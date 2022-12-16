Read full article on original website
Related
Newnan Times-Herald
Pet of the Week: Ghost
Ghost is a 6-year-old black-and-tan German shepherd mix who weighs about 50 pounds. A long-term resident of the Coweta County Animal Services Shelter, he has already been neutered, is heartworm negative and has been vaccinated. Ghost is extremely sweet, loving and good with children, and he gets along well with...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Hundreds of DeKalb students get surprise early Christmas gifts
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christmas came early Friday for hundreds of kids in DeKalb County. More than 500 students at Snapfinger Elementary were surprised with gifts, thanks to the foster care group Wellroot and the Clark Atlanta University Alumni Association. For families that can’t give their children a...
Jail phone calls revealed in court against alleged YSL member
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News heard for the first time Tuesday the jail phone calls in the case tied to rapper Young Thug. The calls are between a co-defendant charged with murder and the mother of his child. Prosecutors say they show he was trying to hide evidence from police.
Newnan Times-Herald
Roxie Gail Shipp Avery
Mrs. Roxie Gail Shipp Avery, age 77, of Thomaston, passed away December 17, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Talbotton, daughter of the late Simon Peter Shipp and Alice Miller Shipp. She graduated from the University of West Georgia with a bachelor’s degree in Biology. Gail taught high school science for 20 years. Later in life she became a cosmetologist. She enjoyed tennis and walking.
Two teens dead, three youths wounded after social media dispute escalates to shootout
Two teens are dead and three other youths were wounded in a Southwest Atlanta shootout prompted by a social media dispute, according to police. The incident occurred in the 3000 block of Continental Colony Parkway around 5 p.m. on Saturday. Atlanta Police Deputy Charles Hampton Jr. said officers found multiple people shot and a 14-year-old […] The post Two teens dead, three youths wounded after social media dispute escalates to shootout appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Beloved funeral home owner remembered for his generosity to community
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A community is mourning the sudden loss of a funeral home owner who was beloved and praised for his generosity. Terrance Dortch died in a car crash while driving from a toy charity event. The Dortch-Williamson Funeral Home serves families who are grieving a loss....
Clayton Commission considering naming Victor Hill pick as interim sheriff
The Clayton County Commission is considering naming an interim sheriff who is backed by the office’s former leader: fede...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Grady Hospital asking for help identifying patient
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Grady Memorial Hospital is asking for the public’s help in identifying a patient that is currently in their care. Hospital officials say the patient is a Black male that was admitted to the hospital on Dec. 10 after being found unresponsive under a loading dock in Atlanta. He was transported to the hospital by EMS.
Former DeKalb school workers concerned bad smells linked to their cancers, brain tumors
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News “Gets Real” about neighbors who say people are getting sick in their predominately African American community in South DeKalb County. Many of those diagnosed with environmental cancers worked at Narvie J. Harris Elementary School along Flakes Mill Road near...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Students walk out in protest after Decatur teacher uses racial slur
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Friday, hundreds of Decatur High School students walked out in protest after a teacher used a racist slur in class. “He directed it to two students, not directly calling them the n-word but just telling them not to say it. This caused a lot of people to be in shock because we weren’t expecting him to say the actual word and he said it multiple times,” a Decatur High School student said.
Newnan Times-Herald
Congratulations to new Superior Court Judge Erica Tisinger
The State Bar of Georgia congratulates Carroll County State Court Judge Erica L. Tisinger on her appointment by Gov. Brian Kemp to serve as a Superior Court judge for the Coweta Judicial Circuit, covering Carroll, Coweta, Heard, Meriwether and Troup counties. Judge Tisinger will be well served by her 19...
Newnan Times-Herald
Georgia prepares for freezing weather
The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency is working with state partners and communicating with local officials in preparation for the inclement weather headed Georgia’s way this week. Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency for all 159 counties in Georgia effective Wednesday. The declaration makes state...
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta objects to proposed Senoia annexation
The Coweta County Board of Commissioners has objected to a possible annexation of land into the city of Senoia to construct a new residential neighborhood. The objection followed numerous comments from members of the public that live around the area, demanding that the county stop the annexation and the rezoning.
Family of slain GSU student hold vigil at scene of his shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. — On Sunday night, family and friends celebrated the life of a Georgia State Student who was gunned down near the campus earlier this month. The vigil was held at the same gas station where the shooting occurred. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin talked to his family about...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan and Coweta: No TikTok ban coming
There is no change as to TikTok’s status on devices owned and operated by either the Newnan City Council or the Coweta County Board of Commissioners any time soon. Recently, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a memo requiring all executive agencies and branches within the Georgia state government to immediately ban the use of TikTok, as well as messaging apps Telegram and WeChat, on government-owned devices.
Newnan Times-Herald
SPD: HIV positive suspect spit on officer
A Senoia woman is facing several charges after reportedly spitting on a police officer, according to police reports. Christina Elaine Lee, 51, is charged with drug-related objects, reckless conduct of an HIV-infected person and purchase/possession/manufacturing/distribution/sale of controlled substance-multiple counts. The incident occurred on Dec. 19, when a Senoia police officer...
Atlanta's richest person is giving away his fortune
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Missing Clayton County 11-year-old vanishes with grown man, family says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The search is on for an 11-year-old girl who left her home. Police believe she’s with a man. The parents of R’Kayla Briggs believe she and a 22-year-old man are headed to Texas. They are now warning other parents about the dangers of...
Walmart cancels Gunna’s sold-out gift card giveaway, cops say
South Fulton police said Saturday that a local Walmart has canceled a $100,000 gift card giveaway planned by Atlanta rap...
Comments / 0