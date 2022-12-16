Read full article on original website
Post Register
Millions jam Buenos Aires streets to celebrate World Cup win
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A parade to celebrate the Argentine World Cup champions was abruptly cut short Tuesday as millions of people poured onto thoroughfares, highways and overpasses in a chaotic attempt to catch a glimpse of the national team that won one of the great World Cup finals of all time.
Russia hurdler Natalya Antyukh to lose 2012 Olympic gold medal for doping
Russian 400-meter hurdler Natalya Antyukh will be stripped of her Olympic gold medal from the 2012 London Games due to doping, officials said.
Rayo needs penalties to avoid Copa upset; Sevilla advances
MADRID (AP) — Rayo Vallecano needed penalties to squeak past a fifth-tier opponent in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, while other top-flight teams including Sevilla and Real Sociedad advanced to the round-of-16 with little trouble. Rayo, which is eighth in the Spanish league, was held 0-0 through added...
Tour de France start in 2024 to be staged in Italy
PARIS (AP) — Italy will host the start of the Tour de France for the first time in 2024. Race organizers confirmed on Wednesday that the “grand départ” will take place on June 29 from Florence to Rimini to mark 100 years since Ottavio Bottecchia became the first Italian rider to win the Tour.
Italy rugby player reveals racially 'offensive' holiday gift
TREVISO, Italy (AP) — Italy rugby player Cherif Traore has received apologies from his Benetton Treviso teammates after he revealed that he was given a rotten banana during a Secret Santa exchange. Traore, a 28-year-old prop who was born in Guinea, described the anonymous gift as an “offensive gesture”...
