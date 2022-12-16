ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defense bill would prevent Air Force cadets from playing pro sports

By Ben Warwick
After three years, a provision that allowed service academy cadets to put their service commitments on hold to purse professional sports opportunities seems to be ending.

The change is tucked into Section 553 of the National Defense Authorization Act, which was approved by Congress last week and now sits on President Joe Biden's desk awaiting his signature. That section amends the United States Code to say "the cadet may not obtain employment as a professional athlete until two years after the cadet graduates from the Academy.''

Under the new rules, any agreement a cadet enters into to play professional sports before serving their military obligation constitutes a breach of agreement to serve as a military officer.

In 2019, the Pentagon and the Trump administration amended the rule to allow cadets to defer their service if they were offered a professional sports contract.

That change allowed Air Force defensive tackle Jordan Jackson to be drafted by the New Orleans Saints 194th overall last year, and  several former Air Force baseball players have been drafted in the years since the rule change took effect.

A handful of other Air Force football players were recently named Mountain West All-Americans and could have garnered looks from NFL teams as draft season approaches.

An entire education bought and paid for by their country, they need to pay back for that with their service, first and foremost.

After changes, path to pro sports cleared for academy upperclassmen

A last-second change to federal legislation will allow upperclassmen at United States service academies to pursue professional sports opportunities after all.Language in the National Defense Authorization Act approved by Congress earlier this month originally prevented cadets from signing contracts as professional athletes until two years after they had graduated from their respective academy. Any cadet who signed a professional sports contract would have been in "breach of agreement to serve as a military officer."However, thanks to an 11th-hour change filed Tuesday in the federal Omnibus bill currently making its way through Congress, a correction now states that changes "shall only...
Air Force grounds entire B-2 fleet after emergency landing

FILE - A B-2 bomber flies over spectators at Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL AFC Championship football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The Air Force has grounded its entire fleet of B-2 stealth bombers following an emergency landing and fire earlier this month, and none of the strategic aircraft will perform flyovers at this years' college bowl games. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File)
