narrow definition that limits the number of deaths being reported as the virus surges following the easing of pandemic-related restrictions. Deaths that occur in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy