Baylor's Brittney Griner Makes First Public Statement, Plans to Play in WNBA Next Season

Former Baylor Bears basketball star Brittney Griner spent months in a Russian prison and aims to pursue a new sense of normalcy.

Brittney Griner was rather blunt went making her first public statement since returning to the United States after 10 months of being “wrongfully detained” in Russia .

The former Baylor Bears star and current player for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury posted on social media for the first time since her return to America on Friday morning.

"It feels so good to be home!" Griner posted to her Instagram account on Friday. "The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn. I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help."

Griner , who was arrested at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport in February after allegedly being caught with vape canisters with cannabis oil, was recently released in a prisoner exchange for Russian arms dealer Victor Bout.

"I also want to make one thing very clear: I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon," Griner posted on Instagram.

Phoenix opens the 2023 WNBA season on the road against the Los Aneles Sparks on May 19 before the team's first home game against the Chicago Sky on May 21.

