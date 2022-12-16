ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Controversial Congressman Cawthorn sued by own lawyers over $193K unpaid legal fees

By Nexstar Media Wire, Mike Andrews
 5 days ago

The lawyers that represented U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn during a legal challenge to his candidacy in the 2022 North Carolina primary are now suing the congressman themselves, KTLA sister station WJZY reports.

The Bopp Law Firm filed a lawsuit on Dec. 1, alleging Cawthorn has failed to pay $193,296.85 in legal fees and costs.

Cawthorn had been sued by voters who claimed his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, “Stop the Steal” rally made him ineligible to run for Congress, and though he was victorious in the lawsuit, he lost in the 2022 primary election. He will remain in office until January 2023 when the new session of Congress is expected to start.

Rep. Cawthorn calls on ‘Dark MAGA’ after primary defeat

The current representative of North Carolina’s 11 th Congressional District is no stranger to legal woes in 2022.

In April, Cawthorn was cited for trying to bring a loaded gun through TSA at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, police said.

CMPD said Cawthorn admitted the firearm was his and he was cooperative with officers. He was issued a citation for possession of a dangerous weapon on city property.

Cawthorn has also been cited multiple times for various speeding violations . North Carolina Highway Patrol dashcam video released in April showed a traffic stop involving Cawthorn after he was pulled over in Cleveland County and charged with driving with a revoked license.

Recently, the House Ethics Committee found he financially benefited while purchasing and promoting a cryptocurrency and had violated conflict of interest rules.

Cawthorn broke rules over ‘meme’ crypto, told to pay $14K

According to a report from the Washington Examiner , multiple watchdog groups said the Republican may have violated federal laws when he promoted a “pump-and-dump” cryptocurrency scheme.

Late last year, Cawthorn posed with the main investor behind the Let’s Go Brandon cryptocurrency, James Koutoulas, and said publicly that he owned LGBCoin cryptocurrency.

The following day, the cryptocurrency said it would sponsor NASCAR driver Brandon Brown, whose win at Talladega in 2021 kicked off the anti-Biden rallying cry “Let’s Go Brandon,” for the 2022 Xfinity Series season.

LGBCoin’s value spiked by 75% following the sponsorship news, the Washington Examiner reported.

Watchdog groups reportedly told the Examiner that Cawthorn’s Instagram post suggested he may have had advanced knowledge of the deal with Brown and said that, combined with Cawthorn’s statement that he owns LGBCoin, “warrants an investigation from the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission to see if the freshman congressman violated insider trading laws.

By the end of January 2022, the value of LGBCoin had dropped from $570 million to $0.

After the committee’s findings in December, Cawthorn was ordered to pay $14,237.49 to charity. He was also told to pay $1,000 in late fees on reports filed for his cryptocurrency transactions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

