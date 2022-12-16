Read full article on original website
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Bengals-Patriots
The New England Patriots look to continue their recent dominance over the Cincinnati Bengals when the NFL teams meet Saturday. Bill Belichick & Co. have won three in a row and seven of the past eight games against the Bengals. New England, which leads the all-time series 17-9, will try to bounce back from Sunday's stunning loss to the Raiders.
FOX Sports
Why Packers must go '100 percent' all-in on Aaron Rodgers | THE HERD
The Green Bay Packers knocked the Los Angeles Rams out of playoff contention (numerically) with a 24-12 win on Monday Night Football. Aaron Rodgers threw for 229 yards and a touchdown to help improve his team to 6-8. However, with a $50M annual salary, it puts Green Bay in a tricky position on whether to rebuild or make Rodgers happy. Colin Cowherd explains why the front office needs to continue building around their current QB.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Commanders-49ers
Brock Purdy was the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Taylor Heinicke wasn't even drafted in 2015. Yet the two will start at quarterback when Heinicke's Washington Commanders play at Purdy's San Francisco 49ers on Saturday in a contest with playoff implications. The Commanders (7-6-1) currently have...
FOX Sports
Jalen hurts: Eagles QB Hurts has 'chance' to play at Dallas
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Imagine this: Jalen Hurts back at quarterback for the Eagles only six days after his right shoulder was mashed into Bermuda sod on a blustery afternoon in Chicago. The scenario ostensibly has gone from long shot once it was revealed that Hurts had sprained his throwing...
NFL Coach Adam Zimmer’s Cause of Death Revealed Almost 2 Months After He Was Found Dead
Nearly two months after Adam Zimmer was found dead, new details of the NFL coach’s passing have been revealed. According to the Associated Press, Minnesota's Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office cited the 38-year-old’s cause of death as chronic alcohol use. Adam, the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, died on October 31. The […]
FOX Sports
Dak Prescott throws OT pick-six in Cowboys 40-34 loss vs. Jaguars | UNDISPUTED
The Dallas Cowboys came up short against the Jacksonville Jaguars despite being road favorites. The Dallas defense allowed 27 points in the second half (blew a 17-point lead) and Dak Prescott threw two interceptions, including the game losing pick-six in overtime. Skip Bayless shares who is most to blame for America's Team's collapse.
FOX Sports
Eagles lead the way with 8 players in inaugural Pro Bowl Games
The NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles had a league-best eight players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, selected for the first Pro Bowl Games. The league announced rosters for the NFC and AFC on Wednesday. Players from both conferences will compete in weeklong skills competitions culminated with a flag football game on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game in September.
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Bills, Lions up; How far do Cowboys drop?
It truly is the most wonderful time of the year. Yes, yes; it's obviously the holiday season, and hopefully you're primed to spend the next week surrounded by friends, family and food. But as much as we might all be looking forward to that, don't let it distract from what figures to be another NFL playoff preview weekend. This past weekend was truly one of the most memorable in modern memory. Don't be surprised if the NFL manages to replicate the feat over Christmas weekend.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes surpasses Jalen Hurts as favorite to win NFL MVP | UNDISPUTED
The MVP battle continues to go back and forth between Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. According to FOX Bet Sportsbook, Hurts was the favorite for the past several weeks before injuring his shoulder and now Patrick Mahomes has taken over. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict who will win NFL MVP.
'There's a huge hole in Pittsburgh.' Franco Harris touched Steelers fans now in mourning
Franco Harris is best known for the Immaculate Reception and other big plays, but many Steeler fans will remember him for his generosity off the field.
FOX Sports
If Gardner Minshew starts in Week 16 vs. Cowboys, can Eagles come away with a win? | THE HERD
The Philadelphia eagles listed quarterback Jalen Hurts as questionable in Week 16 with a shoulder injury. FOX Sports NFL analyst Greg Olsen joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss whether the Eagles can come away with a win in Week 16 vs. the Dallas Cowboys if backup quarterback Gardner Minshew starts in place of Hurts.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 16: Why you should fade the Cowboys and fly with the Jets
There are only three weeks left until the end of the NFL's regular season, yet there is still a lot to be determined. Six teams have clinched a playoff spot, while five teams have already been eliminated. That means there are still 21 teams in the hunt, and all eight teams on this week's slate have either clinched or are alive and kicking for a spot.
FOX Sports
49ers rise, Cowboys fall in Bucky Brooks' top 10 NFL teams
The top-four teams in last week's rankings — Eagles, Chiefs, Bills and Bengals — all took care of business in their last outings. But a new team has joined them in the top five. After Week 15, here's my take on the league's top 10 teams. 1. Philadelphia...
FOX Sports
Dak, Cowboys fall to Jaguars after game ending pick-six, who is to blame for the loss? | SPEAK
Dave Helman weighs in on Dak Prescott’s pick-six in OT that cost the Dallas Cowboys a win in Week 15 and explains he does not blame Dak entirely for the loss. Helman explains the Cowboys defense did not show up vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars allowing them to score a season high 40 points against their defense.
FOX Sports
Do Eagles NEED Jalen Hurts to defeat Cowboys on Christmas Eve? | SPEAK
Jalen Hurts has been the NFL MVP favorite going into Week 15, but he sprained his throwing shoulder after a Chicago Bears defender tackled him while running out of the pocket. He is currently questionable to start their Christmas Eve battle with NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys. However, there is a chance he could play, saying quote: 'Ultimately, I want to do what's best for the team.' Gardner Minshew would start if Hurts is a no-go. According to FOX Bet Sportsbook, the Cowboys are currently (-4) favorites in Week 16. LeSean McCoy discusses whether Philly needs Hurts to beat America's Team or not.
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers, Packers have 'a lot still to play for' — including playoffs?
Heading into Monday night, FiveThirtyEight had the Green Bay Packers' playoff chances at 6%. The Packers' odds would have plummeted to 0.6% had they lost to the lowly Los Angeles Rams at frigid Lambeau Field. After winning 24-12, the probability shot up to … 8%. So, we're telling you...
FOX Sports
Injuries have derailed Titans, and they’re not good enough to overcome them
Since last season, when the Titans were forced to use an NFL-record 91 players, coach Mike Vrabel says a lot has changed with the team's dealing with injuries and keeping players healthy. The training camp schedule is less rigorous. All injuries are tracked — when they happen and how they...
FOX Sports
Coastal Carolina-East Carolina best bet, odds and how to bet
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the East Carolina Pirates will face off in the Birmingham Bowl to wrap up their 2022 college football seasons. Coastal Carolina started the season 6-0 and then took an L to Old Dominion. Star quarterback, Grayson McCall got injured in that game and was banged up for a couple weeks. The Chanticleers finished the year 9-3 after losing to James Madison and Troy. McCall entered the transfer portal, so look for Jarrett Guest to be leading the offense for the Chanticleers in this one.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 16: Seahawks will cover against Chiefs, other best bets
Week 16 of the NFL season is a unique one. Weather will play a factor in a handful of these games, there are some notable quarterback injuries and a few award races could be finalized after the weekend. And as always, I've got some wagers for you that I hope...
