Seattle, WA

MyNorthwest

Aerospace company with Redmond office selling for nearly $5B

NASA relies on many different companies to help build its space exploration missions, but one company with ties to Western Washington often plays a key role. Aerospace firm Aerojet Rocketdyne has a research and development office in Redmond. People working there have often played a key role in some of NASA’s biggest missions. Over the weekend, it was announced that the company is being sold to another firm named L3Harris for nearly $5 billion.
REDMOND, WA
MyNorthwest

Mukilteo waterfront parking on hold until early 2023

It’s apparently going to be a while before we see more parking spaces at Mukilteo’s waterfront. The Port of Everett paid $3.5 million for the former ferry holding lanes, where drivers queue up before boarding the ferry. One hundred new parking spaces were supposed to be opened by Labor Day, but are now being held up in the permit application process.
MUKILTEO, WA
MyNorthwest

Hundreds of flights canceled out of Sea-Tac due to snow

Holiday travel is being impacted in a big way as hundreds of flights out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport have been delayed or canceled due to snow in Seattle and the Puget Sound region. On Monday, there were 480 delays and 33 cancellations, and so far on Tuesday, there have been...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Tacoma city leaders will make over $300k annually come 2023

Tacoma City Manager Elizabeth Pauli will make more than $309,000 in 2023, according to a report by the Tacoma News Tribune. This will be Pauli’s second raise in less than a year at an increase of 7.5%. Pauli is the first woman to serve as city manager in Tacoma. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average raise in America is 5.1%.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Around the Sound: Chabad of Kirkland’s grand menorah lighting

We’re just days away from the start of Hanukkah. Families, schools, and businesses are coming together to celebrate the holiday that’s sacred to the Jewish community. The first night of Hanukkah is this Sunday at sundown, and the Chabad of Kirkland has plans to honor the tradition at the Kirkland Watererfront Marina Pavilion.
KIRKLAND, WA
MyNorthwest

Drone show to join Space Needle New Year’s celebration

Hundreds of drones will be part of the New Year’s celebration at the Space Needle for the first time this year. The Needle has announced the midnight show will add drone light formations to one of the most iconic New Year’s shows in the country. The drones will be integrated with the fireworks and light displays being launched from the Needle.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Seattle food truck, café regulations remain post pandemic

Your favorite food truck and outdoor sidewalk café are officially sticking around. The Seattle City Council has passed a proposal allowing for food trucks to operate on public streets permanently and restaurants to continue to operate in outdoor seating areas, as they have during the pandemic. In 2011, the...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Lake Stevens halts Facebook comments due to ‘fake city profiles’

Lake Stevens residents may find they are no longer able to make comments on the city’s Facebook page. The Everett Herald reports the city shut down commenting on what appears to be most of its posts, saying there has been a rise in spam from fake accounts in the comments sections, which has been disrupting the city’s ability to disseminate important information.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
MyNorthwest

Safety agency: Washington small plane crashed on test flight

A federal safety agency said Saturday that four people who died when a small plane crashed north of Seattle last month were conducting test flights to gather baseline information before the Cessna 208B was modified with a new aerodynamic drag reduction system. The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary...
SNOHOMISH, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

