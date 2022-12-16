ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Bengals-Patriots

The New England Patriots look to continue their recent dominance over the Cincinnati Bengals when the NFL teams meet Saturday. Bill Belichick & Co. have won three in a row and seven of the past eight games against the Bengals. New England, which leads the all-time series 17-9, will try to bounce back from Sunday's stunning loss to the Raiders.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Why Packers must go '100 percent' all-in on Aaron Rodgers | THE HERD

The Green Bay Packers knocked the Los Angeles Rams out of playoff contention (numerically) with a 24-12 win on Monday Night Football. Aaron Rodgers threw for 229 yards and a touchdown to help improve his team to 6-8. However, with a $50M annual salary, it puts Green Bay in a tricky position on whether to rebuild or make Rodgers happy. Colin Cowherd explains why the front office needs to continue building around their current QB.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Commanders-49ers

Brock Purdy was the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Taylor Heinicke wasn't even drafted in 2015. Yet the two will start at quarterback when Heinicke's Washington Commanders play at Purdy's San Francisco 49ers on Saturday in a contest with playoff implications. The Commanders (7-6-1) currently have...
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Jalen hurts: Eagles QB Hurts has 'chance' to play at Dallas

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Imagine this: Jalen Hurts back at quarterback for the Eagles only six days after his right shoulder was mashed into Bermuda sod on a blustery afternoon in Chicago. The scenario ostensibly has gone from long shot once it was revealed that Hurts had sprained his throwing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Dak Prescott throws OT pick-six in Cowboys 40-34 loss vs. Jaguars | UNDISPUTED

The Dallas Cowboys came up short against the Jacksonville Jaguars despite being road favorites. The Dallas defense allowed 27 points in the second half (blew a 17-point lead) and Dak Prescott threw two interceptions, including the game losing pick-six in overtime. Skip Bayless shares who is most to blame for America's Team's collapse.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Eagles lead the way with 8 players in inaugural Pro Bowl Games

The NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles had a league-best eight players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, selected for the first Pro Bowl Games. The league announced rosters for the NFC and AFC on Wednesday. Players from both conferences will compete in weeklong skills competitions culminated with a flag football game on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game in September.
DALLAS, PA
FOX Sports

NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Bills, Lions up; How far do Cowboys drop?

It truly is the most wonderful time of the year. Yes, yes; it's obviously the holiday season, and hopefully you're primed to spend the next week surrounded by friends, family and food. But as much as we might all be looking forward to that, don't let it distract from what figures to be another NFL playoff preview weekend. This past weekend was truly one of the most memorable in modern memory. Don't be surprised if the NFL manages to replicate the feat over Christmas weekend.
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes surpasses Jalen Hurts as favorite to win NFL MVP | UNDISPUTED

The MVP battle continues to go back and forth between Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. According to FOX Bet Sportsbook, Hurts was the favorite for the past several weeks before injuring his shoulder and now Patrick Mahomes has taken over. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict who will win NFL MVP.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 16: Why you should fade the Cowboys and fly with the Jets

There are only three weeks left until the end of the NFL's regular season, yet there is still a lot to be determined. Six teams have clinched a playoff spot, while five teams have already been eliminated. That means there are still 21 teams in the hunt, and all eight teams on this week's slate have either clinched or are alive and kicking for a spot.
COLORADO STATE
FOX Sports

49ers rise, Cowboys fall in Bucky Brooks' top 10 NFL teams

The top-four teams in last week's rankings — Eagles, Chiefs, Bills and Bengals — all took care of business in their last outings. But a new team has joined them in the top five. After Week 15, here's my take on the league's top 10 teams. 1. Philadelphia...
FOX Sports

Do Eagles NEED Jalen Hurts to defeat Cowboys on Christmas Eve? | SPEAK

Jalen Hurts has been the NFL MVP favorite going into Week 15, but he sprained his throwing shoulder after a Chicago Bears defender tackled him while running out of the pocket. He is currently questionable to start their Christmas Eve battle with NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys. However, there is a chance he could play, saying quote: 'Ultimately, I want to do what's best for the team.' Gardner Minshew would start if Hurts is a no-go. According to FOX Bet Sportsbook, the Cowboys are currently (-4) favorites in Week 16. LeSean McCoy discusses whether Philly needs Hurts to beat America's Team or not.
FOX Sports

Coastal Carolina-East Carolina best bet, odds and how to bet

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the East Carolina Pirates will face off in the Birmingham Bowl to wrap up their 2022 college football seasons. Coastal Carolina started the season 6-0 and then took an L to Old Dominion. Star quarterback, Grayson McCall got injured in that game and was banged up for a couple weeks. The Chanticleers finished the year 9-3 after losing to James Madison and Troy. McCall entered the transfer portal, so look for Jarrett Guest to be leading the offense for the Chanticleers in this one.
CONWAY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy