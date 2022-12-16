Read full article on original website
Related
Sister Wives stars & polygamous couple Christine and Nathan Collier split after Kody’s breakup from three wives
NATHAN and Christine Collier, who shared their family drama on Sister Wives, have split after friend Kody Brown's breakup from his three wives, The U.S. Sun can exclusively reveal. The Colliers made an appearance on the hit TLC show in season 8. After a three-year battle in the US District...
Effingham Radio
Brian Kelley’s Christmas Includes Pampering His Dogs
FGL’s Brian Kelley and his wife Brittney have four dogs and they include them with all their holiday festivities. Brian tells us more: “Yeah, me and Brittney have a big ‘ol pack of dogs, and we definitely get them involved in the Christmas celebration and pretty much any celebration that we have they’re involved. You know, any time we’re off and at the house our day kinda revolves around our dogs. Our dogs are our babies, and it’s always fun to kinda give ‘em some Christmas treats around that time and make it extra special for ‘em.” :17 (OC: special for ‘em)
Effingham Radio
Carrie Underwood Describes A Perfect Christmas
Carrie Underwood says that the ingredients for a perfect Christmas haven’t changed that much since she was a kid living with her parents… it’s all about spending time with family. Carrie tells us more: “My perfect Christmas, generally we do a lot of traveling around Christmas. We’ll go see either my family or my husband’s family. I’ll spend all day cooking. I’ll make a small turkey, even though I don’t eat turkey. I’ll make myself some tofurkey; cranberry sauce, of course. Of course, sweet potato casserole. You have to have that. That’s one of my favorites because it’s a side dish and dessert, but I’ll just make a ridiculous amount of food. Just celebrate, have a fire, we wait for Santa and open our presents, then we’re off to see the next group of family. It’s all about watching it through my sons’ eyes and just getting to spend time with family.” :40 (OC: time with family)
Effingham Radio
Austin Butler Honors His Late Mother In ‘SNL’ Opening Monologue
Austin Butler paid an emotional tribute to his late mother while hosting Saturday Night Live over the weekend. The Elvis star shared that he was very shy as a child, but that “being silly” with his mom “broke me out of my shell and the core of what started me in acting.”
Effingham Radio
Wynonna Judd Announces Special Guests For 2023 Tour
As Wynonna Judd prepares to continue with The Judds: The Final Tour, she has announced her special stage guests. Martina McBride will return for all future dates. Others listed include Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile, and Kelsea Ballerini. After the initial 11 shows, Wynonna said, “I’m...
Comments / 0