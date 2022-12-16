Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
An independent study shows Binance has enough reserves to pay out all customers holding bitcoin
Accounting firm Mazars conducted a proof-of-reserves snapshot on the world's largest crypto exchange.
blockchain.news
Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Apparently Declares Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
According to reports, Core Scientific has submitted a petition for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. bankruptcy code in the state of Texas due to declining revenues and prices of bitcoin. Only a few days after creditors attempted to help Core Scientific, a Bitcoin mining company, escape probable bankruptcy,...
blockchain.news
Nigeria Passes Bitcoin And Cryptocurrency Law
A little more than a year after its introduction in October 2021, Nigeria's eNaira has only managed to get an adoption rate of 0.5%. The legislation that is set to be passed comes as a result of this fact. According to recent reports, the government of Nigeria will soon approve a legislation that will officially recognize the use of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a method for the country to bring its practices in line with those of the rest of the world.
SEC chief Gary Gensler says crypto platforms need to 'come into compliance' or face the regulator's wrath
SEC chair Gary Gensler says the agency has "enough authority" for a crypto regulatory crackdown. Gensler's comments come a month after the demise of once-$32 billion crypto exchange FTX. The SEC clamped down on digital asset lender BlockFi last year with a $100 million settlement. US Securities and Exchange Commission...
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says crypto should and will be regulated and the FTX disaster has created a 'deficit of trust' in the whole industry
The FTX disaster has created a "deficit of trust" in crypto, according to bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz. The industry should and will get regulated he said, pointing to the fallout of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange. But while investors are being rocked by this bout of volatility, crypto isn't going anywhere,...
CNBC
SEC issues new guidance requiring companies to disclose cryptocurrency risks
The SEC is advising companies to disclose their involvement with digital commodities firms, according to guidance released Thursday. The guidance comes a day after SEC Chair Gary Gensler defended the agency from claims that it failed to prevent crypto firms from misusing customer funds. Companies are advised to describe any...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Support for Two Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoins, Sparking Rallies
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has given support for two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin projects as markets continue to consolidate. In an announcement via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Aragon (ANT) and Rocket Pool (RPL) on the Ethereum network on December 8th when sufficient liquidity levels are achieved.
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Advises Users To Convert USDT to USDC
Coinbase posted a blog encouraging people to convert their USDT to USDC at no cost. The exchange implicitly targeted Tether (USDT) for the adequacy of its reserves. Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange, has urged its customers to transfer from Tether (USDT) to Circle’s USD Coin (USDC), calling the latter a “trusted and reputable stablecoin.” The underlying reason for the transition is unclear, but Coinbase feels recent events have prompted the move.
tipranks.com
SEC Attempts to Save Listed Companies from Crypto Collapse
The SEC is trying to fathom the damage done by the collapse of the largest crypto exchange, FTX. The financial regulator aims to bring cryptocurrencies under its purview in order to have more control over the activities of the digital asset market. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has notified...
ambcrypto.com
UK’s new financial reforms include tax breaks for crypto investors
The Chancellor of Exchequer of the UK announced the Edinburgh Reforms on 9 December. These measures are part of PM Rishi Sunak’s dreams of a crypto hub. Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor of Exchequer of the United Kingdom, has announced a set of reforms to drive growth and competitiveness in the country’s financial services industry.
decrypt.co
UK Includes Crypto Assets in Financial Services Reform Package
Rishi Sunak’s government is pushing forward with plans to turn the United Kingdom into a global hub for crypto assets. The UK government today announced a package of more than 30 reforms to financial regulation, including the extension of tax breaks for investment managers to cover crypto assets. Dubbed...
blockchain.news
Busan's digital exchange plans exclude global crypto exchanges.
As a direct result of the recent failure of FTX, which was one of the city's most significant exchange partners, the management of Busan city has rethought its plans to onboard third-party cryptocurrency exchanges. Despite the fact that it has severed ties with the vast majority of the worldwide centralized...
Indian eCommerce Firm Snapdeal Halts Planned IPO
Indian eCommerce retailer Snapdeal has reportedly halted its planned initial public offering (IPO). The firm filed papers for an IPO in December 2021 but changed its mind after seeing the drop in the valuations of technology companies in the stock market that has happened since then, Reuters reported Friday (Dec. 9).
blockchain.news
The Bank Of Canada Stresses Stablecoin Regulation When Legislation Is Presented
Following the failure of the Canadian government to contemplate legislation, experts from a central bank have penned a letter in which they assert that regulation is necessary in order to realize the advantages of fiat-referenced cryptocurrency assets. On December 19th, members of the Bank of Canada's staff published an analytical...
blockchain.news
$1.7M In QuadrigaCX Bitcoin Wakes After Years
It was assumed that the wallets had been inaccessible after the creator of the exchange passed away in 2018, as he was the only person accountable for the private keys of the wallets, and he was the only one who possessed those keys. After years of dormancy, it was recently...
fintechnexus.com
Brazil approves new crypto asset regulation
After seven years of deliberation, the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies approved a bill regulating the crypto sector in the largest nation in Latin America. The proposal, which formalizes the sector under Brazilian law, is now awaiting sanction by President Jair Bolsonaro. For many players in this market, the new law...
decrypt.co
Nigeria Limits Cash Withdrawals to $45 per Day in CBDC, Digital Banking Push
A year after launching its CBDC, the Central Bank of Nigeria has capped cash withdrawals to get more people to go cashless. Nigeria has imposed limits on cash withdrawals in a move to push consumers towards alternatives, including its own Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the eNaira. In a letter...
cryptoslate.com
Grayscale opens DeFi Fund to public investors
Investment management firm Grayscale has opened its decentralized exchange (DeFi) Fund (under the ticker DEFG) for public trading via the over-the-counter (OTC) market. Grayscale first launched the DeFi Fund in July 2021 but restricted its trading to only privately-accredited investors. However, on Dec. 9, it announced that U.S.-based accredited investors can publicly buy and sell the DEFG Shares.
blockchain.news
Israeli Court Orders Seizure Of 150 Banned Crypto Wallets
Because to a ruling reached by a court in Israel, more than 150 bitcoin wallets that have been deemed to have potential links to the funding of terrorist groups will likely have their entire balances wiped out as a consequence of this verdict. It has been reported that the Magistrate...
