DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Friday, hundreds of Decatur High School students walked out in protest after a teacher used a racist slur in class. “He directed it to two students, not directly calling them the n-word but just telling them not to say it. This caused a lot of people to be in shock because we weren’t expecting him to say the actual word and he said it multiple times,” a Decatur High School student said.

DECATUR, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO