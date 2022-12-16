Patrick Surtain II Dishes on Marque Matchup vs. DeAndre Hopkins

The Denver Broncos host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Game recognizes game.

There won’t be a more exciting matchup to watch this Sunday when Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II is tasked with covering Arizona Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins. The Week 15 matchup between the budding second-year superstar and the 10th-year masterful veteran will happen in Denver — one of two final home games for the Broncos this season.

One silver lining in last week’s 34-28 loss to Kansas City was when Surtain picked off Patrick Mahomes, which helped inspire a 21-point comeback effort from the Broncos.

The second-year corner from Alabama has started all 13 games this season, logging 49 tackles (38 solo), two tackles for a loss, one QB hit, nine pass deflections, and one pick. Surtain has been as solid a defensive back as you can ask for in both pass coverage and run support, always showing a strong amount of pride in stopping the ball carrier. As a rookie, he burst onto the scene as a lockdown corner but still yearns to master his craft.

Both elements of ‘PS2’s defensive skill set will be put to the test against Hopkins, a three-time first-team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler. Originally drafted in the first round by Houston back in 2013, Hopkins was traded to the Cardinals in 2020. Time and time again, ‘D-Hop’ has caught miraculous game-winning touchdowns that should only exist in Hollywood and has been the model of consistency at his position.

Surtain had a little something to say about his assignment this week.

“I think he has the ability to make every catch on the field, obviously,” Surtain said of Hopkins. “I believe that when he’s not open, he’s open at the same time. He gives his quarterback a chance when the ball is in the air. Obviously, he’s a great playmaker as well, too.”

Last spring, the league announced that Hopkins would serve a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy. The 6-foot-1, 212-pound wideout made his 2022 debut in Week 7, where he caught 12 receptions for 159 yards and a score.

Hopkins has played in seven games this season, hauling in 56 catches for 653 yards and three touchdowns. After the Cardinals lost Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray last Monday to a season-ending ACL tear, Colt McCoy will undoubtedly lean on his elite, playmaking receiver for assistance.

Surtain stands 6-foot-2 and weighs in at just over 200 pounds, making him an ideal physical corner for Denver’s stingy defense. Hopkins has earned more accomplishments than 'PS2' in his decade in the league, but that doesn’t necessarily make this a veteran vs. greenhorn matchup.

Instead, look for 60 minutes of two men at the top of their respective positions fighting for a victory on the football field. Their pride, competitiveness, and patience will be put to the test, with one man celebrating a win and the other commiserating in a loss.

Get your popcorn ready, Broncos Country.

