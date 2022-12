LAWRENCE, Kan. — For the first time this season, No. 14 Indiana is on a losing streak. The Hoosiers fell 84-62 on the road to No. 8 Kansas to move to 8-3 on the year. Indiana’s offense was pitiful from the start in Saturday’s matchup. The Jayhawks began the game ahead 12-2 and never looked back. This mirrored IU’s start last Saturday against Arizona, when the Hoosiers trailed 27-8 at one point in that contest.

