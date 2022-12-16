Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Chargers Star Player ArrestedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Average Los Angeles rent climbs to $3,874 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
The Best Holiday Things to Do in Los Angeles this WeekCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Spending The Day At Downtown DisneyNick DaviesAnaheim, CA
Los Angeles Angels Sign Star Free AgentOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
FOX Sports
Lakers season lost after AD is likely to miss multiple weeks w/ foot injury? | What's Wright?
Lakers center Anthony Davis has been sidelined indefinitely with a foot injury after colliding with Nikola Jokic during Friday’s game against the Nuggets. Nick explains the injury is devastating for the Lakers and starts to raise the question on whether Anthony Davis’ body is built to play competitively. Nick looks to the Lakers playoff hopes without Davis and believes LeBron will have to pick up the slack or the Lakers will have to make a deal later in the season to stay competitive.
Haliburton scores 33 points, Pacers beat slumping Celtics
BOSTON (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored 33 points sand the Indiana Pacers opened a 30-point lead in the first half before holding off the slumping Boston Celtics 117-112 on Wednesday night. Former Celtics player Celtic Aaron Nesmith had 15 points, Chris Duarte added 14 and Myles Turner had 10 to help the Pacers win for the fourth time in five games. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 41 points after missing a game because of personal reasons, while point guard Marcus Smart sat out with a non-COVID illness. Jaylen Brown added 19 points and 10 rebounds for Boston, and Malcolm Brogdon had 18 points. Atop the NBA a week ago, the Celtics have dropped five of six.
FOX Sports
Giannis, Luka & LeBron headline Nick's latest NBA Pyramid | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes help Nick reveal his latest edition of NBA pyramid, where Nick ranks the top 55 players in the NBA. Featured on this week's list is Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James & Anthony Davis. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry, Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, Luka Doncic and more.
FOX Sports
Dak Prescott throws OT pick-six in Cowboys 40-34 loss vs. Jaguars | UNDISPUTED
The Dallas Cowboys came up short against the Jacksonville Jaguars despite being road favorites. The Dallas defense allowed 27 points in the second half (blew a 17-point lead) and Dak Prescott threw two interceptions, including the game losing pick-six in overtime. Skip Bayless shares who is most to blame for America's Team's collapse.
Red Wings snap six game skid, take down Tampa Bay 7-4
Rookie forward Elmer Soderblom’s fourth goal of the season gave the Detroit Red Wings the lead for good as they downed the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-4 on Wednesday.
Mitchell has 36 points, leads Cavaliers past Bucks
The Cavaliers topped the Bucks 114-106 on Wednesday night.
FOX Sports
Poole and Warriors fall to Knicks 132-94, how much trouble are Warriors in? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
The Golden State Warriors lost to the New York Knicks 132-94, falling to 11th place in the Western conference. Nick Wright and Chris Broussard debate how much trouble the sub .500 team is at this point in the season.
FOX Sports
Kings win 3rd straight game, beat rival Ducks 4-1
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Iafallo, Viktor Arvidsson and Kevin Fiala scored as the Los Angeles Kings beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Tuesday night for their third straight win. “Stringing a few together, that’s what good teams do. And to finally get a little consistency there is nice,” Kings defenseman Sean Durzi said.
FOX Sports
Why it is time for Jeanie Buss to sell Lakers | THE HERD
LeBron James in Year 20 is beating father time, averaging 27 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. He was asked about trade talks and plans, but responded saying quote: 'I have no idea. When I'm playing, I show up, prepare, go to work and get my guys ready to go win a basketball game. I play the game, I'm not in the front office, so we'll see. Go ask Rob [Pelinka] those questions.' What does this mean for the purple and gold's future? Colin Cowherd explains why he believes it is time for the Buss family to sell the team.
FOX Sports
Idaho State hosts McGlothan and Grand Canyon
Idaho State Bengals (3-9) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grand Canyon -15; over/under is 128. BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts the Idaho State Bengals after Gabe McGlothan scored 20 points in Grand Canyon's 83-73 overtime victory against the Pepperdine Waves. The Antelopes are 6-1 in home games....
FOX Sports
Jalen hurts: Eagles QB Hurts has 'chance' to play at Dallas
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Imagine this: Jalen Hurts back at quarterback for the Eagles only six days after his right shoulder was mashed into Bermuda sod on a blustery afternoon in Chicago. The scenario ostensibly has gone from long shot once it was revealed that Hurts had sprained his throwing...
FOX Sports
Mitchell scores 23, Cavs blast Jazz, improve to 15-2 at home
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against the Utah Jazz since they traded him to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20, leading the Cavaliers to a 122-99 win on Monday night. The Cavs have won four straight, improving the NBA's best...
FOX Sports
Ryan Turell seeks to become NBA's first Orthodox Jew: 'Hopefully this opens the pathway'
Game complete, Ryan Turell gathered his stuff, changed into a clean pair of sweats and began saying goodbye to his teammates. "You’re not coming back with us?" a few asked as they saw him preparing to leave. Turell explained that he couldn't, that it was a Friday night and...
FOX Sports
Why Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars is the real story in OT win vs. Cowboys | THE HERD
In Jacksonville, Dak Prescott threw a pick-six in OT to hand the Jaguars a 40-34 win over America's Team. Colin Cowherd discusses what this says about Dallas, including why the bigger story are the Jags finding their franchise QB in Trevor Lawrence and a head coach that supports him.
FOX Sports
2023 NFL Playoff odds: Lines for teams to make the postseason
Ever since Pete Rozelle was commissioner of the NFL and pro football grew into the most popular sport in America, he took pride in the league's parity. Rozelle wanted the NFL to be competitive from top to bottom, making it difficult for teams to remain on top, partly because of the allotment of draft slots.
