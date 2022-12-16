Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
LIVE BLOG: Winter Storm Warning issued for SE Michigan starting Thursday evening
(WXYZ) — A powerful winter storm is expected to slam metro Detroit for the holidays and likely disrupt travel plans with high winds, dangerous wind chills and heavy snow. A Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning for Thursday evening until Saturday morning. As updates...
Tv20detroit.com
DTE, metro Detroit families prepare for major holiday storm
(WXYZ) — People across Metro Detroit are preparing for the major storm later this week. DeLores Boudreaux says she was excited to head to a holiday party on Friday but as winter weather approaches she may change her plans. "This is a new car to me so I don’t...
Tv20detroit.com
Holiday travel begins as potential winter storm heads toward Detroit
ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) (WXYZ) — With less than a week until Christmas, travel through Detroit metro airport is picking up, ready for the busiest holiday season since the COVID-19 pandemic. AAA predicts nationally, it will be the third busiest holiday travel season in the last 22 years, with more...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit snow removal team in need of volunteers ahead of winter storm
DETROIT (WXYZ) — With every snowstorm comes a heavy workload for homeowners. Some are able to handle that extra stress, but many cannot. “It's hard to get somebody to do something for you," 77-year-old Detroit resident Marilyn Greenwood said. "You don't have people like you used to.”. Greenwood has...
Tv20detroit.com
How city of Detroit plans to tackle ice, snow-covered roads this week
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Plans are being revealed by the city of Detroit to address a winter storm approaching our area. At a press conference Wednesday, the director of the city’s Department of Public Works Ron Brundidge laid out the strategy that’s been developed. Yet, some Detroiters are already expressing worry.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Winter Storm Warning starts 7 PM Thursday
A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN BEGINS THURSDAY EVENING AND RUNS UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING AT 4 AM. The main threat is wind to 50 mph and snow of 3"-6". Heavier amounts will be north and west of Detroit. Tonight: Cloudy with a low of 28. Wind: E 5 mph.
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan family reunited with dog that disappeared 6 months ago
A Michigan family reunited with their dog six months after it went missing. The pup went missing in Ingham County and was finally recovered 60 miles away in Livonia. It’s an incredible story that the Campos family is calling a Christmas miracle. Last summer, Pablo and Andrea Campos dropped...
Tv20detroit.com
Small plane makes emergency landing at Stellantis in Auburn Hills
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Auburn Hills Police Department say a small plane experiencing a mechanical issue made an emergency landing Wednesday on-site of the Stellantis North American Headquarters in Auburn Hills. "A 63 year old male pilot from Detroit made an emergency landing and crashed on Stellantis...
Tv20detroit.com
Airlines begin issuing travel waivers, advisories ahead of winter storm this weekend
(WXYZ) — Several airlines have started issuing travel alerts and advisories ahead of an expected snowstorm that's expected to hit Detroit and the Midwest. The storm is expected to bring several inches of snow on Friday to the area, and strong wind gusts up to 50 mph which would bring blizzard conditions. Those blizzard conditions would be because of the wind and blowing snow, not because of the amount of snow.
Tv20detroit.com
Carhartt plans expansion in Dearborn with help from state grant
(WXYZ) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that Carhartt, a Detroit-founded legacy workwear and outdoor apparel company, has plans to expand in Dearborn. Whitmer said in a release that the expansion is thanks to support from the Michigan Strategic Fund via a $937,500 Michigan Business Development Program grant.
Tv20detroit.com
Madison Heights police searching for suspect in fatal shooting
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Madison Heights police are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Detroit man early Tuesday morning. The incident happened around midnight at the 168 Crab restaurant on John R. Police arrived on the scene to learn the victim, a 36-year-old man...
Tv20detroit.com
Holiday storm poised to bring damaging winds, dangerous wind chills and snow to metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — A powerful winter storm is upon us. With every check of the computer models, the incoming holiday storm looks stronger after every run. At this point in the forecast, we can see that the storm is coming and have an idea of what it will do while it's here. Unfortunately, the fine details and impacts will be clearer by the middle of the week.
Tv20detroit.com
Police investigate deadly shooting of teen in Detroit
(WXYZ) — Detroit police are searching for the suspect in the deadly shooting of a teenager on the city's west side Monday night. Investigators say Shot Spotter technology detected the shooting around 5:40 p.m. in the area of 7 Mile and Ferguson. "When you got a juvenile killed before...
Tv20detroit.com
Experts share safety tips to protect your home, wallet during winter weather
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Time is of the essence to get your home or apartment prepared for winter weather. That means a lot of checks to be done and even supplies to gather. In the race against snow, homeowner Andre Johnson knows being ready is a top priority. “Look...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit man charged for impersonating a police officer, non-fatal shooting
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit man in connection with the non-fatal shooting of a 50-year-old man in Detroit. Jeremiah Devion-James Moore, 38, of Detroit, has been charged with the following:. One count of assault with intent to murder. One count of assault...
Tv20detroit.com
Woman wanted for shooting man outside Detroit police station
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are looking for a woman accused of following her partner to the department’s 9th Precinct then shooting and attacking him in the parking lot on Monday. Investigators believe the man was there to report the woman for domestic violence. They said on his...
Tv20detroit.com
Road crews preparing for anticipated storm's challenge of rain, snow mix
(WXYZ) — A big storm is expected to hit metro Detroit at the end of the week, starting with wet weather Thursday. Road crews are preparing for a challenge as the rain is expected to turn to snow. Tony Bonner, who's been a truck driver for more than 20...
Tv20detroit.com
MSP investigating double homicide in Inkster
INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Inkster police and the Michigan State Police were dispatched Wednesday for a reported double homicide in Inkster that claimed the lives of two people. The incident, police say, happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at a home near the intersection of Williams and Carlysle in...
Tv20detroit.com
Brown scores 25, No. 19 Michigan rolls past No. 6 UNC 76-68
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Fifth-year senior Leigha Brown had 25 points and eight rebounds, and 19th-ranked Michigan knocked off No. 6 North Carolina 76-68 on Tuesday night at the inaugural Jumpman Invitational. The 6-foot-1 Brown was 9 of 15 from the field and made three 3-pointers in her 113th...
Tv20detroit.com
Rochester police searching for possible officer impersonator after woman pulled over
(WXYZ) — Rochester police say they are searching for a possible officer impersonator after an incident on December 19. In a Facebook post, police say a woman was pulled over around 8:15 p.m. by a vehicle flashing red and blue lights near the area of Tienken and Washington. Police say she described the vehicle as a dark sedan with no visible police markings.
