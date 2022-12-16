What does the recent announcement of the Ferrero Group's acquisition of Wells Enterprises mean for the city of Dunkirk and Chautauqua County? Chautauqua County Executive P-J Wendel remains hopeful about the company's future in the Dunkirk area. The call-in guest to WDOE's Viewpoint program on Monday said that county officials reached out to company officials to get more information about the acquisition last week. He believes the Ferrero Group intends to put their full support behind Wells...

DUNKIRK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO