'Tis the season for winners. No matter what the calendar tells us, that is always the goal. And once again, we're celebrating a solid performance. A solid regular season carried over into our first bowl installment. Our initial round of picks went 5-2 against the spread, pushing our overall season tally to 79-53-4. With many games still to be broken down and bet on, we're not stopping now.

KANSAS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO