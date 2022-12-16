The upcoming Jane's Addiction album will have limited participation from co-founding guitarist Dave Navarro, who has been battling long covid. During a chat with Alternative Press, frontman Perry Farrell touched upon the upcoming studio dates, mentioning possible contributions from Queens Of The Stone Age's Troy Van Leeuwen, ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers' Josh Klinghoffer, and Bauhaus' Daniel Ash: “I don't know who will end up recording the guitar tracks, but I'd love to see Dave, Troy, Josh and Daniel contribute — all the guys on the tour that really stuck it out.”

