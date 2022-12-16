ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Lakers season lost after AD is likely to miss multiple weeks w/ foot injury? | What's Wright?

Lakers center Anthony Davis has been sidelined indefinitely with a foot injury after colliding with Nikola Jokic during Friday’s game against the Nuggets. Nick explains the injury is devastating for the Lakers and starts to raise the question on whether Anthony Davis’ body is built to play competitively. Nick looks to the Lakers playoff hopes without Davis and believes LeBron will have to pick up the slack or the Lakers will have to make a deal later in the season to stay competitive.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Haliburton scores 33 points, Pacers beat slumping Celtics

BOSTON (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored 33 points sand the Indiana Pacers opened a 30-point lead in the first half before holding off the slumping Boston Celtics 117-112 on Wednesday night. Former Celtics player Celtic Aaron Nesmith had 15 points, Chris Duarte added 14 and Myles Turner had 10 to help the Pacers win for the fourth time in five games. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 41 points after missing a game because of personal reasons, while point guard Marcus Smart sat out with a non-COVID illness. Jaylen Brown added 19 points and 10 rebounds for Boston, and Malcolm Brogdon had 18 points. Atop the NBA a week ago, the Celtics have dropped five of six.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Giannis, Luka & LeBron headline Nick's latest NBA Pyramid | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes help Nick reveal his latest edition of NBA pyramid, where Nick ranks the top 55 players in the NBA. Featured on this week's list is Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James & Anthony Davis. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry, Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, Luka Doncic and more.
FOX Sports

Dak Prescott throws OT pick-six in Cowboys 40-34 loss vs. Jaguars | UNDISPUTED

The Dallas Cowboys came up short against the Jacksonville Jaguars despite being road favorites. The Dallas defense allowed 27 points in the second half (blew a 17-point lead) and Dak Prescott threw two interceptions, including the game losing pick-six in overtime. Skip Bayless shares who is most to blame for America's Team's collapse.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Kings win 3rd straight game, beat rival Ducks 4-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Iafallo, Viktor Arvidsson and Kevin Fiala scored as the Los Angeles Kings beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Tuesday night for their third straight win. “Stringing a few together, that’s what good teams do. And to finally get a little consistency there is nice,” Kings defenseman Sean Durzi said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Why it is time for Jeanie Buss to sell Lakers | THE HERD

LeBron James in Year 20 is beating father time, averaging 27 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. He was asked about trade talks and plans, but responded saying quote: 'I have no idea. When I'm playing, I show up, prepare, go to work and get my guys ready to go win a basketball game. I play the game, I'm not in the front office, so we'll see. Go ask Rob [Pelinka] those questions.' What does this mean for the purple and gold's future? Colin Cowherd explains why he believes it is time for the Buss family to sell the team.
FOX Sports

Idaho State hosts McGlothan and Grand Canyon

Idaho State Bengals (3-9) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grand Canyon -15; over/under is 128. BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts the Idaho State Bengals after Gabe McGlothan scored 20 points in Grand Canyon's 83-73 overtime victory against the Pepperdine Waves. The Antelopes are 6-1 in home games....
POCATELLO, ID
FOX Sports

Jalen hurts: Eagles QB Hurts has 'chance' to play at Dallas

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Imagine this: Jalen Hurts back at quarterback for the Eagles only six days after his right shoulder was mashed into Bermuda sod on a blustery afternoon in Chicago. The scenario ostensibly has gone from long shot once it was revealed that Hurts had sprained his throwing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Mitchell scores 23, Cavs blast Jazz, improve to 15-2 at home

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against the Utah Jazz since they traded him to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20, leading the Cavaliers to a 122-99 win on Monday night. The Cavs have won four straight, improving the NBA's best...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX Sports

2023 NFL Playoff odds: Lines for teams to make the postseason

Ever since Pete Rozelle was commissioner of the NFL and pro football grew into the most popular sport in America, he took pride in the league's parity. Rozelle wanted the NFL to be competitive from top to bottom, making it difficult for teams to remain on top, partly because of the allotment of draft slots.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy