Newnan Times-Herald

Pet of the Week: Ghost

Ghost is a 6-year-old black-and-tan German shepherd mix who weighs about 50 pounds. A long-term resident of the Coweta County Animal Services Shelter, he has already been neutered, is heartworm negative and has been vaccinated. Ghost is extremely sweet, loving and good with children, and he gets along well with...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Hundreds of DeKalb students get surprise early Christmas gifts

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christmas came early Friday for hundreds of kids in DeKalb County. More than 500 students at Snapfinger Elementary were surprised with gifts, thanks to the foster care group Wellroot and the Clark Atlanta University Alumni Association. For families that can’t give their children a...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Roxie Gail Shipp Avery

Mrs. Roxie Gail Shipp Avery, age 77, of Thomaston, passed away December 17, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Talbotton, daughter of the late Simon Peter Shipp and Alice Miller Shipp. She graduated from the University of West Georgia with a bachelor’s degree in Biology. Gail taught high school science for 20 years. Later in life she became a cosmetologist. She enjoyed tennis and walking.
THOMASTON, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Two teens dead, three youths wounded after social media dispute escalates to shootout

Two teens are dead and three other youths were wounded in a Southwest Atlanta shootout prompted by a social media dispute, according to police. The incident occurred in the 3000 block of Continental Colony Parkway around 5 p.m. on Saturday. Atlanta Police Deputy Charles Hampton Jr. said officers found multiple people shot and a 14-year-old […] The post Two teens dead, three youths wounded after social media dispute escalates to shootout appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Grady Hospital asking for help identifying patient

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Grady Memorial Hospital is asking for the public’s help in identifying a patient that is currently in their care. Hospital officials say the patient is a Black male that was admitted to the hospital on Dec. 10 after being found unresponsive under a loading dock in Atlanta. He was transported to the hospital by EMS.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Students walk out in protest after Decatur teacher uses racial slur

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Friday, hundreds of Decatur High School students walked out in protest after a teacher used a racist slur in class. “He directed it to two students, not directly calling them the n-word but just telling them not to say it. This caused a lot of people to be in shock because we weren’t expecting him to say the actual word and he said it multiple times,” a Decatur High School student said.
DECATUR, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Congratulations to new Superior Court Judge Erica Tisinger

The State Bar of Georgia congratulates Carroll County State Court Judge Erica L. Tisinger on her appointment by Gov. Brian Kemp to serve as a Superior Court judge for the Coweta Judicial Circuit, covering Carroll, Coweta, Heard, Meriwether and Troup counties. Judge Tisinger will be well served by her 19...
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Georgia prepares for freezing weather

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency is working with state partners and communicating with local officials in preparation for the inclement weather headed Georgia’s way this week. Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency for all 159 counties in Georgia effective Wednesday. The declaration makes state...
GEORGIA STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta objects to proposed Senoia annexation

The Coweta County Board of Commissioners has objected to a possible annexation of land into the city of Senoia to construct a new residential neighborhood. The objection followed numerous comments from members of the public that live around the area, demanding that the county stop the annexation and the rezoning.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan and Coweta: No TikTok ban coming

There is no change as to TikTok’s status on devices owned and operated by either the Newnan City Council or the Coweta County Board of Commissioners any time soon. Recently, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a memo requiring all executive agencies and branches within the Georgia state government to immediately ban the use of TikTok, as well as messaging apps Telegram and WeChat, on government-owned devices.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

SPD: HIV positive suspect spit on officer

A Senoia woman is facing several charges after reportedly spitting on a police officer, according to police reports. Christina Elaine Lee, 51, is charged with drug-related objects, reckless conduct of an HIV-infected person and purchase/possession/manufacturing/distribution/sale of controlled substance-multiple counts. The incident occurred on Dec. 19, when a Senoia police officer...
SENOIA, GA

