Arizona State

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Bleacher Report

Report: USC WR Jordan Addison Out of Cotton Bowl With Injury; Expected to Enter Draft

USC wide receiver Jordan Addison reportedly intended to play in the Cotton Bowl, but an injury has changed his plans. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Addison suffered a "minor setback with his ankle" during the Pac-12 Championship Game against Utah earlier this month that will cause him to miss the bowl game on Jan. 2. Rapoport added that Addison is now expected to declare for the NFL draft.
Bleacher Report

Report: Titans' Ryan Tannehill Likely Out for Season Because of Ankle Injury

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will "very likely" miss the remainder of the season (including playoffs) after he suffered a right ankle injury last Sunday, per reporter Paul Kuharsky, who also noted that the ailment could require surgery. Tannehill suffered a right ankle injury after a tackle from Los Angeles...
Bleacher Report

B/R College Football 2022 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Bowl Season Part 2

'Tis the season for winners. No matter what the calendar tells us, that is always the goal. And once again, we're celebrating a solid performance. A solid regular season carried over into our first bowl installment. Our initial round of picks went 5-2 against the spread, pushing our overall season tally to 79-53-4. With many games still to be broken down and bet on, we're not stopping now.
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 16

And then there were four. In the vast majority of fantasy football leagues, Week 16 means it's the semifinals. Maybe your league has four playoff teams. Maybe you earned a first-round bye. Or maybe you have already been victorious in one postseason matchup. How you reached this point isn't nearly as important as being here—one win away from the Championship Game.
Bleacher Report

Why Lamar Jackson's Injury Can Only Strengthen His NFL Contract Leverage in 2023

The Baltimore Ravens are closely monitoring the health of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, and for good reason. Jackson, who is dealing with a knee injury, has missed Baltimore's last two games. The Ravens are trying to keep pace with the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North but have gone 1-1 without him, losing to the Cleveland Browns and squeaking by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Bleacher Report

NFL Teams Already Regretting Their 2022 NFL Draft Picks

It may be too early to truly judge the 2022 draft class, but that won't stop teams from having regrets about some of their choices. Some teams are struggling right now because they made a poor decision when they were on the clock with a valuable selection, picking a player who hasn't panned out while letting a potential contributor slip by.
Bleacher Report

Ravens Rumors: Sammy Watkins Claimed on Waivers After Packers Release

After his release by the Green Bay Packers on Monday, veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins has quickly found a new home, albeit a familiar one. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that Watkins was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Ravens, whom he played for during the 2021 season. Watkins...
Bleacher Report

5-Star Safety Peyton Bowen Flips Commitment to Oregon from Notre Dame

Peyton Bowen, a 5-star safety from Texas, is signing with the Oregon Ducks. Bowen, who committed to Notre Dame last year, announced his final decision Wednesday. The 6'0" defensive back is the No. 14 overall player and No. 2 safety in 247Sports' composite rankings for the 2023 class. 247Sports' Gabe...
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: Top Players, Sleepers and Positional Guide

As we approach Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season, the fantasy playoffs are in full swing. Hopefully, you've managed to stay afloat for another week and are here looking for tips to keep that playoff run going. No teams are on bye in Week 16, but injuries, as always,...
Bleacher Report

Hawks GM Landry Fields Replaces Travis Schlenk as President of Basketball Operations

Atlanta Hawks general manager Landry Fields is replacing Travis Schlenk as the team's president of basketball operations. Schlenk, who's pivoting to an advisory role, cited personal reasons for his decision:. "Throughout this season, Tony and I have had multiple, honest conversations about some of the personal things I've been going...
Bleacher Report

Report: NFL Insiders 'Convinced' Colts' Jim Irsay Will Pursue Jim Harbaugh to Be HC

The Indianapolis Colts may target Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to be their next head coach. Zak Keefer of The Athletic reported multiple league sources are "convinced" Colts owner Jim Irsay has Harbaugh at the top of his wishlist. It looks likely that Jeff Saturday, Irsay's unconventional midseason hire, will not get the job on a full-time basis after the Colts blew a 33-point lead to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15.
