Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Best Friend Denies Being Paid Off By Tory Lanez

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Lil Wayne Sued For Wrongful Termination
Lil Wayne is being sued by his former personal chef for wrongful termination and retaliation. According to TMZ, Morghan Medlock has sued the rapper, claiming in court docs that she went on a trip with the rapper to Vegas on Memorial Day weekend 2022, which she had been doing for almost two years.
Hilary Swank, Simu Liu, Jojo Siwa + More!
HILARY SWANK SHOWS OFF BABY BUMP WHILE DECORATING CHRISTMAS TREE: Hilary Swank is excited to welcome twins to the world! The Alaska Daily actress shared a photo of herself decorating a Christmas tree to Instagram Saturday (December 17th). She captioned the photo, “All I want for Christmas is yoooouuus, ohhhhhhh baby(s).” Swank shared that she was expecting twins with her husband Philip Schneider on Good Morning America in October. “This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is, I'm gonna be a mom!” she said.
