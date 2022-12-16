ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

QAnon follower who chased officer on Jan. 6 gets 5 years

By Lindsay Whitehurst
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zqwbp_0jlD1Zof00

An Iowa construction worker and QAnon follower was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, when he led a crowd chasing a police officer who diverted rioters away from lawmakers.

Wearing a T-shirt celebrating the conspiracy theory with his arms spread, Douglas Jensen became part of one of the most memorable images from the riot.

As he handed down the sentence, Judge Timothy Kelly said he wasn't sure Jensen understood the seriousness of a violent attack in which he played a “big role.”

“It snapped our previously unbroken tradition of peaceful transfer of power. We can't get that back,” Kelly said. “I wish I could say I had evidence you understood this cannot be repeated."

Jensen was convicted at trial of seven counts, including felony charges that he obstructed Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote and that he assaulted or interfered with police officers during the siege. His sentence also includes three years of supervised release and a $2,000 fine.

He gave a brief statement to the judge, saying that he wanted to return to “being a family man and my normal life before I got involved with politics.”

Jensen scaled a retaining wall and entered through a broken window so he could be one of the first people to storm the Capitol that day, Kelly said. He led a group that chased Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman up a staircase. He would later re-entered the building and scuffle with police.

“Doug Jensen wanted to be the poster boy of the insurrection,” prosecutor Emily Allen said.

Jensen wore a T-shirt with a large “Q” on it because he wanted the conspiracy theory to get credit for what happened that day, his defense attorney Christopher Davis said.

Davis said Jensen's own “childhood of horrors” influenced his later faith in the baseless belief that former President Donald Trump was secretly fighting against enemies in the “deep state” and a child sex trafficking ring run by satanic pedophiles and cannibals.

It also includes the apocalyptic prophesy that “The Storm” was coming and would usher in mass arrests and executions of Trump’s foes, including then-Vice President Mike Pence , who Trump would deride that day as lacking courage.

Davis has argued Jensen was dressed as a “walking advertisement for QAnon" and not intending to attack the Capitol. He did not physically hurt people or damage anything inside the Capitol, Davis said, and many friends and family members wrote letters to the judge on his behalf.

Goodman's quick thinking that day — to divert the rioters away from the Senate and then find backup — avoided “tremendous bloodshed,” Capitol Police Inspector Thomas Lloyd said Friday.

Pence was presiding over the Senate on Jan. 6 as a joint session of Congress was convened to certify President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. Before the riot, Trump and his allies spread the falsehood that Pence somehow could have overturned the election results.

Approximately 900 people have been charged with federal crimes for their conduct on Jan. 6. More than 400 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanor offenses. Sentences for the rioters have ranged from probation for low-level misdemeanor offenses to 10 years in prison for a man who used a metal flagpole to assault an officer.

Comments / 3

Kelly Sandoval
3d ago

For his sake, I hope defending chump was worth it all, because chump doesn't care about what happened or happens to any followers.

Reply
2
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Gender-fluid US nuclear official charged with felony for stealing woman’s $2.3K suitcase

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WTVO) — The Biden administration’s “gender-fluid” senior US nuclear official has been placed on leave after being charged with a felony for stealing a woman’s suitcase at an airport. According to The Hill, Sam Brinton, 35, the Biden administration’s deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposal for the U.S. Department of […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Vice

49 People Sentenced to Death for Killing Man Wrongly Blamed for Forest Fires

Forty-nine people have been sentenced to death by an Algerian court for lynching a man wrongfully accused of starting deadly forest fires. Last year in August, Djamel Ben Ismail was attacked after he arrived at the scene of a forest fire near the capital Algiers in the northern Kabyle region. The 38-year-old artist had tweeted before arriving that he was travelling to the area to “give a hand to our friends” tackling the blaze.
abovethelaw.com

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

Chris Christie’s niece Shannon Epstein hurled racial slurs during meltdown

Chris Christie’s niece Shannon Epstein’s plane meltdown started with her hurling racial slurs at fellow passengers on the Thanksgiving day Spirit Airlines flight, according to documents obtained by The Post. Epstein, 25, was later slapped with multiple charges related to her violent arrest just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 24 in the New Orleans airport. She allegedly injured six police officers — biting and spitting on them — and yelled, “Do you know who I am?” A Spirit Airlines supervisor told a responding officer Epstein was “asking Hispanic families if they were smuggling cocaine,” the arrest documents detailed, forcing the plane to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Dee F. Cee

Seven Men Executed for Rape in 1951

image of the Martinsville 7Photo bybing.com/search?q=image. Francis DeSales Grayson, Frank Hairston Jr., Howard Hairston, James Luther Hairston, Joe Henry Hampton, Booker T. Miller, and John Clabon Taylor were seven young men executed in Virginia in 1951 for the rape of a white woman. These men were also known as the Martinsville 7 They ranged in ages from 18 to 37. Their accuser was a 32 year old white woman named Ruby Stroud Floyd.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
CBS DFW

20-year Army veteran arrested for going AWOL, sits in North Texas jail awaiting trial

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It's a story of a violent police raid on a North Texas home to arrest an Army soldier for going AWOL.But the soldier at the center of it is a decorated war veteran who says her arrest is the result of retaliation and race.An armed team of U.S. Marshals and Grand Prairie police officers stormed a home with guns drawn and pointed – children scream in panic while authorities searched for a woman you might think committed a violent felony. But that woman, Sergeant First Class Shantaya Williams, has a clean record according to her attorney. In...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
TheDailyBeast

Police Captain Accused of ‘Humiliating’ Black Cops With Racist Rant Gets Suspended

The New York police captain at the center of a lawsuit against the city of Buffalo and its police department has been suspended without pay after being accused of going on a racist diatribe during a cop training session earlier this year and retaliating against officers who complained.According to the nonprofit news outlet Investigative Post, an interim director will take over Capt. Amber Beyer’s duties as the head of the Buffalo Police Department’s Behavioral Health Team. The division manages mental health incidents “with professionalism, compassion, and concern for the safety of all involved,” according to the department’s website.Three Black officers...
BUFFALO, NY
Law & Crime

‘He Has Removed His Pants to Show the Court His Backside’: Michigan Man Moons Judge During Bond Hearing

A Michigan man who allegedly made anti-semitic and racist threats to parents and children at a preschool and synagogue last week made a shocking reveal during a Tuesday hearing in Wayne County Circuit Court when he pulled his pants down and mooned the presiding judge in a separate case. Following the cheeky display, Judge Regina Thomas approved prosecutors’ request to have the $1 million bond for Hassan Chokr revoked.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Independent

The Independent

987K+
Followers
317K+
Post
502M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy