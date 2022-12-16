Read full article on original website
Related
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
NFL Coach Adam Zimmer’s Cause of Death Revealed Almost 2 Months After He Was Found Dead
Nearly two months after Adam Zimmer was found dead, new details of the NFL coach’s passing have been revealed. According to the Associated Press, Minnesota's Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office cited the 38-year-old’s cause of death as chronic alcohol use. Adam, the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, died on October 31. The […]
Why Rams' Baker Mayfield already has insight on Broncos' vaunted defense
Baker Mayfield already has prepared to face the Broncos defense this season as a member of the Carolina Panthers, so he has a head start as the Rams prepare for Denver.
Bleacher Report
NFL Pro Bowl Selections 2023: Voting Results and Full List of Players Announced
The AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games have been announced. This year's Pro Bowl will look a lot different. This year will feature a week-long football celebration with skills competitions and a flag football game between AFC and NFC teams. The game will take place on...
Bleacher Report
Report: USC WR Jordan Addison Out of Cotton Bowl With Injury; Expected to Enter Draft
USC wide receiver Jordan Addison reportedly intended to play in the Cotton Bowl, but an injury has changed his plans. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Addison suffered a "minor setback with his ankle" during the Pac-12 Championship Game against Utah earlier this month that will cause him to miss the bowl game on Jan. 2. Rapoport added that Addison is now expected to declare for the NFL draft.
Bleacher Report
Report: Titans' Ryan Tannehill Likely Out for Season Because of Ankle Injury
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will "very likely" miss the remainder of the season (including playoffs) after he suffered a right ankle injury last Sunday, per reporter Paul Kuharsky, who also noted that the ailment could require surgery. Tannehill suffered a right ankle injury after a tackle from Los Angeles...
Bleacher Report
B/R College Football 2022 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Bowl Season Part 2
'Tis the season for winners. No matter what the calendar tells us, that is always the goal. And once again, we're celebrating a solid performance. A solid regular season carried over into our first bowl installment. Our initial round of picks went 5-2 against the spread, pushing our overall season tally to 79-53-4. With many games still to be broken down and bet on, we're not stopping now.
Bleacher Report
Report: Troy Weaver, Pistons Agree to Contract Extension; Has Been GM Since 2020
The Detroit Pistons have signed general manager Troy Weaver to a contract extension, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. Weaver is in his third season with the team after arriving in June 2020 following 12 years in the Oklahoma City Thunder front office. The Pistons currently have the...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 16
And then there were four. In the vast majority of fantasy football leagues, Week 16 means it's the semifinals. Maybe your league has four playoff teams. Maybe you earned a first-round bye. Or maybe you have already been victorious in one postseason matchup. How you reached this point isn't nearly as important as being here—one win away from the Championship Game.
Bleacher Report
Why Lamar Jackson's Injury Can Only Strengthen His NFL Contract Leverage in 2023
The Baltimore Ravens are closely monitoring the health of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, and for good reason. Jackson, who is dealing with a knee injury, has missed Baltimore's last two games. The Ravens are trying to keep pace with the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North but have gone 1-1 without him, losing to the Cleveland Browns and squeaking by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Bleacher Report
Deion Sanders Says Nepotism Isn't Influencing Son Shedeur's Status as Colorado QB
Colorado head football coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has addressed nepotism allegations after he said in a team meeting that his son Shedeur—who officially transferred to his dad's new school on Wednesday—was coming with him from Jackson State to play quarterback for the Buffaloes.
Bleacher Report
Steelers Legend Franco Harris Dies at 72; Hall of Famer Won Super Bowl 4 Times
Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris died Wednesday, just three days before the Pittsburgh Steelers were set to retire his No. 32 at a ceremony Saturday night. Dok Harris, Franco's son, confirmed his father's death to Will Graves of The Associated Press. No cause of death has been reported.
Bleacher Report
NFL Teams Already Regretting Their 2022 NFL Draft Picks
It may be too early to truly judge the 2022 draft class, but that won't stop teams from having regrets about some of their choices. Some teams are struggling right now because they made a poor decision when they were on the clock with a valuable selection, picking a player who hasn't panned out while letting a potential contributor slip by.
Bleacher Report
Ravens Rumors: Sammy Watkins Claimed on Waivers After Packers Release
After his release by the Green Bay Packers on Monday, veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins has quickly found a new home, albeit a familiar one. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that Watkins was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Ravens, whom he played for during the 2021 season. Watkins...
Bleacher Report
5-Star Safety Peyton Bowen Flips Commitment to Oregon from Notre Dame
Peyton Bowen, a 5-star safety from Texas, is signing with the Oregon Ducks. Bowen, who committed to Notre Dame last year, announced his final decision Wednesday. The 6'0" defensive back is the No. 14 overall player and No. 2 safety in 247Sports' composite rankings for the 2023 class. 247Sports' Gabe...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: Top Players, Sleepers and Positional Guide
As we approach Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season, the fantasy playoffs are in full swing. Hopefully, you've managed to stay afloat for another week and are here looking for tips to keep that playoff run going. No teams are on bye in Week 16, but injuries, as always,...
Bleacher Report
Hawks GM Landry Fields Replaces Travis Schlenk as President of Basketball Operations
Atlanta Hawks general manager Landry Fields is replacing Travis Schlenk as the team's president of basketball operations. Schlenk, who's pivoting to an advisory role, cited personal reasons for his decision:. "Throughout this season, Tony and I have had multiple, honest conversations about some of the personal things I've been going...
Bleacher Report
Report: NFL Insiders 'Convinced' Colts' Jim Irsay Will Pursue Jim Harbaugh to Be HC
The Indianapolis Colts may target Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to be their next head coach. Zak Keefer of The Athletic reported multiple league sources are "convinced" Colts owner Jim Irsay has Harbaugh at the top of his wishlist. It looks likely that Jeff Saturday, Irsay's unconventional midseason hire, will not get the job on a full-time basis after the Colts blew a 33-point lead to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Colts' Jonathan Taylor Likely out for Rest of Season with Ankle Injury
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is reportedly "highly unlikely" to play again this season after suffering a high ankle sprain in Saturday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported no formal determination has been made, but "all eyes are expected to be on a healthy...
Comments / 0