Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Covers Blood, Sweat & Tears For Hanukkah
For the third year Dave Grohl celebrated Hanukkah by teaming up with friend and producer Greg Kurstin to cover songs made famous by Jewish artists. As posted on Foo Fighters Twitter account, this time they took on a classic from Blood, Sweat & Tears and recorded “Spinning Wheel,” with director/comedian Judd Apatow singing lead.
‘Suite: Judy Blue Eyes’ Tops CSNY ‘Best Songs List’
The editors of Classic Rock magazine have listed “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” as the best song in the extended Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young catalogue. Coming in second was Neil Young's “Ohio” — the group's immediate and very public answer to the carnage at Kent State on May 4th, 1970, with the Top Three being rounded out by the “Woodstock Nation” call to arms — the Stephen Stills–David Crosby–Paul Kantner co-write, “Wooden Ships.”
Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Passes 2 Billion Spotify Plays
Queen's 1975 classic “Bohemian Rhapsody” has surpassed two-billion streams on Spotify. According to Loudwire, “Spotify, which was founded by the Swedish entrepreneurs Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon in 2006, initially launched in the U.S. in 2011. That means it took over a decade for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' to reach the two-billion mark on the streaming service.”
Austin Butler Honors His Late Mother In ‘SNL’ Opening Monologue
Austin Butler paid an emotional tribute to his late mother while hosting Saturday Night Live over the weekend. The Elvis star shared that he was very shy as a child, but that “being silly” with his mom “broke me out of my shell and the core of what started me in acting.”
Bruce Springsteen Official Boots Set For 2023 Tour
Bruce Springsteen fans will once again be able to secure fully mixed soundboards of every night of the E Street Band's 2023 tour. The new live sets will be mixed by fan favorite Jon Altschiller, who's long been in charge of “The Boss's” monthly live archival releases. A...
Dave Navarro To Have A ‘Limited Participation’ On New Jane’s Addiction Album
The upcoming Jane's Addiction album will have limited participation from co-founding guitarist Dave Navarro, who has been battling long covid. During a chat with Alternative Press, frontman Perry Farrell touched upon the upcoming studio dates, mentioning possible contributions from Queens Of The Stone Age's Troy Van Leeuwen, ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers' Josh Klinghoffer, and Bauhaus' Daniel Ash: “I don't know who will end up recording the guitar tracks, but I'd love to see Dave, Troy, Josh and Daniel contribute — all the guys on the tour that really stuck it out.”
