ascopost.com
Cardiovascular Events Before and After Initiation of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Therapy for Cancer: Agreement Between ICD-Coded and -Adjudicated Events
In a study reported in JACC: CardioOncology, Kondapalli et al found that cardiovascular events common in the general population were observed both prior to and after initiation of immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy for cancer; myocarditis was more common posttreatment, but infrequent. Agreement between International Classification of Diseases (ICD) code and adjudication using established definitions was good for some cardiovascular events and poorer for others.
ascopost.com
Risk of Adverse Side Effects From Cancer Immunotherapy May Be Higher in Patients With Certain Inherited Genetic Variations
Even as they’ve revolutionized cancer treatment, immune checkpoint inhibitors have been shown to produce a range of adverse immune-related side effects. Researchers have now identified inherited genetic variations that may place patients at high risk for complications when undergoing treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitors, according to a novel study published by Groha et al in Nature Medicine.
ascopost.com
FDA Approves First Gene Therapy for High-Risk Non–Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer
On December 16, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved nadofaragene firadenovec-vncg (Adstiladrin), a nonreplicating adenoviral vector–based gene therapy indicated for the treatment of adult patients with high-risk bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non–muscle-invasive bladder cancer with carcinoma in situ with or without papillary tumors. “This approval provides...
ascopost.com
Phase III NORA Study: Niraparib Maintenance Shows Favorable Overall Survival Trend in Platinum-Sensitive Recurrent Ovarian Cancer
Poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor maintenance therapy may do more than just delay disease progression for patients with platinum-sensitive, relapsed ovarian cancer; it might also improve overall survival, according to data presented by Mansoor Raza Mirza, MD, during the December Virtual Plenary session of the European Society for Medical Oncology (Abstract VP7-2022).
ascopost.com
Study Finds Medicaid Expansion May Improve Survival Outcomes for Young Adult Patients With Cancer
Researchers have discovered that expanded Medicaid coverage under the Affordable Care Act may lead to better survival outcomes for young adult patients aged 18 to 39 years who have been newly diagnosed with cancer—particularly among those who identify as Hispanic or non-Hispanic Black—according to a new study published by Ji et al in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. Additionally, young adult patients with breast cancer and stage IV cancers had pronounced improvements attributable to Affordable Care Act–expanded Medicaid coverage.
ascopost.com
Quantifying the Population, Clinical, and Scientific Impact of NCTN Research
Clinical trials involving adult patients conducted within the National Cancer Institute’s National Clinical Trials Network (NCTN) over the past 4 decades are estimated to have extended the lives of U.S. patients with cancer by at least 14.2 million patient-years, according to a new study published by Joseph M. Unger, PhD, and colleagues in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. Importantly, the researchers estimated that the costs of those gains were quite modest: roughly $326 in federal investment for each patient-year added.
ascopost.com
Cervical Cancer Incidence and Survival by Histologic Subtype Among Racial/Ethnic Groups
In a U.S. population-based study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Cohen et al found that Black patients had the lowest incidence of cervical adenocarcinoma—but the poorest related 5-year survival and overall mortality—compared to patients with cervical adenocarcinoma in other racial/ethnic groups. Study Details. The study assessed...
ascopost.com
Interim Analysis of Overall Survival in the monarchE Trial
As reported in The Lancet Oncology by Stephen R.D. Johnston, MD, PhD, and colleagues, an interim analysis of overall survival in the phase III monarchE trial has shown no significant benefit with the addition of adjuvant abemaciclib to endocrine therapy in patients with hormone receptor–positive, HER2-negative, node-positive, high-risk early breast cancer. The updated analysis showed continued benefits in invasive disease–free survival and distant relapse–free survival.
ascopost.com
FDA Approves Pafolacianine to Aid Lung Cancer Surgery
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the targeted imaging agent pafolacianine (Cytalux) for use in lung cancer surgery. This injectable diagnostic binds to cancerous tissue and glows when stimulated by near-infrared light, making it easier for surgeons to remove tumors completely, while sparing healthy tissue. Thoracic surgeons...
ascopost.com
Nivolumab Plus Cabozantinib With or Without Ipilimumab in Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma
As reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology by Thomas Yau, MD, and colleagues, findings in a cohort of the phase I/II CheckMate 040 trial indicated the activity of nivolumab/cabozantinib with or without ipilimumab in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma. Study Details. In the international open-label trial, 71 patients who...
ascopost.com
FDA Approves FoundationOne Liquid CDx as a Companion Diagnostic for a Certain Group of Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors
On December 21, Foundation Medicine, Inc, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its FoundationOne Liquid CDx as a companion diagnostic to identify patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have EGFR exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R substitutions and are appropriate for treatment with a group of current and future EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors approved by the FDA for this indication. The current therapies for which FoundationOne Liquid CDx is a companion diagnostic under the group approvals are erlotinib, osimertinib, and gefitinib. Moving forward, FoundationOne Liquid CDx will automatically become a companion diagnostic for future tyrosine kinase inhibitors within this group that are approved by the FDA for NSCLC.
ascopost.com
Long-Term Follow-up of High-Dose Cytarabine and Autologous Stem Cell Transplantation in Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Long-term results of the phase III Mantle Cell Lymphoma Younger Trial were reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology by Hermine et al. They show a maintained advantage in time to treatment failure and an overall survival advantage with R-CHOP/R-DHAP (alternating rituximab plus cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, and prednisone/rituximab plus dexamethasone, high-dose cytarabine, and cisplatin) followed by high-dose cytarabine-containing myeloablative chemoradiation and autologous stem cell transplantation (R-DHAP group) vs R-CHOP followed by standard myeloablative chemoradiation and autologous stem cell transplantation (R-CHOP group) in patients younger than age 66 years with advanced mantle cell lymphoma.
ascopost.com
Financial Burden for Blood or Marrow Transplantation Survivors During the COVID-19 Pandemic
In an analysis from the BMT Survivor Study (BMTSS) reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Smita Bhatia, MD, MPH, and colleagues found that survivors of blood or marrow transplantation (BMT) were more likely to have high out-of-pocket medical costs vs comparator siblings during the COVID-19 pandemic. High out-of-pocket costs among survivors were associated with increased likelihood of deferring care, taking reduced doses of medication, and considering filing for bankruptcy.
