Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
NFL Coach Adam Zimmer’s Cause of Death Revealed Almost 2 Months After He Was Found Dead
Nearly two months after Adam Zimmer was found dead, new details of the NFL coach’s passing have been revealed. According to the Associated Press, Minnesota's Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office cited the 38-year-old’s cause of death as chronic alcohol use. Adam, the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, died on October 31. The […]
NFL
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy wants QB Dak Prescott to 'keep firing' despite costly interceptions in OT loss
The Dallas Cowboys could have clinched their spot in the postseason with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but a comeback by the Jaguars turned what had looked like an easy win into an eventual overtime loss. Even though Dallas was still able to punch its ticket to...
'There's a huge hole in Pittsburgh.' Franco Harris touched Steelers fans now in mourning
Franco Harris is best known for the Immaculate Reception and other big plays, but many Steeler fans will remember him for his generosity off the field.
NFL
2023 Pro Bowl Games snubs: Justin Fields, Tua Tagovailoa among players left out
The 2023 Pro Bowl Games rosters have been announced and, for the most part, they represent the best of the NFL's best. But most know that the Pro Bowl will never be a perfect representation of the league's finest for any given season. The voting process can favor popular players and superstars and/or unfairly penalize talented players who aren't quite household names.
NFL
Rams officially eliminated from playoff contention; tie '99 Broncos for earliest elimination for defending Super Bowl champion
Any realistic chances at a repeat long ago dissipated for the Los Angeles Rams, but the math has finally caught up to the reality for last season's Super Bowl champions. The Rams were officially eliminated from postseason contention Monday night with their 24-12 loss to the host Green Bay Packers. With three weeks remaining in the season, the Rams tied the 1999 Denver Broncos for the earliest elimination of any defending Super Bowl champion in history, according to NFL Research.
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Wide receivers
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 'Things are looking up' on potential playoff run
Green Bay's 24-12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams Monday night at Lambeau Field kept the Packers' playoff hopes alive. Sitting at 6-8, in 10th place in the NFC, with three games remaining, Aaron Rodgers believes the Pack can run the table and potentially reach the postseason. "I do. Now...
NFL
Cardinals rule out QB Colt McCoy (concussion) for Week 16; Trace McSorley to start vs. Buccaneers
Trace McSorley will make his first career NFL start on Christmas night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Wednesday that quarterback Colt McCoy is officially ruled out for Sunday's game and remains in concussion protocol. David Blough is line to back up McSorley. McCoy, who...
NFL
The First Read, Week 16: Who's clinched a playoff berth? Helped/hurt their chances?
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- Brock Purdy's ability to lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl. -- The return of a familiar name to the MVP race. But first,...
NFL
Terry Bradshaw remembers longtime teammate, Steelers great Franco Harris: 'Such a humble giant'
The man who threw the pass that became the Immaculate Reception lost his unintended receiver Wednesday. The passing of Franco Harris stunned the football world in Pittsburgh and well beyond. His longtime teammate, Terry Bradshaw, was among the many left to process the news. "He was seriously just a good...
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Bears leapfrog Seahawks for No. 2 pick; Lions move up to No. 4
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NFL
Cowboys clinch second straight playoff trip thanks to Giants win
Not since 2006-2007 have the Dallas Cowboys made the postseason dance in back-to-back seasons. Despite a 40-34 overtime loss to the the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dallas clinched a playoff berth thanks to the Seattle Seahawks' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday and the Washington Commanders' defeat against the New York Giants on Sunday night.
NFL
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa tops 2023 Pro Bowl Games voting by fans
Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa received 306,861 votes to lead all players in balloting for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon. Pro Bowl Games Vote presented by Castrol ended on Thursday, Dec. 15. Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill (293,679) ranked second overall, while Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes (271,541...
NFL
NFL QB Index, Week 16: Trevor Lawrence skyrockets into top 10; Tom Brady tumbles
NOTE: Up/down arrows illustrate movement from the Week 15 QB Index. Rankings reflect each quarterback's standing heading into Week 16. 2022 stats: 14 games | 67.4 pct | 4,496 pass yds | 8.1 ypa | 35 pass TD | 11 INT | 313 rush yds | 3 rush TD | 5 fumbles.
NFL
Move the Sticks: Breaking down big Week 15 games & wild finishes
Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 15 of the NFL season. The trio starts by breaking down the big three games from the weekend. After, the group hit on two games, the wild finish in the Patriots and Raiders game and the close game between the Titans and Chargers. Next, the guys touch on two more games, the Bengals at Buccaneers and the Lions at Jets. To wrap up the show, the trio discuss the Giants at Commanders game.
NFL
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has right shoulder sprain, status in doubt for Saturday vs. Cowboys
Philadelphia can clinch the NFC East with a win over the rival Cowboys on Saturday, but may have to manage without its star quarterback. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained right shoulder in Sunday's win over the Bears and it's putting his status in doubt for Saturday's showdown versus Dallas, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Monday, per sources.
NFL
Offensive Player Rankings, Week 16: Dak Prescott among four superstars playing below expectation
Now is the time of year when the NFL's biggest superstars take matters into their own hands to help their respective teams qualify for the postseason. We've seen such players rise when the stakes are highest -- guys like quarterback Joe Burrow, who's led the Bengals to six straight wins, and wide receiver Justin Jefferson, whose prolific production just helped the Vikings complete the largest comeback win in NFL history.
NFL
Eagles activate TE Dallas Goedert (shoulder) off injured reserve
The Philadelphia Eagles are likely to be without MVP candidate Jalen Hurts this week against Dallas but will get back another key member of the offense. The team announced that tight end Dallas Goedert has been activated from injured reserve. Making the move on Tuesday indicates the club expects the...
NFL
Colts bench Matt Ryan, name Nick Foles starting QB for Monday's game vs. Chargers
A disappointing, tumultuous, borderline-chaotic season has produced another change under center for the Colts. Nick Foles will start for Indianapolis in Monday night's meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers, interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced Wednesday. Foles becomes the second quarterback to replace Matt Ryan in the starting lineup this...
