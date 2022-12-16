Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
Electoral Board addresses concerns over quick Special Election in 24th District
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A special election will be held in just four weeks to fill the vacant Delegate seat in Virginia's 24th District. Virginia's 24th District encompasses Amherst, Augusta, Bath, and Rockbridge Counties. Governor Youngkin and Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert announced Friday that the special election...
WSET
Lynchburg Police Foundation donates 192 gift cards to police department employees
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department gave 192 Walmart gift cards to each Lynchburg Police Department employee, which included officers and professional staff. Each gift card was valued at $25, the Lynchburg Police Foundation said. The foundation has been distributing gift cards for the past several years,...
WSET
Lynchburg to host 2024 Professional Disc Golf Association World Championships
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Professional Disc Golf Association is bringing its World Championships to the Hill City. Ledgestone Group, in conjunction with the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA), announced Wednesday that the 2024 PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships will be played in Lynchburg and Bedford County. This...
WSET
Scam Alert: Man allegedly scamming people in Campbell County neighborhoods
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — If you live in Campbell County keep a lookout for a man knocking on your door. Folks believe he's a scammer going around neighborhoods in the area. Melissa Campbell lives on George Street in Campbell County. She said a man has been going up...
WSET
A place to stay warm: City of Lynchburg & Salvation Army partner for warming center
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Temperatures are expected to hit record lows this week as we head into the Christmas weekend and two organizations are partnering up to make sure everyone has a place to stay warm. The City of Lynchburg's Department of Human Resources and the Salvation Army are...
WSET
Ace of Central Virginia Can Help You Land Job of Your Dreams
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Ace of Central Virginia can help you find a career you love. They offer education to help you round out your skillset so you can advance in your job or start over. Emily sat down to find out how you can get started and the benefits of furthering your education.
WSET
Democratic caucus selects candidate to run in 24th district special election
(WSET) — On Tuesday night the democratic caucus in Lexington voted on who will be the nominee to run for the vacant seat in the 24th District. The Caucus announced Jade Harris as a candidate. The Lexington and Rockbridge Committees hosted the caucus. The special election will occur on...
WSET
The Summit Offers Senior Living With Convenience in Good Location to Area Spots
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Summit, located in the Wyndhurst community, is offering senior living with ease and convenience for your loved ones. They have a ton of amenities and a great location to area spots. Emily went to check it out and find out everything they have to offer with their assisted living program.
WSET
Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Settje Family inching towards goal of 100,000 lights
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Anthony Settje has been decorating for nearly 20 years. "We've been putting lights up as long as I can remember," said Settje. This is impressive by itself, but considering he's just 32 - that makes it all the wilder!. Speaking of wild, you'll find just...
WSET
Transition to First Floor Living With Ease With Nadine Blakely
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — If you are looking to downsize, then first floor living may be the way to go. Nadine Blakely, a realtor with Re/Max 1st Olympic, can help. She knows how to guide you on taking those first steps. She showed Emily a perfect example of what's on the market for you today!
WSET
LU's interim head coach Josh Aldridge to join Hugh Freeze at Auburn
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Just a day after the Boca Raton Bowl, it has been announced that interim Head Coach Josh Aldridge will be headed to join former Head Coach Hugh Freeze at Auburn. At Wednesday's early signing day press conference, Freeze confirmed that Aldridge will be joining the...
WSET
Former Buena Vista police chief arrested for misusing public assets
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WSET) — The former Police Chief of Buena Vista was arrested on Friday and is charged with the felony of Misuse of Public Assets. 60-year-old Richard Keith Hartman was arrested by the Virginia State Police, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Salem Field Office. He...
WSET
Man steals school bus in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday morning, a parked school bus was stolen by a man in Pittsylvania County, police said. Officials said a suspicious man was reported to police near a school bus on Spring Road in Hurt. When deputies from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office arrived they found the man had entered the bus and already driven it away from the home where it was parked.
WSET
Horizon Behavioral Health shares importance of 'gifting responsibly' this holiday season
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Horizon Behavioral Health shares the importance of "gifting responsibly" during this holiday season. According to the National Center for Responsible Gaming, adolescents experience serious problems related to gambling at a higher rate than adults, Horizon Behavioral Health said. Studies show that children and teenagers are...
WSET
Help police find this stolen camper in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Have you seen this camper in Bedford County?. The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is asking the community to help find a 2014 Wildwood X-lite ES Camper that is white in color. BCSO said the camper was stolen in the Huddleston area. It was last...
WSET
Westminster Offers Home Health and Hospice Services for Loved Ones
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Westminster at Home offers a variety of services. You can get everything from getting back to normal at home to comfortability for end of life care. Emily learns more of what is offered in these packages and the process it takes to join this program.
WSET
Spot the Signs of Struggle This Holiday Season
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — So many people struggle around the holidays, but you can see the signs. Horizon Behavioral Health has what you should look out for in those you love most. Emily sat down with them to talk about what you can do to help.
WSET
Chipotle and Jersey Mikes adding third Lynchburg location
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Chipotle opened its third Lynchburg storefront on Monday on Timberlake Road. In the same plaza, Jersey Mikes hopes to do the same, with a trio of shops in the Hill City come January. Chipotle fans are happy to see the new location opening closer to...
WSET
Bedford County Animal Shelter urgently needs cat adopters
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Calling all cat lovers, the Bedford County Animal Shelter needs your help with an SOS situation. They posted on Facebook that they are at full cat capacity with a $2000 boarding bill. They have every color and age of cat or kitten you could...
Comments / 0