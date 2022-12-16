Keith Urban and his family still love going to the beach for Christmas. It’s a tradition that stems from his childhood that he now shares with his children. His tour just wrapped in Melbourne last week and he and his family will stay in Australia for the season. We asked Keith to tell us what puts him in the Christmas spirit, he told us this: “The lights going up, uh, the lights, the music, all of that, the house sort of transforming into Christmas. I love it. It’s sad when it all has to go away.” :10 (OC: when it all has to go away)

13 HOURS AGO