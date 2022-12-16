The one thing that I keep noticing about Sophie Allison, better known by her stage name Soccer Mommy, is that her brand feels authentic. Welcoming heckling at her shows, she’ll go on tangents and tell stories when prompted. When I saw her perform at The Grammy Museum, she changed her entire setlist for a song request, needing to change the others to the tuning of the unplanned song. After the show, she politely ignored security guards that were blocking fans that wanted her to sign their records. At her show at The Observatory this past week, she poked fun at herself during the awkward pauses between tunings.

