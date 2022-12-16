ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lynchburg to host 2024 Professional Disc Golf Association World Championships

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Professional Disc Golf Association is bringing its World Championships to the Hill City. Ledgestone Group, in conjunction with the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA), announced Wednesday that the 2024 PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships will be played in Lynchburg and Bedford County. This...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Ace of Central Virginia Can Help You Land Job of Your Dreams

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Ace of Central Virginia can help you find a career you love. They offer education to help you round out your skillset so you can advance in your job or start over. Emily sat down to find out how you can get started and the benefits of furthering your education.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Transition to First Floor Living With Ease With Nadine Blakely

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — If you are looking to downsize, then first floor living may be the way to go. Nadine Blakely, a realtor with Re/Max 1st Olympic, can help. She knows how to guide you on taking those first steps. She showed Emily a perfect example of what's on the market for you today!
LYNCHBURG, VA
LU's interim head coach Josh Aldridge to join Hugh Freeze at Auburn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Just a day after the Boca Raton Bowl, it has been announced that interim Head Coach Josh Aldridge will be headed to join former Head Coach Hugh Freeze at Auburn. At Wednesday's early signing day press conference, Freeze confirmed that Aldridge will be joining the...
AUBURN, AL
Former Buena Vista police chief arrested for misusing public assets

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WSET) — The former Police Chief of Buena Vista was arrested on Friday and is charged with the felony of Misuse of Public Assets. 60-year-old Richard Keith Hartman was arrested by the Virginia State Police, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Salem Field Office. He...
BUENA VISTA, VA
Man steals school bus in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday morning, a parked school bus was stolen by a man in Pittsylvania County, police said. Officials said a suspicious man was reported to police near a school bus on Spring Road in Hurt. When deputies from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office arrived they found the man had entered the bus and already driven it away from the home where it was parked.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Help police find this stolen camper in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Have you seen this camper in Bedford County?. The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is asking the community to help find a 2014 Wildwood X-lite ES Camper that is white in color. BCSO said the camper was stolen in the Huddleston area. It was last...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Spot the Signs of Struggle This Holiday Season

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — So many people struggle around the holidays, but you can see the signs. Horizon Behavioral Health has what you should look out for in those you love most. Emily sat down with them to talk about what you can do to help.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Chipotle and Jersey Mikes adding third Lynchburg location

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Chipotle opened its third Lynchburg storefront on Monday on Timberlake Road. In the same plaza, Jersey Mikes hopes to do the same, with a trio of shops in the Hill City come January. Chipotle fans are happy to see the new location opening closer to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Bedford County Animal Shelter urgently needs cat adopters

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Calling all cat lovers, the Bedford County Animal Shelter needs your help with an SOS situation. They posted on Facebook that they are at full cat capacity with a $2000 boarding bill. They have every color and age of cat or kitten you could...

