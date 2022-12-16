ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

"It feels good to be home": Brittney Griner grateful in first public statement since Russian imprisonment

By Annie Gimbel
 5 days ago

Bring Our Families Home raising awareness for loved ones detained overseas 01:53

ARIZONA (CBSDFW.COM) - WNBA player Brittney Griner is opening up for the first time since returning to Texas after nearly 10 months since she was arrested and sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug smuggling.

Griner chose Instagram on Friday, Dec. 16 to express her gratitude to her wife, family, lawyers, the WNBA and its players, the Biden-Harris administration, as well as the activists and organizations who advocated for her release.

"It feels so good to be home! The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn," Griner's emotional post began. "I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help."

Her post included photos of her stepping off the plane and embracing her wife, Cherelle.

Griner, a center for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, said she intends to return to play for the team this season.

I intend to play basketball for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say 'thank you' to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon.

She was in Russia to play in the country's basketball league during the WNBA offseason when she was detained at an airport in February. She later pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the discovery of cannabis-derived oil cartridges in her luggage. Griner said she didn't mean to bring the cartridges with her when she traveled to the country, but was sentenced to nine years in prison.

She was released last week in a one-for-one prisoner swap for notorious international arms dealer Viktor Bout, bringing an end to an ordeal that sparked intense high-level negotiations between the Washington and the Moscow to secure her freedom.

To secure Griner's release, President Biden signed a commutation order for Bout, cutting short his 25-year federal prison sentence.

In thanking Biden, Griner also mentioned former marine Paul Whelan and other Americans detained overseas.

President Biden, you brought me home and I know you are committed to bringing Paul Whelan and all Americans home too. I will use my platform to do whatever I can to help you. I also encourage everyone that played a part in bringing me home to continue their efforts to bring all Americans home. Every family deserves to be whole.

Brittney Griner embraces her wife, Cherelle Griner. Brittney Griner via Instagram

SAN ANTONIO, TX
Dallas, TX
