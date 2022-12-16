Read full article on original website
C16 Biosciences Launches Palmless Brand, Teases Torula Palm Alternative
C16 Biosciences has announced the launch of a consumer-facing manufacturing platform for producing next-generation oils and fats. Branded as Palmless, the fermentation and biotech-based platform makes its premiere with the development of a palm oil alternative as a solution to the problems of agricultural palm oil tied to deforestation, greenhouse gas emissions, biodiversity loss and abusive labor practices.
