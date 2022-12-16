Read full article on original website
Warren Jeffs' nephew charged with kidnapping girl in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The nephew of an imprisoned polygamous leader is facing kidnapping charges after his sister told law enforcement that he was keeping her from her daughter. Prosecutors in Utah this week filed charges after not being able to locate the child or Heber Jeffs, who was helping his sister raise the girl. His uncle is Warren Jeffs, the president of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The polygamy-practicing church is an offshoot of the mainstream Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, widely known as the Mormon church. Jeffs has been serving a life sentence in federal prison in Texas since being found guilty of child sexual abuse in 2011.
Washington AG sues pharmacy chains over opioids
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office is suing Kroger, Albertsons and Rite Aid, arguing that their pharmacy chains failed to act as the “final barrier” against the over-prescription of opioids. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in King County Superior Court, is the latest effort by Ferguson and other attorneys general throughout the U.S. to hold businesses responsible for their roles in allowing prescription opioids to proliferate. The lawsuit says over 12,000 Washingtonians died of an opioid overdose between 2006 and 2021. The lawsuit argues the three pharmacies prioritized speed and maximizing profit over gatekeeping against drug abuse. The Associated Press has reached out to all three companies seeking comment.
Suit challenges review underlying Alaska oil lease sale
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Environmental groups are suing the Biden administration over next week’s planned lease sale in Alaska’s Cook Inlet, saying the sale, mandated by Congress, is based on a faulty environmental review. The sale is set for Dec. 30. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in federal court. It asks that a judge strike down the environmental review underlying the lease sale and vacate or enjoin any leases issues as part of the sale, among other things. The lawsuit names as defendants the U.S. Interior Department, Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and agency officials. An Interior Department spokesperson had no comment.
Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater supply
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Large-scale farming is now restricted in part of western Arizona in a bid to protect dwindling groundwater supplies. The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week designated the Hualapai Valley near Kingman as an irrigation non-expansion area. That means anyone who hasn't farmed more than 2 acres of land there during the past five years can't. It's the first such designation in Arizona in four decades — highlighting a struggle across the U.S. West for reliable water supplies and growing tensions between agriculture, municipal and residential use. Elected officials supported the designation. Farmers did not.
Feds launching review of mine at site of endangered flower
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Days after U.S. wildlife officials declared a Nevada wildflower endangered at the site of a proposed lithium mine, federal land managers are initiating a review of the project plans the developer says will allow the mine and flower to co-exist. The Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management published a notice of intent Tuesday to move forward with the environmental review. It comes on the heels of the Fish and Wildlife Service's determination last week Tiehm’s buckwheat is on the brink of extinction. The Australian mining company says it hopes to begin mining lithium to make batteries in electric cars by 2026. Environmentalists say they are gearing up for another fight in court.
GOP's Joe Kent concedes Washington state Congressional race
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The Columbian reports Joe Kent said Wednesday that he called Marie Gluesenkamp Perez to concede and offer his congratulations on her victory. The acknowledgement came after counties in the southwestern Washington district concluded individual machine recounts, per Kent’s request. The recount results showed that Democrat Gluesenkamp Perez won the race with 50.14%, leading Kent’s 49.31%. In the recount, she gained nine votes while he gained five. The district had been represented by Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, who failed to advance in the primary election.
Gov. Noem: Investment review finds limited funds in China
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says a recent review of the state’s investment portfolio found the state did not hold any direct investments in China. But South Dakota has stakes in several emerging market funds that invest in the Asian economic power. The Republican governor is seen as a potential contender for the 2024 White House. She's taken aim at China with recent orders. Earlier this month, she gave the state’s Investment Council a week to review its $19 billion portfolio for ties to China. Noem says the state had previously divested from three Chinese companies, but has 1.3% of its portfolio invested in an emerging markets exchange-traded fund. That fund has one-third of its holdings in China.
California quake occurred in very seismically active region
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The big earthquake that rocked the far north coast of California this week originated in an area under the Pacific Ocean where multiple tectonic plates collide, creating the state's most seismically active region. The Mendocino Triple Junction is the meeting place of the Gorda, Pacific and North American plates, which are massive moving slabs of Earth’s crust. The Gorda Plate is diving under the North American plate in a process called subduction. Tuesday’s magnitude 6.4 earthquake occurred southwest of the Humboldt County community of Ferndale. The U.S. Geological Survey says analysis indicates it likely occurred within the Gorda Plate.
