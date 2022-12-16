Read full article on original website
Sammy Hagar Would Be Willing To Sing Early Van Halen Songs At Reunion
Sammy Hagar said that if David Lee Roth didn't want to join in for a Van Halen reunion at a prospective Eddie Van Halen tribute show — he'd sing his songs. Rockcelebrities.net transcribed some of Hagar's interview with GrowthTV, in which he was asked about a possible Van Halen reunion: “I would be involved, and I would insist that Dave come along somehow. He’s not so friendly. He doesn’t play well with others and never has and never will, but if he didn’t want to do it, then, of course, I can always sing those songs. Those songs are easy. I sing those songs, lying on my back, smoking a cigarette, even though I don’t smoke.”
Bruce Springsteen Official Boots Set For 2023 Tour
Bruce Springsteen fans will once again be able to secure fully mixed soundboards of every night of the E Street Band's 2023 tour. The new live sets will be mixed by fan favorite Jon Altschiller, who's long been in charge of “The Boss's” monthly live archival releases. A...
Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Covers Blood, Sweat & Tears For Hanukkah
For the third year Dave Grohl celebrated Hanukkah by teaming up with friend and producer Greg Kurstin to cover songs made famous by Jewish artists. As posted on Foo Fighters Twitter account, this time they took on a classic from Blood, Sweat & Tears and recorded “Spinning Wheel,” with director/comedian Judd Apatow singing lead.
Travis Barker Shares That Blink-182 Is Back In The Studio
Travis Barker surprised fans with a video from the studio playing his part on a song called “Anthem Part 3.” Blink-182 fans were posting their excitement that Blink was back in the studio. The first “Anthem was released in 1999 and “Anthem Part 2” was released in 2001....
