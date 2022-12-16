The Navy is introducing several uniform changes in 2023 — including a new, lightweight safety boot and adjustments to the maternity service dress blue coat. The changes come as the Navy is starting to distribute a new two-piece, flame-retardant uniform billed as the “primary at-sea” option for sailors. The uniform, known as the two-piece organizational clothing uniform, or 2POC, will become more widely available to sailors next year.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO