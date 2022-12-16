Read full article on original website
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Passes 2 Billion Spotify Plays
Queen's 1975 classic “Bohemian Rhapsody” has surpassed two-billion streams on Spotify. According to Loudwire, “Spotify, which was founded by the Swedish entrepreneurs Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon in 2006, initially launched in the U.S. in 2011. That means it took over a decade for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' to reach the two-billion mark on the streaming service.”
Keith Urban Shares What Gives Him The Christmas Spirit
Keith Urban and his family still love going to the beach for Christmas. It’s a tradition that stems from his childhood that he now shares with his children. His tour just wrapped in Melbourne last week and he and his family will stay in Australia for the season. We asked Keith to tell us what puts him in the Christmas spirit, he told us this: “The lights going up, uh, the lights, the music, all of that, the house sort of transforming into Christmas. I love it. It’s sad when it all has to go away.” :10 (OC: when it all has to go away)
‘Suite: Judy Blue Eyes’ Tops CSNY ‘Best Songs List’
The editors of Classic Rock magazine have listed “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” as the best song in the extended Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young catalogue. Coming in second was Neil Young's “Ohio” — the group's immediate and very public answer to the carnage at Kent State on May 4th, 1970, with the Top Three being rounded out by the “Woodstock Nation” call to arms — the Stephen Stills–David Crosby–Paul Kantner co-write, “Wooden Ships.”
Sammy Hagar Would Be Willing To Sing Early Van Halen Songs At Reunion
Sammy Hagar said that if David Lee Roth didn't want to join in for a Van Halen reunion at a prospective Eddie Van Halen tribute show — he'd sing his songs. Rockcelebrities.net transcribed some of Hagar's interview with GrowthTV, in which he was asked about a possible Van Halen reunion: “I would be involved, and I would insist that Dave come along somehow. He’s not so friendly. He doesn’t play well with others and never has and never will, but if he didn’t want to do it, then, of course, I can always sing those songs. Those songs are easy. I sing those songs, lying on my back, smoking a cigarette, even though I don’t smoke.”
Hilary Swank, Simu Liu, Jojo Siwa + More!
HILARY SWANK SHOWS OFF BABY BUMP WHILE DECORATING CHRISTMAS TREE: Hilary Swank is excited to welcome twins to the world! The Alaska Daily actress shared a photo of herself decorating a Christmas tree to Instagram Saturday (December 17th). She captioned the photo, “All I want for Christmas is yoooouuus, ohhhhhhh baby(s).” Swank shared that she was expecting twins with her husband Philip Schneider on Good Morning America in October. “This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is, I'm gonna be a mom!” she said.
Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Covers Blood, Sweat & Tears For Hanukkah
For the third year Dave Grohl celebrated Hanukkah by teaming up with friend and producer Greg Kurstin to cover songs made famous by Jewish artists. As posted on Foo Fighters Twitter account, this time they took on a classic from Blood, Sweat & Tears and recorded “Spinning Wheel,” with director/comedian Judd Apatow singing lead.
Kate Winslet, James Cameron, ‘Barbie’ + More!
KATE WINSLET RESPONDS TO THEORIES ABOUT JACK’S POSSIBLE SURVIVAL IN ‘TITANIC:’ According to Deadline, Kate Winslet is weighing in on whether or not Leonardo DiCaprio‘s character Jack could have survived in Titanic if he had climbed on top of the door with her character Rose. Director James Cameron told The Toronto Sun recently that he conducted a scientific study to see if it was possible. “We have done a scientific study to put this whole thing to rest and drive a stake through its heart once and for all. We have since done a thorough forensic analysis with a hypothermia expert who reproduced the raft from the movie, and we’re going to do a little special on it that comes out in February,” Cameron said. On Friday’s (December 16th) episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Winslet shared her opinion. “I have to be honest: I actually don’t believe that we would have survived if we had both gotten on that door. I think he would have fit, but it would have tipped and it would not have been a sustainable idea,” Winslet said. “So, you heard it here for the first time. Yes, he could have fit on that door. But it would not have stayed afloat. It wouldn’t.”
Austin Butler Honors His Late Mother In ‘SNL’ Opening Monologue
Austin Butler paid an emotional tribute to his late mother while hosting Saturday Night Live over the weekend. The Elvis star shared that he was very shy as a child, but that “being silly” with his mom “broke me out of my shell and the core of what started me in acting.”
