Former Town of Hamburg finance director pleads guilty to violation
The district attorney's office said between May 17, 2019 and October 24, 2020 she knowingly misused a credit card belonging to the Town of Hamburg.
Erie County, Warren projects receive state funding
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two Erie County projects, and two projects in the City of Warren have received a round of state funding through the Keystone Communities Program. In Erie County, the Erie Center for Arts and Technology is set to receive $24,250 for the development of a neighborhood improvement plan for the East Avenue Commercial Corridor. […]
erienewsnow.com
Non-Profit Speaks Out Over Loss of Erie County Funding
Under one of Erie County Executive Brenton Davis' 11 budget vetoes, MECA Inc. is set to lose $30,000 in gaming funds. The non-profit runs the Joy Senior Center, and also provides services to people with physical and mental disabilities. "We never turn anybody away, anytime," said Eaton. "We take care...
wesb.com
Olean Center Mall Gets $1.25 Million Grant for Renovations
The Olean Center Mall will be getting a makeover courtesy of the State of New York. Yesterday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the awarding of a $1.25 million Restore NY Communities Initiative grant to the City of Olean. The funds will be used for renovations to the mall, construction of a...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown “Drug House” Tabbed By Locals, Bail Reform Blamed
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown resident is expressing concerns about a “drug house” on the city’s southside, with local leaders blaming bail reform for the never ending illicit activity. On December 7, police arrested ten individuals following a drug raid at 15 West...
erienewsnow.com
Ceremony Honors Erie's Homeless Individuals who Died in 2022
Members of the community gathered in Perry Square on Wednesday, to honor the memories of the 19 people in Erie who died this year, while homeless. The memorial is held every December 21, because it's the first day of winter and the longest night of the year. "Today it's bitter,...
yourdailylocal.com
“That’s Cool Stuff”: Warren County Prison Earns Full Compliance from Dept. of Corrections
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County Prison earned full compliance from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC), according to a letter received by the county from the DOC. “That’s cool stuff,” Warren County Commissioner chairwoman Tricia Durbin said. Durbin read from part of the letter received by...
erienewsnow.com
Booker T. Washington Center Senior Citizen Programs
Shoveling heavy snow is physically demanding, and for senior citizens it can be dangerous. Still, they need to be able to get through their driveways. To address the needs in the community, Terry Jackson, the program coordinator for The Booker T. Washington Center is helping create a program for older communities members with winter related problems.
chautauquatoday.com
Wendel remains hopeful about Wells' future in Dunkirk area
What does the recent announcement of the Ferrero Group's acquisition of Wells Enterprises mean for the city of Dunkirk and Chautauqua County? Chautauqua County Executive P-J Wendel remains hopeful about the company's future in the Dunkirk area. The call-in guest to WDOE's Viewpoint program on Monday said that county officials reached out to company officials to get more information about the acquisition last week. He believes the Ferrero Group intends to put their full support behind Wells...
Buffalo firefighter fired for medical marijuana returns to work after settlement
The city also agreed to provide Martin with $242,000 in back pay.
Former NFTA driver sentenced for workers’ compensation fraud
A former NFTA bus driver was sentenced to five years of probation Monday morning, according to the Erie County District Attorney.
wesb.com
Camejo Attorney: Evidence Should Be Suppressed
The Bradford man accused in a shooting earlier this year on Congress Street is seeking to have evidence withheld at his trial. Attorneys for Frederick Camejo are asking the court to suppress the seizure of Camejo’s cellphone and legally-owned firearms, along with all evidence gathered after the seizure of the cellphone.
erienewsnow.com
Townships Prepare for Snow and Ice
As residents prepare for snow and ice, townships are doing their part to get ahead of the game and clear the roads. We checked in with several townships around Erie County to hear their plan of action for this storm. When snow falls, Millcreek Township has seventeen plow routes that...
WGRZ TV
City of Buffalo announces closing, changes due to storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is making plans ahead of the weekend storm to ensure safety of its residents. “A winter storm watch has been issued for all of Western New York except for Allegany County from 7:00 am on Friday until 7 a.m. on Monday,” Mayor Byron Brown said. “I encourage everyone to plan accordingly and finish up their last-minute holiday shopping and errands by Thursday, before the harsh weather arrives.”
erienewsnow.com
Mercyhurst University to Transfer 40 Acres of Property to Asbury Woods
Big news for local conservationists, Mercyhurst University gifted Asbury Woods 40 acres of land. On Tuesday morning, the University announced it is transferring 40 acres of property to Asbury Woods, permanently entrusting it will be conserved for public use. "With the land coming into ownership to Asbury Woods as a...
erienewsnow.com
Counterfeit Drugs Containing Fentanyl Suspected in 2 Recent Fatal Overdoses in Warren County
WARREN, Pa. (Erie News Now) — Police are warning the public about counterfeit drugs containing suspected fentanyl following two fatal overdoses in Warren County in the past week, according to City of Warren Police Chief Joseph Sproveri. The pills are small, blue in color and stamped with the marking...
chautauquatoday.com
Chautauqua County Sheriff's K-9 units appear at community events
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office K-9 Division was busy this past week. The law enforcement agency posted a number of photos on its Facebook page showing Sheriff's Deputies Jason Beichner and Dana Kapuscinski, along with their K-9 partners Drake, Jax and Bentley. Pictured are Deputy Kapuscinski and K-9 Bentley at "Christmas in Whoville" held at the Chautauqua Safety Village, Deputy Beichner and K-9 Drake and Jax participating in a "Shop with a Cop" event with local youth. And a Chautauqua County Sheriff's K-9 unit also assisted with security at the Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium on Saturday.
West Seneca Central School District recognizes bus driver for heroic action
The school district said the bus driver "went above and beyond the call of duty" when he realized a fifth grader from West Elementary was in distress and possibly choking.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Police Seek Public Assistance Following Hit-And-Run Crash
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown are seeking public assistance in locating a suspect accused in a hit and run accident. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department released security camera photos of a light colored SUV believed to have fled the scene of a crash on West 6th Street over the weekend.
nyspnews.com
State Police announce that Major Vincent T. Lightcap will serve as the 32nd Troop Commander of Troop D
Acting New York State Police Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli has appointed Major Vincent T. Lightcap, 48, of Hamburg, NY, as the 32nd Troop Commander of Troop D. Major Lightcap began his career with the State Police on January 7, 2002, when he entered the New York State Police Academy. In...
