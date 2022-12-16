Read full article on original website
MilitaryTimes
Tyler Perry to direct film on WWII’s only all-Black, all-female unit
The legendary 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion — the only all-Black, all-female unit deployed during World War II — will soon have its day on the silver screen. Actor, comedian and director Tyler Perry will produce the war movie “Six Triple Eight” for Netflix, according to a release from the streaming platform.
MilitaryTimes
Tell us: What do you think of the Navy ship name, the USS Fallujah?
The Navy’s new America-class amphibious assault ship LHA-9 will be named “Fallujah” to remember 2004′s first and second Battles of Fallujah during the Iraq War, Navy Times recently reported. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said Dec. 13 during the announcement, “The name selection follows...
MilitaryTimes
SEAL Team 1 commander found dead in San Diego residence
Cmdr. Robert Ramirez III, commanding officer of SEAL Team 1, was found dead in his San Diego County residence Monday. Naval Special Warfare Command officials said in a statement Wednesday that foul play is not suspected to have played a role in the decorated officer’s death. Navy officials said...
MilitaryTimes
Air Force, Space Force priorities largely supported in funding bill
Congress is poised to approve many of the Air Force’s top priorities for the coming year, thanks to legislation that avoids many of the restrictions that have kept the service’s plans in check over the past decade. The Air Force is set to receive more than $216 billion...
MilitaryTimes
Navy announces uniform changes, including a new boot, expected in 2023
The Navy is introducing several uniform changes in 2023 — including a new, lightweight safety boot and adjustments to the maternity service dress blue coat. The changes come as the Navy is starting to distribute a new two-piece, flame-retardant uniform billed as the “primary at-sea” option for sailors. The uniform, known as the two-piece organizational clothing uniform, or 2POC, will become more widely available to sailors next year.
MilitaryTimes
Toys for Tots gave a toy bunny to a girl in need. She became a Marine.
A 9-year-old Mariela Peña and her family were in their car on a California freeway when her mother broke the news that the young girl and her siblings shouldn’t expect much of a Christmas that year. The family of six had come to live with Peña’s aunt in...
MilitaryTimes
Are housing conditions causing medical problems? DoD doesn’t know.
Defense officials don’t have enough information to be able to link mold, lead paint and other known issues in privatized housing to residents’ medical problems, according to DoD auditors. Because this information hasn’t been available, DoD officials “were unable to effectively monitor and ensure the health and safety...
MilitaryTimes
Why the Marine Corps may nix gender identifiers for drill instructors
A new academic report on efforts to integrate Marine Corps boot camp recommends dropping gender-specific salutations for drill instructors, but service leaders are not convinced they want to take that step. The lengthy report, commissioned by the Corps from the University of Pittsburgh in 2020 and completed in 2022, points...
MilitaryTimes
Barriers still prevent women from joining special ops, watchdog says
Inconsistent policies to prevent gender discrimination and sexual harassment are among the barriers to why women make up less than 10% of U.S. special operations forces, according to a government watchdog report released on Dec 15. The number of women within Special Operations Command, or SOCOM, the military’s unified combatant...
MilitaryTimes
USS George Washington suicides investigation reveals systemic issues
The suicides of three junior sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier George Washington over six days in April were not connected, according to a Navy investigation into the deaths released this week. But the probe nonetheless reveals systemic Navy shortcomings and raises more questions about the state of the Navy’s...
MilitaryTimes
Specialist killed in pedestrian mishap on Fort Bragg identified
A combat medic assigned to 18th Field Artillery Brigade at Fort Bragg, North Carolina died following injuries from a pedestrian mishap on the installation on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Army officials identified Spc. John Michael De Leon, 31, on Monday as the pedestrian killed in the incident. According to the...
