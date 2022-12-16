Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach Bowl on 12/19Adrian HolmanConway, SC
This SC City Was Named One of the “Top Romantic Cities” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
1 week left to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance in South Carolina
(WPDE) — Individuals in Horry and Georgetown counties who lost their jobs or have been unable to work as a direct result of Hurricane Ian have one week left to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance. The deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 28 and benefits are available from Oct. 2, 2022,...
Sick bald eagle found in Georgetown County woman's driveway
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A sick bald eagle was found in a Georgetown County woman's driveway over the weekend. Georgetown County Fire and EMS said the woman came to Sta9 (Airport) and crews were able to contact the Center for Birds of Prety in Awendaw. The sanctuary agreed...
'Great to see our local team:' Marshall & UConn fans cheer on teams at Myrtle Beach Bowl
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Thousands of football fans were cheering on their teams as the Myrtle Beach Bowl kicked off at Brooks Stadium in Conway. This is the third year Coastal Carolina University has hosted the bowl. This time around it was Marshall and UConn going head-to-head on the...
Leaving your pet out in the cold could bring criminal charges
(WPDE) — Ahead of the sub-freezing temperatures on the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, anyone leaving an animal outside could face criminal charges. On Friday an Arctic air mass will move into the south and a harsh cold is expected. Below are the laws where you live and the...
Shooting at Myrtle Beach motel leads to drug arrest: Report
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A shooting incident at a Myrtle Beach motel Wednesday led to a drug arrest, according to a report. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. originally responded to the Wave Rider Resort just after 12:30 p.m. to a report of a person with a gunshot wound, officials said.
Woman shot, killed by ex in Myrtle Beach, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman is dead after a domestic-related shooting in Myrtle Beach Monday night. Betzabeth Meza, 26, originally from Mexico died as a result of a gunshot wound, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said they responded to a report...
Man arrested in $9M Florence Co. drug bust denied bond
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Magistrate Mona Lisa Andrews denied bond Wednesday for a man out on bond for murder that was speeding on I-95 and busted with $9 million in cocaine. Sheldon Junior Alexander asked the judge why his bond was denied. Andrews told him his...
Man out on bond for murder arrested after $9M cocaine bust in Florence Co.: Deputies
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff's Office found about 118 pounds of cocaine and a large amount of cash during a traffic stop Monday. Deputies stopped the car after they saw it speeding and headed north on I-95. The search resulted in them finding 54 kilos...
