Aerospace company with Redmond office selling for nearly $5B
NASA relies on many different companies to help build its space exploration missions, but one company with ties to Western Washington often plays a key role. Aerospace firm Aerojet Rocketdyne has a research and development office in Redmond. People working there have often played a key role in some of NASA’s biggest missions. Over the weekend, it was announced that the company is being sold to another firm named L3Harris for nearly $5 billion.
Mukilteo waterfront parking on hold until early 2023
It’s apparently going to be a while before we see more parking spaces at Mukilteo’s waterfront. The Port of Everett paid $3.5 million for the former ferry holding lanes, where drivers queue up before boarding the ferry. One hundred new parking spaces were supposed to be opened by Labor Day, but are now being held up in the permit application process.
Hundreds of flights canceled out of Sea-Tac due to snow
Holiday travel is being impacted in a big way as hundreds of flights out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport have been delayed or canceled due to snow in Seattle and the Puget Sound region. On Monday, there were 480 delays and 33 cancellations, and so far on Tuesday, there have been...
Stuck at Sea-Tac? Use their newly-installed Little Free Libraries
The Seattle–Tacoma International Airport (SEA) is now home to two Little Free Libraries, becoming one of the first airports in the country to install the miniature collection of books. Little Free Libraries (LFL) is a nonprofit organization, based in St. Paul, Minnesota, with a mission to build communities through...
Tacoma city leaders will make over $300k annually come 2023
Tacoma City Manager Elizabeth Pauli will make more than $309,000 in 2023, according to a report by the Tacoma News Tribune. This will be Pauli’s second raise in less than a year at an increase of 7.5%. Pauli is the first woman to serve as city manager in Tacoma. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average raise in America is 5.1%.
Lowest gas prices in months an early Christmas gift for WA drivers
Record-high gas prices have been one of the themes of 2022. But as Washington drivers get ready to head home for the holidays, they are getting an early Christmas present — the lowest gas prices the region has seen in months. “For now, the average price is down about...
Around the Sound: Chabad of Kirkland’s grand menorah lighting
We’re just days away from the start of Hanukkah. Families, schools, and businesses are coming together to celebrate the holiday that’s sacred to the Jewish community. The first night of Hanukkah is this Sunday at sundown, and the Chabad of Kirkland has plans to honor the tradition at the Kirkland Watererfront Marina Pavilion.
Homelessness increasing nationally, King County among the worst
If you feel like you’re seeing more and more people without a home, it might be true. According to a new report from the federal government, more people appear to be experiencing homelessness in King County. The data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) shows...
Starbucks workers continue to push for change with a three-day strike
Starbucks union workers are launching a three-day strike across the country and in the Puget Sound region. Union employees at three stores in Seattle, one in Everett, and another in Tumwater joined their counterparts at about 100 locations nationwide to demand better working conditions. Workers in Seattle claim Starbucks retaliated...
Buehner: When to expect more daylight after the winter solstice
It may seem like winter has already arrived with our recent snow, but on the calendar, winter officially starts with the winter solstice. This year, the solstice is Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 1:48 p.m. PST. December 21 is also the shortest day of the year. In Seattle, the day will...
Drone show to join Space Needle New Year’s celebration
Hundreds of drones will be part of the New Year’s celebration at the Space Needle for the first time this year. The Needle has announced the midnight show will add drone light formations to one of the most iconic New Year’s shows in the country. The drones will be integrated with the fireworks and light displays being launched from the Needle.
Man shot outside his Parkland apartment, 80 rounds fired
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was shot outside his apartment in Parkland early Tuesday morning. At 4 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 10400 block of Steele Street after a woman called 911 to report that her boyfriend had been shot.
Cold moves into the Puget Sound; Dangerous conditions remain
The snow is beginning to leave the Puget Sound region and the cold is moving in. “We are going to experience something rather rare. It’s called ‘flash freezing’ and it’s going to make a mess of the roads,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner said. Tuesday...
‘It was really terrifying’: Neighbors rocked by explosion near Sam Smith Park in Seattle
People living in the Central District near Sam Smith Park are on edge following an explosion early Sunday morning. “It shook the house. It was almost like a real bomb, like something you would hear from a military base or something,” Tanner Lear, who lives in the area, said.
Weapon seized from stolen vehicle after foot chase in Seattle
Seattle Police Department officers seized a stolen weapon while apprehending a suspect in a stolen car Saturday night. The driver had originally fled from police, but officers were unable to pursue the vehicle. They later found the car with the two occupants inside. The suspects ran away, but they were...
Seattle food truck, café regulations remain post pandemic
Your favorite food truck and outdoor sidewalk café are officially sticking around. The Seattle City Council has passed a proposal allowing for food trucks to operate on public streets permanently and restaurants to continue to operate in outdoor seating areas, as they have during the pandemic. In 2011, the...
Seattle-based company wins rights to salvage shipwreck with reported $10 million in gold on board
You may not have heard about the shipwreck of the old SS Pacific, a steamship that sank off the Washington State coast 147 years ago. Two hundred and seventy-three people went down with the ship when it collided with another ship after it left B.C. near Cape Flattery while sailing to San Francisco.
Snohomish County says meth contamination won’t delay Edmonds housing facility
An Edmonds hotel purchased by Snohomish County for a future housing facility for those experiencing homelessness is being cleaned due to meth contamination. This process has the Americas Best Value Inn on Highway 99 temporarily shut down, as the entire interior needs to undergo a cleanup. The county took ownership...
Lake Stevens halts Facebook comments due to ‘fake city profiles’
Lake Stevens residents may find they are no longer able to make comments on the city’s Facebook page. The Everett Herald reports the city shut down commenting on what appears to be most of its posts, saying there has been a rise in spam from fake accounts in the comments sections, which has been disrupting the city’s ability to disseminate important information.
Safety agency: Washington small plane crashed on test flight
A federal safety agency said Saturday that four people who died when a small plane crashed north of Seattle last month were conducting test flights to gather baseline information before the Cessna 208B was modified with a new aerodynamic drag reduction system. The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary...
