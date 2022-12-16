Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
Sammy Hagar Would Be Willing To Sing Early Van Halen Songs At Reunion
Sammy Hagar said that if David Lee Roth didn't want to join in for a Van Halen reunion at a prospective Eddie Van Halen tribute show — he'd sing his songs. Rockcelebrities.net transcribed some of Hagar's interview with GrowthTV, in which he was asked about a possible Van Halen reunion: “I would be involved, and I would insist that Dave come along somehow. He’s not so friendly. He doesn’t play well with others and never has and never will, but if he didn’t want to do it, then, of course, I can always sing those songs. Those songs are easy. I sing those songs, lying on my back, smoking a cigarette, even though I don’t smoke.”
Travis Barker Shares That Blink-182 Is Back In The Studio
Travis Barker surprised fans with a video from the studio playing his part on a song called “Anthem Part 3.” Blink-182 fans were posting their excitement that Blink was back in the studio. The first “Anthem was released in 1999 and “Anthem Part 2” was released in 2001....
‘Suite: Judy Blue Eyes’ Tops CSNY ‘Best Songs List’
The editors of Classic Rock magazine have listed “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” as the best song in the extended Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young catalogue. Coming in second was Neil Young's “Ohio” — the group's immediate and very public answer to the carnage at Kent State on May 4th, 1970, with the Top Three being rounded out by the “Woodstock Nation” call to arms — the Stephen Stills–David Crosby–Paul Kantner co-write, “Wooden Ships.”
Dave Navarro To Have A ‘Limited Participation’ On New Jane’s Addiction Album
The upcoming Jane's Addiction album will have limited participation from co-founding guitarist Dave Navarro, who has been battling long covid. During a chat with Alternative Press, frontman Perry Farrell touched upon the upcoming studio dates, mentioning possible contributions from Queens Of The Stone Age's Troy Van Leeuwen, ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers' Josh Klinghoffer, and Bauhaus' Daniel Ash: “I don't know who will end up recording the guitar tracks, but I'd love to see Dave, Troy, Josh and Daniel contribute — all the guys on the tour that really stuck it out.”
Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Covers Blood, Sweat & Tears For Hanukkah
For the third year Dave Grohl celebrated Hanukkah by teaming up with friend and producer Greg Kurstin to cover songs made famous by Jewish artists. As posted on Foo Fighters Twitter account, this time they took on a classic from Blood, Sweat & Tears and recorded “Spinning Wheel,” with director/comedian Judd Apatow singing lead.
