FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice CareOnlyHomersDenver, CO
UPDATE: Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communitiesMatt WhittakerColorado State
Long-Awaited In-N-Out Burger Imminently OpeningJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Denver may chip in $17 million for youth homeless ‘mothership’David HeitzDenver, CO
Denver’s German Christmas market voted one of the best in the countryBrittany AnasDenver, CO
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
NFL Coach Adam Zimmer’s Cause of Death Revealed Almost 2 Months After He Was Found Dead
Nearly two months after Adam Zimmer was found dead, new details of the NFL coach’s passing have been revealed. According to the Associated Press, Minnesota's Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office cited the 38-year-old’s cause of death as chronic alcohol use. Adam, the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, died on October 31. The […]
Panthers’ Brian Burns earns second Pro Bowl nod in as many seasons
The Carolina Panthers will have limited representation at the annual NFL Pro Bowl in Las Vegas this season.
Titans Sign QB Josh Dobbs as Ryan Tannehill Deals With Injury
The journeyman played collegiately at Tennessee from 2013-16. Journeyman quarterback Josh Dobbs is headed back to where it all began. The Titans have signed Dobbs off the Lions’ practice squad, according to a Tuesday report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Dobbs played college football at Tennessee from 2013-16.
Bucs’ Giovani Bernard Bristles at Questions About Botched Fake Punt
It was an awkward exchange between reporters and the Tampa Bay running back. View the original article to see embedded media. Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard botched a fake punt in his team’s loss to the Bengals on Sunday, failing to handle the direct snap from center on a designed play.
Week 16 Rankings: Running Backs
Austin Ekeler only has one top 10 finish over his last four games. He'll get back on track against the Colts in Week 16. If you're reading this, congrats. That likely means you've made it to the next round of the fantasy playoffs. Nine times out of 10, you should stick with the players who got you to the postseason, but it's important to remember that every roster spot and every lineup decision is critical.
Steelers President Shares Statement About Death of Franco Harris
The team is scheduled to retire his jersey on Saturday at halftime against the Raiders. Steelers president Art Rooney II released a statement Wednesday after the death of legendary running back Franco Harris was announced. Harris was 72 years old. “It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe...
Week 16 Rankings: Kickers
Streaming options for next round of the fantasy playoffs. If you're reading this, congrats. That likely means you've made it to the next round of the fantasy playoffs. Nine times out of 10, you should stick with the players who got you to the postseason, but it's important to remember that every roster spot and every lineup decision is critical.
Report: Jonathan Taylor Likely Suffered High Ankle Sprain
The Colts tailback left early in Saturday’s game, and it appears the injury is worse than it initially appeared. View the original article to see embedded media. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor’s season is likely over after he suffered a high ankle sprain on Saturday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Even if there is a slim chance Taylor could return to play again this season, Indianapolis likely will elect to keep him sidelined since the team has almost no chance of making it to the postseason with a 4–9–1 record.
IDP Waiver Wire Report Week 16: Thibodeaux, Morrow
Kayvon Thibodeaux flashed his high IDP potential Sunday and showed why he was the No. 5 pick in the 2022 NFL draft. I don't know about you, but my IDP teams (I have a lot, don't make me count them, please) mostly crapped the bed in Week 15. What had been a pretty dang good 2022 fantasy regular season for me came undone when it mattered. That's how it goes sometimes. All the right decisions for over three months can go down the drain if a couple key players disappear on any given Sunday. It's okay, you win some and lose some.
Potential Missed Penalty Mars Last Play of Commanders-Giants
A controversial no-call on fourth-and-goal spelled the end of Washington’s comeback hopes against New York. View the original article to see embedded media. A physical battle between NFC East rivals ended in controversy on Sunday Night Football after the Giants slid past the Commanders for a 20–12 victory at FedEx Field.
Week 16 Rankings: Team Defenses
Sauce Gardner and the Jets look to slow down Jacksonville. If you're reading this, congrats. That likely means you've made it to the next round of the fantasy playoffs. Nine times out of 10, you should stick with the players who got you to the postseason, but it's important to remember that every roster spot and every lineup decision is critical.
Week 16 Rankings: Quarterbacks
Joe Burrow looks to continue his hot streak. If you're reading this, congrats. That likely means you've made it to the next round of the fantasy playoffs. Nine times out of 10, you should stick with the players who got you to the postseason, but it's important to remember that every roster spot and every lineup decision is critical.
Texas Running Back Bijan Robinson Declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Robinson is expected to be the first running back selected in April’s draft. View the original article to see embedded media. Texas star running back Bijan Robinson will forgo his final season of eligibility with the Longhorns and enter the 2023 NFL draft, he told reporters on Monday. Robinson...
Reggie Bush Blasts NCAA’s Mark Emmert Over Stripped Heisman
The former running back is still upset over the NCAA’s ruling. During Mark Emmert’s entire tenure as NCAA president, the USC football investigation has been a cloud that hangs over the organization. As part of the investigation that concluded in 2010, former USC running back Reggie Bush was...
Matthew Stafford’s Wife Asks Him Whether He’s Going to Retire
The 34-year-old is on the injured reserve list with a spinal cord contusion. View the original article to see embedded media. Matthew Stafford went from hoisting a Lombardi Trophy in his his first season with the Rams to watching his team miss out on the postseason from the sideline in less than a year. The unfortunate turn of events for Los Angeles and its quarterback this season has led to the topic of retirement being on people’s minds.
Sharp-shooting No. 3 Houston too much for McNeese
Ja’Vier Francis scored a career-best 23 points on 9-of-9 shooting and collected 13 rebounds to help No. 3 Houston streamroll
Ayo Dosunmu comes through at buzzer, Bulls edge Hawks
Ayo Dosumnu rebounded a missed shot and scored at the buzzer to give the visiting Chicago Bulls a 110-108 win
SI:AM | Messi’s GOAT Moment
Lionel Messi is finally a World Cup champion. Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I’m glad the World Cup final was early yesterday so I’ve had plenty of time to recover. 🇦🇷 “En Argentina nací, tierra de Diego y Lionel”. 😬 Surprise, surprise: Things...
