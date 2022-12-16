Read full article on original website
Fashion's biggest buyers share the hottest items of 2022
Whether frittering away our funds on the finest fashions or bankrupting ourselves to cop the best beauty products, nothing brings us quite the same joy and levity as shopping, whether IRL or URL. Over the course of this annus horribilis, shopping has therefore become something of a lifeline — a necessary act of self-care, even! And knowing you as well as we do, we guess that shilling your pennies for new garments and glam has played just as important a role in your lives, too.
i-D and Puma take you to Dubai’s Sole DXB festival
Ah, Dubai! Known for its svelte supercars, glittering skyscrapers and all-around fast-lane lifestyle, the Emirati city has emerged as one of the world’s foremost hubs for luxurious living over the past few decades. One thing it’s perhaps a little less known for, though, is streetwear culture – perhaps due to the fact that most of its streets are actually multilane motorways. Anyway, since its inauguration in 2011, Sole DXB has been flying the flag for the global streetwear movement, bringing together members of the community from across the Middle East to meet, draw inspiration from one another’s looks, shop the most fire brands and exclusive collabs in the game, and listen to sets by regional faves and globally beloved music artists. The other weekend, we headed down to the event to soak up everything from panel talks with Puma’s creative director to performances by Ari Lennox and Central Cee – here’s what went down!
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
Meghan Markle Fake Pregnancy Conspiracies Are Flooding Twitter and YouTube
A years-old QAnon-style conspiracy surrounding Meghan Markle has been reignited with the launch of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan documentary series. The conspiracy revolves around the false theory that variously claimed Markle used a surrogate, that her children with Prince Harry were not even hers, and, in extreme cases, that her children do not even exist. And on Sunday, one of the women who created the conspiracy was handed back her Twitter account.
We’re in our weird shoe era
The influx of new trends and aesthetics descending on our FYPs each week can be exhausting. From coquettes to whimsigoths, fashion TikTok’s never-ending fixation on finding the next niche thing has led to a wave of whimsical shoes taking over the zeitgeist. Anything that says “In case you haven’t noticed, I’m weird, I’m a weirdo, I don’t fit in and I don’t want to fit in” is very much, well, in.
Before the e-girl there was the X-girl
This article is part of the i-Dentity podcast series. You can listen to the full episode on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. The e-girl is one of the most pervasive internet subcultures we have today. But the e-girl didn’t appear out of nowhere - her origins lie in aesthetic styles which emerged during third-wave feminism in the US. From the Riot Grrrls, to skater style, through to indie rock, soft grunge and emo, the e-girl is an aesthetic amalgamation of subcultures from the relatively recent past. In particular, the 1990s streetwear brand X-girl, founded by Sonic Youth frontwoman Kim Gordon and stylist Daisy von Furth, served as a blueprint for the rehashing and remixing of subcultural styles, the wearing of too-tight baby tees and general girl-centrism found in the culture of the e-girl.
A photographic ode to chaos, euphoria and self-discovery
This story originally appeared on i-D Italy. If life is essentially one long, uninterrupted state of flux, any semblance of stability is mere illusion. Chaos, on the other hand, is inevitable. This seems to be the message behind German fashion photographer Valeria Herklotz’s latest photo book, Chaos, published by Oui Non Editions, which documents a series of bodies in motion, dancing with wild abandon.
The Most Exciting British Music is Happening Away From the Charts
For more end of year essays and analysis on VICE, check out 2022 in Review. The dominant narrative about independent music in the UK is one of seemingly endless hardship. Touring has been impacted by rising fuel costs and Brexit bureaucracy, with pricey Carnets (basically: a passport for guitars, etc) required to get equipment over to mainland Europe. Meanwhile, the cost of living crisis has made daily life harder for everyone in general. It’s an extremely difficult time to be a musician right now – but beyond all the bullshit is the remarkable fact that DIY and independent artists have had such a notable year in spite of it.
Check Out These Stunning, Award-Winning Images of the Northern Lights
Travel photography blog Capture the Atlas has published the fifth edition of their annual Northern Lights Photographer of the Year competition. The collection features the 25 best aurora images of 2022 captured in countries including the U.S., Canada, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Russia, Greenland, and New Zealand. The selection is...
Emo Is Officially Back (It Never Went Away)
For more end of year essays and analysis on VICE, check out 2022 in Review. Somewhere between navigating 30,000 people in fishnets battling the British public transport system to see My Chemical Romance in Milton Keynes, and navigating 80,000 people in fishnets battling a severe weather warning trying to see My Chemical Romance in Las Vegas, mainstream emo became a lived reality again this year. You couldn’t swing one of your two studded belts around in 2022 without knocking over a TikTok or trend piece about how “emo” is “back!” – something that’s been claimed at regular intervals for the past decade, referring to something different each time.
The Long Wait To Watch SEVENTEEN
Over the weekend, K-pop boy band SEVENTEEN returned to the Philippines for their third concert in the country this year, filling up Bulacan’s Philippine Arena with over 40,000 of their fans, known as CARAT. It was a long journey to get there. Gabriela Caeli Sumampow. Some fans missed their...
Joe Freshgoods Is Building An “Ecosystem” Of Equal Opportunity For Young Artists
“I think it’s really important to show younger people that you can make a career in art,” says textile artist Sabrina Lozada. Having held jobs in both graphic design and fashion, the 25-year-old Chicago resident now creates rugs that are meant to spark joy — and with her pieces consistently selling out online, it’s clear that she’s a tastemaker to watch.
In Japan, Electrifying Nights of Punk Live On
Since its arrival in Japan in the late 1970s, the punk rock scene has remained an integral slice of the Japanese music landscape. Now, in the 21st century, the heartbeat of Japanese punk rock is alive in cramped rooms and underground venues throughout Tokyo and Osaka like Zone-B, Rathole, Hokage, and King Cobra, to name a few. These venues play host to just about every punk genre under the sun. Whether you’re into Oi!, hardcore, crust, pop punk, ska, psychobilly, or anything else, chances are you can find a show for you. Beyond the mohawks, tattoos, and fashion, the Japanese also adopted the ethos of early punk rock. Tours are self-booked and funded, music is released independently, and there are scores of local record stores catering to punks looking for something old and new.
The artist exploring her Vietnamese roots by transforming family photographs
In "Hug of a Swan," French-Vietnamese photographer Nhu Xuan Hua pivoted from her roster of fashion clients (Maison Margiela, Dior, Kenzo) and magazine commissions (like a BTS cover for TIME) to create her first museum showcase, recently on view at Huis Marseille in Amsterdam. Her first publication, Tropism: Consequences of a Displaced Memory was released in September by Area Books when her exhibition opened. The show featured archival photos of her family, digitally manipulated to disorienting effect: relatives are rendered faceless apparitions, their void-like silhouettes highlighting the intangibility of the past and the phantom quality of heritage, even one’s own. The images, displayed throughout four rooms, turned into immersive installations that conjured grand temples and family gatherings celebrating the strength of Asian women.
Inside a Community of Single Ladies Who Celebrate Their Singleness
Sreemoyee Piu Kundu, a writer and former journalist based in the city of Kolkata, India, understood the world of the single woman in India soon after losing her father to suicide. The discrimination faced by her recently widowed mother within the community was all-pervasive; she was denied the right to...
Photographing 25 years of everyday life in and around Tokyo
Mikiko Hara is one of the more understated photographers in Japan. Unlike Hiromix, Nagashima Yurie and Mika Ninagawa — the “girly” photographers who became popular in the 90s for their daringly diaristic, confessional accounts of their lives — Mikiko distinguished herself from the gang by avoiding any personal disclosures or narrative threads. “As you can see, what I photograph is nothing special,” she tells me from the suburbs of Tokyo, where she has been living and working for nearly 30 years. “People crossing a street corner; things and landscapes that pass by within the blink of an eye; these are moments that anyone might encounter in their everyday lives.”
