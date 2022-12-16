Read full article on original website
Investopedia
Consumer Thirst for Electric Vehicles Remains Unquenched
Electric vehicles' share of U.S. and global auto markets has doubled this year. Global investment in EV charging stations has tripled since 2020. Semiconductors, metals used in EV production likely to face ongoing shortages. In September 2021, McKinsey & Co. issued a report proclaiming the arrival of the "unstoppable electric...
Investopedia
EU to Cap Natural Gas Prices in Blow to Russia, Energy Traders
EU countries agreed on a cap for natural gas prices Monday as part of the European effort to end dependence on Russian energy and alleviate the high energy prices. EU countries have agreed to cap natural gas prices in the event of a spike from Feb 15, 2023. Prices of...
