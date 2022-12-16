Sammy Hagar said that if David Lee Roth didn't want to join in for a Van Halen reunion at a prospective Eddie Van Halen tribute show — he'd sing his songs. Rockcelebrities.net transcribed some of Hagar's interview with GrowthTV, in which he was asked about a possible Van Halen reunion: “I would be involved, and I would insist that Dave come along somehow. He’s not so friendly. He doesn’t play well with others and never has and never will, but if he didn’t want to do it, then, of course, I can always sing those songs. Those songs are easy. I sing those songs, lying on my back, smoking a cigarette, even though I don’t smoke.”

13 HOURS AGO